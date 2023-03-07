TRENDING:

🤯 The madness in men's hoops is already here

🏊‍♀️ DII swim & dive, Day 2

⛹️‍♂️ Tracking all men's auto bids

🏀 Tracking all women's auto bids

SELECTION SUNDAY

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

GET READY
WATCH THE MEN’S SELECTIONS
swimming-women-d2 flag

NCAA | March 7, 2023

2023 Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Diving Qualifiers Announced

2023 Division II Diving Championships Diving Qualifiers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships.

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 7-11 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as co-hosts. A total of 18 male student-athletes and a total of 22 female student-athletes will compete in the diving portion of the championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved during the Qualification Diving Meet, held Tuesday, March 7, at the IU Natatorium. The complete list of all swimmers and divers competing in the championships is available at http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-women/d2 (women) and http://www.ncaa.com/sports/swimming-men/d2 (men).

The 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be webcast during the prelims and finals of each day of the national championships and can be accessed through the link provided on www.ncaa.com, beginning Wednesday, March 7.

Click here to view the full list of men's qualifiers. 

Click here to view the full list of women's qualifiers. 

2023 NCAA DI women's swimming and diving championships qualifying swimmers announced

The NCAA announced today the swimmers who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Committee announces qualifiers

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships qualification lists revealed

The NCAA Division II swimming and diving qualification lists for both men and women have been revealed. The championships will commence March 7-11 in Indianapolis.
READ MORE