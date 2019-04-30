CHAMPS:

2019 NCAA DI men's tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

DI Men's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: Team qualifiers announced for 2019 DI men's tennis tournament

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.  For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

BRACKET: Here's the full bracket for the DI men's tennis team tournament

SINGLES

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:  

Conference Player School

American Athletic

Alberto Barroso-Campos

South Florida

Atlantic Coast

Carl Söderlund

Virginia

Atlantic Sun

Nicaise Muamba

Liberty

Big 12

Alex Rybakov

TCU

Big Sky

Tim Handel

Northern Arizona

Big Ten

JJ Wolf

Ohio State

Big West

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

UC Santa Barbara

Conference USA

Sumit Sarkar

Rice

Colonial

Felipe Sarrasague

Elon

Ivy League

Jack Lin

Columbia

Pac-12

Brandon Holt

Southern California

SEC

Nuno Borges

Mississippi State

Southland

Josh Sheehy

Abilene Christian

Sun Belt

Guanarteme Nuez

UT Arlington

West Coast

Gui Osorio

San Diego

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Player School

Juan Carlos Aguilar

Texas A&M

Andy Andrade

Florida

Alexander Bakshi

Oklahoma

William Blumberg

North Carolina

Bar Botzer

Wake Forest

Alex Brown

Illinois

Petros Chrysochos

Wake Forest

Oliver Crawford

Florida

Maxime Cressy

UCLA

Daniel Cukierman

Southern California

Constant De La Bassetiere

Penn State

Gabriel Decamps

UCF

Carlos Divar

Georgia Tech

Andrew Fenty

Michigan

Alexis Galarneau

NC State

Axel Geller

Stanford

Borna Gojo

Wake Forest

Alastair Gray

TCU

Joseph Guillin

UC Santa Barbara

Hady Habib

Texas A&M

Yuya Ito

Texas

Paul Jubb

South Carolina

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Illinois

Thomas Laurent

Oregon

Alex Lebedev

Notre Dame

Dan Little

Utah

Ryotaro Matsumura

Kentucky

John McNally

Ohio State

Mazen Osama

Alabama

Spencer Papa

Oklahoma

Victor Pham

Columbia

Lucas Poullain

Florida State

Emil Reinberg

Georgia

Sam Riffice

Florida

Tim Sandkaulen

Ole Miss

Johannes Schretter

Baylor

Harrison Scott

Texas

Kyle Seelig

Ohio State

Christian Sigsgaard

Texas

Benjamin Siguoin

North Carolina

Keegan Smith

UCLA

Tanner Smith

Southern California

Adria Soriano Barrera

Miami (Florida)

Matias Soto

Baylor

Timo Stodder

Tennessee

Laurens Verboven

Southern California

Matej Vocel

Oklahoma State

Adam Walton

Tennessee

Jan Zielinski

Georgia

ALTERNATES*:

Rank Player School

1.

Giovanni Oradini

Mississippi State

2.

Oscar Mesquida

Arkansas

3.

Alexandre Rotsaert

Stanford

4.

Majed Kilani

Tulsa

5.

Ewan Moore

Tulane

6.

Jonas Ziverts

Arizona

7.

David Volfson

Cornell

8.

Govind Nanda

UCLA

9.

Charlie Broom

Dartmouth

10.

Jason Kros

Virginia Tech

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

Rank Player School

1.

Nuno Borges

Mississippi State

2.

JJ Wolf

Ohio State

3.

Carl Söderlund

Virginia

4.

Alex Rybakov

TCU

5.

Paul Jubb

South Carolina

6.

Brandon Holt

Southern California

7.

Christian Sigsgaard

Texas

8.

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Illinois

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

Player School

Alberto Barroso-Campos

South Florida

Petros Chrysochos

Wake Forest

Oliver Crawford

Florida

Axel Geller

Stanford

Borna Gojo

Wake Forest

Yuya Ito

Texas

Thomas Laurent

Oregon

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

UC Santa Barbara

DOUBLES

Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference: 

Conference Player Player School

American Athletic

Trey Hilderbrand

Bogdan Pavel

UFC

Atlantic Coast

William Blumberg

Bo Boyden

North Carolina

Big 12

Sven Lah

Jimmy Bendeck

Baylor

Big South

Henry Patten

Oli Nolan

UNC Asheville

Big Ten

Hunter Tubert

Martin Joyce

Ohio State

Big West

Anders Holm

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

UC Santa Barbara

Conference USA

Aziz Kijametovic

Francois Musitelli

Old Dominion

Ivy Leage

David Horneffer

Charlie Broom

Dartmouth

Northeast

Matt Kuhar

Wilson Dong

Bryant

Ohio Valley

Hendrik Inno

Marko Ilic

Belmont

Pac-12

Maxime Cressy

Keegan Smith

UCLA

SEC

Nuno Borges

Strahinja Rakic

Mississippi State

West Coast

Joel Gamerov

August Holmgren

San Diego

At-large selections (19), listed alphabetically by institution:

Player Player School

Mazen Osama

Patrick Kaukovalta

Alabama

Nathan Ponwith

Dominik Kellovsky

Arizona State

Yuta Kikuchi

Jacob Brumm

California

Jack Lin

William Matheson

Columbia

Duarte Vale

McClain Kessler

Florida

Jan Zielinski

Robert Loeb

Georgia

Niclas Braun

Giovanni Oradini

Mississippi State

Simen Bratholm

Nick Brookes

Northwestern

Richard Ciamarra

Tristan McCormick

Notre Dame

Alexander Bakshi

Stefano Tsorotiotis

Oklahoma

Brandon Holt

Riley Smith

Southern California

Axel Geller

Alexandre Rotsaert

Stanford

Alastair Gray

Alex Rybakov

TCU

Bertus Kruger

Reese Stalder

TCU

Timo Stodder

Preston Touliatos

Tennessee

Christian Sigsgaard

Harrison Scott

Texas

Juan Carlos Aguilar

Barnaby Smith

Texas A&M

Parker Wynn

Bjorn Thomson

Texas Tech

Cameron Klinger

Billy Rowe

Vanderbilt

ALTERNATES*:

Rank Player Player School

1.

Brandon Nakashima

Henrik Wiersholm

Virginia

2.

Marius Frosa

Murkel Dellien

Wichita State

3.

Payton Holden

Ryan Seggerman

Princeton

4.

Mathieu Scaglia

Maxim Tybar

Oklahoma State

5.

Brandon Laubser

Tad Maclean

Auburn

6.

Luca Keist

Constandinos Christoforou

Charlotte

7.

Sumit Sarkar

Eric Rutledge

Rice

8.

Daniel Soyfer

David Volfson

Cornell

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

Rank Player Player School

1.

Sven Lah

Jimmy Bendeck

Baylor

2.

Maxime Cressy

Keegan Smith

UCLA

3.

Nuno Borges

Strahinja Rakic

Mississippi State

4.

Henry Patten

Oli Nolan

UNC Asheville

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:

Player Player School

Christian Sigsgaard

Harrison Scott

Texas

Timo Stodder

Preston Touliatos

Tennessee

Cameron Klinger

Billy Rowe

Vanderbilt

Juan Carlos Aguilar

Barnaby Smith

Texas A&M

Championships