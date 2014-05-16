ATHENS, Ga. -- Fourth-seeded Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for the 10th consecutive year with a 4-1 victory against No. 13 seed Notre Dame on Friday at the Henry Field Stadium at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. It marked the fourth victory this season for the Cavaliers (26-2) against the Fighting Irish (21-10).
Virginia will play No. 5 Baylor in the quarterfinals at noon ET Sunday at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. The Bears defeated No. 12 Illinois in the Round of 16.
Virginia opened the match by winning the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead in the dual match. The Fighting Irish pair of Greg Andrews and Alex Lawson posted an 8-6 win at No. 1 against Alex Domijan and Harrison Richmond to give Notre Dame the edge. The Cavaliers answered a minute later as Mitchell Frank and Justin Shane rallied from a 5-2 deficit to down Matt Dooley and Quentin Monaghan 8-6 at the No. 3 position. With the opening point on the line, Mac Styslinger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski teamed for the first time at No. 2 and defeated Josh Hagar and Billy Pecor 8-6 to give Virginia the opening point.
Virginia took control of the match by winning five of the six first sets. The score quickly became 3-0 as the Cavaliers posted convincing wins at the bottom of the lineup. Justin Shane was first off the courts, downing Eric Schnurrenberger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Kwiatkowski followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win of his own, topping Eddy Covalschi at No. 5 singles.
The Fighting Irish recorded their point at No. 4 singles where Josh Hagar defeated Styslinger 6-2, 7-5. Minutes later, Frank clinched the Cavalier victory as he downed Ryan Bandy 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 2 position.
The win extended Virginia's ACC-record conference-match (regular season and postseason) win streak to 122 matches. It also marked the first time in school history that the Cavaliers had defeated an opponent four times in a season.
The Cavaliers' 10-year streak of NCAA quarterfinal appearances is the longest active streak in the nation (and can be tied by Georgia later tonight). Virginia has advanced to the semifinals in six of the past seven years.
Virginia and Baylor met earlier this year on March 1, a 6-1 Cavalier victory indoors at the Boyd Tinsley Courts at the Boar's Head Sports Club. Virginia has won the past six meetings in the series, including the only NCAA tournament meeting -- a 4-2 Cavalier victory in the 2008 quarterfinals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.