INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA, in partnership with the United States Tennis Association, has announced that the team national championship matches of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships will be televised live on ESPNU.

“This is another big step in the growth of college tennis,” said Virgil Christian, USTA senior director, college tennis. “Collegiate team competition is truly something special to watch, and we’re thrilled to help showcase NCAA college tennis at its peak to a nationwide audience on ESPNU.”

The men’s national championship match will lead off coverage Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, followed by the women’s national championship match at 5 p.m. from Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

“We're excited that the top teams in the country will have the opportunity to showcase college tennis. Kudos to the NCAA and USTA whose cooperative efforts will allow tennis fans everywhere to watch our national championship match live on ESPNU,” said Judy Van Horn, executive associate athletics director at South Carolina and chair of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Committee.

“The atmosphere, intensity and skill displayed in the NCAA national championship match is the best that college tennis has to offer and we’re appreciative of the partnership that will allow these student-athletes the spotlight to display that on ESPNU,” said Marija Pientka, senior associate athletics director at Wisconsin and chair of the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Committee.

From a pair of 64-team brackets, the remaining men’s teams begin round of 16 play on Thursday, May 18, in Athens, Georgia, while the remaining 16 women’s teams return to the court Friday, May 19 to set the stage for championship Tuesday on ESPNU.

Last season, No. 15 seed Stanford rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat No. 12 Oklahoma State 4-3 for its 18th NCAA women’s tennis national championship. Top-seeded Virginia claimed its second consecutive men’s national championship and third in the last four years with a 4-1 victory over No. 11 Oklahoma.

For championship information and results, including live coverage of the rounds leading to the national championship matches, go to georgiadogs.com.