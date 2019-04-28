CHAMPS:

DI MTEN team bracket

DI WTEN team bracket

Women's water polo bracket

DII WGOLF qualifiers

NC beach volleyball bracket

tennis-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 29, 2019

Teams announced for 2019 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

DI Men's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.  

INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

First- and second-round competition takes place May 3-4 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 10 or 11. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 16-19. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

“On behalf of the Division Men’s Tennis Subcommittee, I would like to congratulate all the teams and individuals who have been selected to participate in the 2019 Division I Tennis Championships. The USTA, Greater Orlando Sports Commission and the University of Central Florida have worked extremely hard in preparation for this event and look forward to providing a first-class experience to all the participants.” said Steve Rodecap, head men’s tennis coach at Marquette University and the chair of the Division I men’s tennis subcommittee.

Championship History | 2018 Highlights

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Thirty conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship.  Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic South Florida
Atlantic Coast Wake Forest
ASUN Florida Gulf Coast
Atlantic 10 VCU
Big East St. John's (NY)
Big Sky Northern Arizona
Big South Radford
Big Ten Ohio State
Big 12 Baylor
Big West UC Santa Barbara
Colonial Elon
Conference USA Middle Tennessee
Horizon Cleveland State
Ivy Columbia
MAAC Monmouth
Mid-American Western Michigan
Mid-Eastern Morgan State
Mountain West Fresno State
Northeast Bryant
Ohio Valley Tennessee Tech
Pac-12 Southern California
Patriot Navy
SEC Mississippi State
Southern East Tennessee State
Southland Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
SWAC Alabama State
Summit Drake
Sun Belt South Alabama
West Coast San Diego
WAC Grand Canyon

 

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships