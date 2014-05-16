Viriginia had never before beaten the same opponent four times in one season.

ATHENS, Ga. -- Fourth-seeded Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for the 10th consecutive year with a 4-1 victory against No. 13 seed Notre Dame on Friday at the Henry Field Stadium at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. It marked the fourth victory this season for the Cavaliers (26-2) against the Fighting Irish (21-10).

Virginia will play No. 5 Baylor in the quarterfinals at noon ET Sunday at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. The Bears defeated No. 12 Illinois in the Round of 16.

DI MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP Singles, doubles finals recap Singles: UCLA's Giron wins singles title All Cal match-up for singles title, doubles final set Singles: FIrst semifinalist for Texas in 21 years Singles: USF's Cid continues run through Day 2 Singles: Athens becomes upset city on first day Championship recap Gallery Final: USC wins program's 21st, school's 100th title Semis: Oklahoma extends run to first title match Semis: Southern Cal wins clash with Virginia Quarters: UCLA ousts Ohio St. for third time in four years Quarters: Oklahoma reaches program's first semifinal Quarters: Southern Cal. bounces back to beat Texas Quarters: Virginia advances to semifinals with 4-0 win Round of 16: Ohio St. survives Fla. | UCLA gets by Tenn. Round of 16: Okla. heads to quarters | UNC outlasts UGa. Round of 16: Baylor sweeps Illini | Cavs beat Irish again Round of 16: USC halts Columbia | Texas gets by Cal Brackets: Interactive Printable Individual Draws: Singles | Doubles Live Scoring "I was pleased with how our team came out and played [Friday], " Virginia head coach Brian Boland said. "I thought it had carried over from last weekend when we started to play our best tennis of the year. I give a lot of credit to Notre Dame. That was the fourth time we had to play them this year. It is tough to play anyone four times, particularly a team as competitive and talented as Notre Dame. We have a lot of respect for them and they gave us a great test."

Virginia opened the match by winning the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead in the dual match. The Fighting Irish pair of Greg Andrews and Alex Lawson posted an 8-6 win at No. 1 against Alex Domijan and Harrison Richmond to give Notre Dame the edge. The Cavaliers answered a minute later as Mitchell Frank and Justin Shane rallied from a 5-2 deficit to down Matt Dooley and Quentin Monaghan 8-6 at the No. 3 position. With the opening point on the line, Mac Styslinger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski teamed for the first time at No. 2 and defeated Josh Hagar and Billy Pecor 8-6 to give Virginia the opening point.

Virginia took control of the match by winning five of the six first sets. The score quickly became 3-0 as the Cavaliers posted convincing wins at the bottom of the lineup. Justin Shane was first off the courts, downing Eric Schnurrenberger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Kwiatkowski followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win of his own, topping Eddy Covalschi at No. 5 singles.

The Fighting Irish recorded their point at No. 4 singles where Josh Hagar defeated Styslinger 6-2, 7-5. Minutes later, Frank clinched the Cavalier victory as he downed Ryan Bandy 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 2 position.

The win extended Virginia's ACC-record conference-match (regular season and postseason) win streak to 122 matches. It also marked the first time in school history that the Cavaliers had defeated an opponent four times in a season.

The Cavaliers' 10-year streak of NCAA quarterfinal appearances is the longest active streak in the nation (and can be tied by Georgia later tonight). Virginia has advanced to the semifinals in six of the past seven years.

Virginia and Baylor met earlier this year on March 1, a 6-1 Cavalier victory indoors at the Boyd Tinsley Courts at the Boar's Head Sports Club. Virginia has won the past six meetings in the series, including the only NCAA tournament meeting -- a 4-2 Cavalier victory in the 2008 quarterfinals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.