Virginia won its third consecutive DI women's swimming and diving national championship, accumulating 541.5 points, over 100 points more than second-place Texas.

The Cavaliers won three more titles on day four to up their weekend total to 11. Kate Douglass won her seventh individual NCAA title in the 200m breaststroke.

