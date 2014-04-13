The second half of Washington (Mo.)'s doubleheader was canceled because of rain.

CHICAGO -- Washington (Mo.) ran its winning streak to five matches with a 6-3 win at No. 17 Chicago on Sunday morning. The Bears afternoon match vs. Coe was cancelled due to rain.

Match-by-Match Results

Singles:

1. No. 10 Sabada, Deepak (UCM) def. Ross Putterman (WASHUM) 6-4, 7-5

2. No. 42 John Carswell (WASHUM) def. No. 32 Kranz, Sven (UCM) 6-2, 6-1

3. Bhargava, Ankur (UCM) def. No. 26 Jeremy Bush (WASHUM) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

4. Tim Noack (WASHUM) def. Sun, Brian (UCM) 6-2, 6-4

5. Tyler Kratky (WASHUM) def. Hawkins, Max (UCM) 6-1, 6-1

6. Kevin Chu (WASHUM) def. Muncey, Peter (UCM) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

1. No. 3 Jeremy Bush/Ross Putterman (WASHUM) def. Sun, Brian/Sabada, Deepak (UCM) 8-1

2. Ravella, Krishna/Hawkins, Max (UCM) def. John Carswell/Josh Cogan (WASHUM) 9-7

3. Kevin Chu/Jeffrey Hirsh (WASHUM) def. Zhang, Gordon/Bhargava, Ankur (UCM) 8-6

Notes:

• Freshman John Carswell has won 13 consecutive singles matches and is 13-0 at No. 2 singles.

• Senior Tim Noack recorded the 80th win of his career Sunday.

• The Bears have won 15 or more matches in nine consecutive seasons.