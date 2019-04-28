Teams announced for 2019 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 3-4 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 10 or 11. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 16-19. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

“On behalf of the Division Men’s Tennis Subcommittee, I would like to congratulate all the teams and individuals who have been selected to participate in the 2019 Division I Tennis Championships. The USTA, Greater Orlando Sports Commission and the University of Central Florida have worked extremely hard in preparation for this event and look forward to providing a first-class experience to all the participants.” said Steve Rodecap, head men’s tennis coach at Marquette University and the chair of the Division I men’s tennis subcommittee.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Thirty conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship.