WACO, Texas -- Seventh-ranked Baylor took down Incarnate Word 7-0 on Thursday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The match, originally scheduled to be played at the Hurd Tennis Center, was moved to the indoor facility due to wind conditions.

Baylor began the match in dominant fashion, sweeping all three doubles matches. The BU duo of Patrick Pradella and Mate Zsiga downed Leonard Ivic and Josip Smoljan 6-1 on court one, before Vince Schneider and Robbie Korth finished off Brandon Davis and Johan Haerens 6-3 to clinch the point. The third doubles match ended up going into a tiebreak, but Julian Lenz and Robert Verzaal outlasted Jair Assuncao and Tucker Brown 6-5 (9-7).

The Bears continued to roll in singles action. The second-ranked Lenz gave up only four first-set points to put away Ivic 6-0, 6-2. Korth was the second Bear to finish with a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court six versus Antonio Cavazos to give BU a 3-0 advantage.

Schneider secured the fourth Baylor point with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Brown on court four, before Mate Zsiga closed out his match with Josip Smoljan 6-3, 6-0. Seventh-ranked Pradella gave the Bears a 5-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-1 win on court one against Assuncao. Senior Robert Verzaal rounded out the Bears 7-0 victory getting past Antonio Cavasos 6-3, 6-2 on court five.

"In singles everyone did a great job," Baylor head coach Matt Knoll said. "We had one doubles match that was flat, but I thought it was a great day."