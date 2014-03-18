LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Second-ranked Armstrong Atlantic beat its third top-10 opponent in the past eight days with a 6-3 win against No. 10 Fresno Pacific on Tuesday morning at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Pirates (8-3) knocked off the Sunbirds (10-5) in their first action of their Spring Break trip. Armstrong defeated No. 7 Lander last Tuesday and No. 4 Lynn on Friday during the current eight-day stretch.

Armstrong won two of three doubles matches to take a 2-1 lead heading into singes play. The duo of Jaan Kononov and Pablo Gor upset the No. 2-ranked duo of Thomas Gely and Kyle Rowe 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, while the duo of Damian Okrutny and Ignacio Hernandez defeated Stefan Loop and Michael Tymkiw, 8-5, at No. 2 doubles. Fresno Pacific's doubles point came at No. 3 doubles as Brendan Aguilar and Leonardo Urquidi defeated Luca Cerin and Pedro Scocuglia 8-6.

The Pirates then won four of six singles matches to clinch the match. No. 9-ranked Scocuglia downed Gely 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while No. 10-ranked Gor beat Tymkiw 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. No. 39-ranked Kononov downed Rowe 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Okrutny downed Loop 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

Fresno Pacific's singles points came at No. 4 singles, where Aguilar beat No. 20-ranked Hernandez 6-3, 6-1 and at No. 5 singles, where Urquidi downed Cerin 4-6, 7-6 (3), (10-8).