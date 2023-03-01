HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

swimming-women-d1 flag

NCAA.org | March 1, 2023

2023 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

Women's 50 Freestyle — 2022 NCAA swimming championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 15-18 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will serve as the host.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Zone Diving Championships held March 6-11. The complete lists of all swimmers (athletes by institution, official psych sheet, relays and alternates) competing in the championships is available at usaswimming.org/ncaa. Selected divers will be announced Sunday, March 12.

ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Tape-delayed coverage of the women’s championships will be on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 29.

2023 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Committee announces qualifiers

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships qualification lists revealed

The NCAA Division II swimming and diving qualification lists for both men and women have been revealed. The championships will commence March 7-11 in Indianapolis.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA Division I men's and women's diving qualifiers announced

These are the diving qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's and men's championships, set for March 16-19 and March 23-26 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
READ MORE