2019 NCAA DI men's tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: Team qualifiers announced for 2019 DI men's tennis tournament

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

BRACKET: Here's the full bracket for the DI men's tennis team tournament

SINGLES

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Player School American Athletic Alberto Barroso-Campos South Florida Atlantic Coast Carl Söderlund Virginia Atlantic Sun Nicaise Muamba Liberty Big 12 Alex Rybakov TCU Big Sky Tim Handel Northern Arizona Big Ten JJ Wolf Ohio State Big West Nicolas Moreno De Alboran UC Santa Barbara Conference USA Sumit Sarkar Rice Colonial Felipe Sarrasague Elon Ivy League Jack Lin Columbia Pac-12 Brandon Holt Southern California SEC Nuno Borges Mississippi State Southland Josh Sheehy Abilene Christian Sun Belt Guanarteme Nuez UT Arlington West Coast Gui Osorio San Diego

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Player School Juan Carlos Aguilar Texas A&M Andy Andrade Florida Alexander Bakshi Oklahoma William Blumberg North Carolina Bar Botzer Wake Forest Alex Brown Illinois Petros Chrysochos Wake Forest Oliver Crawford Florida Maxime Cressy UCLA Daniel Cukierman Southern California Constant De La Bassetiere Penn State Gabriel Decamps UCF Carlos Divar Georgia Tech Andrew Fenty Michigan Alexis Galarneau NC State Axel Geller Stanford Borna Gojo Wake Forest Alastair Gray TCU Joseph Guillin UC Santa Barbara Hady Habib Texas A&M Yuya Ito Texas Paul Jubb South Carolina Aleksandar Kovacevic Illinois Thomas Laurent Oregon Alex Lebedev Notre Dame Dan Little Utah Ryotaro Matsumura Kentucky John McNally Ohio State Mazen Osama Alabama Spencer Papa Oklahoma Victor Pham Columbia Lucas Poullain Florida State Emil Reinberg Georgia Sam Riffice Florida Tim Sandkaulen Ole Miss Johannes Schretter Baylor Harrison Scott Texas Kyle Seelig Ohio State Christian Sigsgaard Texas Benjamin Siguoin North Carolina Keegan Smith UCLA Tanner Smith Southern California Adria Soriano Barrera Miami (Florida) Matias Soto Baylor Timo Stodder Tennessee Laurens Verboven Southern California Matej Vocel Oklahoma State Adam Walton Tennessee Jan Zielinski Georgia

ALTERNATES*:

Rank Player School 1. Giovanni Oradini Mississippi State 2. Oscar Mesquida Arkansas 3. Alexandre Rotsaert Stanford 4. Majed Kilani Tulsa 5. Ewan Moore Tulane 6. Jonas Ziverts Arizona 7. David Volfson Cornell 8. Govind Nanda UCLA 9. Charlie Broom Dartmouth 10. Jason Kros Virginia Tech

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

Rank Player School 1. Nuno Borges Mississippi State 2. JJ Wolf Ohio State 3. Carl Söderlund Virginia 4. Alex Rybakov TCU 5. Paul Jubb South Carolina 6. Brandon Holt Southern California 7. Christian Sigsgaard Texas 8. Aleksandar Kovacevic Illinois

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

Player School Alberto Barroso-Campos South Florida Petros Chrysochos Wake Forest Oliver Crawford Florida Axel Geller Stanford Borna Gojo Wake Forest Yuya Ito Texas Thomas Laurent Oregon Nicolas Moreno De Alboran UC Santa Barbara

DOUBLES

Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Player Player School American Athletic Trey Hilderbrand Bogdan Pavel UFC Atlantic Coast William Blumberg Bo Boyden North Carolina Big 12 Sven Lah Jimmy Bendeck Baylor Big South Henry Patten Oli Nolan UNC Asheville Big Ten Hunter Tubert Martin Joyce Ohio State Big West Anders Holm Nicolas Moreno De Alboran UC Santa Barbara Conference USA Aziz Kijametovic Francois Musitelli Old Dominion Ivy Leage David Horneffer Charlie Broom Dartmouth Northeast Matt Kuhar Wilson Dong Bryant Ohio Valley Hendrik Inno Marko Ilic Belmont Pac-12 Maxime Cressy Keegan Smith UCLA SEC Nuno Borges Strahinja Rakic Mississippi State West Coast Joel Gamerov August Holmgren San Diego

At-large selections (19), listed alphabetically by institution:

Player Player School Mazen Osama Patrick Kaukovalta Alabama Nathan Ponwith Dominik Kellovsky Arizona State Yuta Kikuchi Jacob Brumm California Jack Lin William Matheson Columbia Duarte Vale McClain Kessler Florida Jan Zielinski Robert Loeb Georgia Niclas Braun Giovanni Oradini Mississippi State Simen Bratholm Nick Brookes Northwestern Richard Ciamarra Tristan McCormick Notre Dame Alexander Bakshi Stefano Tsorotiotis Oklahoma Brandon Holt Riley Smith Southern California Axel Geller Alexandre Rotsaert Stanford Alastair Gray Alex Rybakov TCU Bertus Kruger Reese Stalder TCU Timo Stodder Preston Touliatos Tennessee Christian Sigsgaard Harrison Scott Texas Juan Carlos Aguilar Barnaby Smith Texas A&M Parker Wynn Bjorn Thomson Texas Tech Cameron Klinger Billy Rowe Vanderbilt

ALTERNATES*:

Rank Player Player School 1. Brandon Nakashima Henrik Wiersholm Virginia 2. Marius Frosa Murkel Dellien Wichita State 3. Payton Holden Ryan Seggerman Princeton 4. Mathieu Scaglia Maxim Tybar Oklahoma State 5. Brandon Laubser Tad Maclean Auburn 6. Luca Keist Constandinos Christoforou Charlotte 7. Sumit Sarkar Eric Rutledge Rice 8. Daniel Soyfer David Volfson Cornell

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

Rank Player Player School 1. Sven Lah Jimmy Bendeck Baylor 2. Maxime Cressy Keegan Smith UCLA 3. Nuno Borges Strahinja Rakic Mississippi State 4. Henry Patten Oli Nolan UNC Asheville

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: