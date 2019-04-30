2019 NCAA DI men's tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.
Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
SINGLES
Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:
|Conference
|Player
|School
|
American Athletic
|
Alberto Barroso-Campos
|
South Florida
|
Atlantic Coast
|
Carl Söderlund
|
Virginia
|
Atlantic Sun
|
Nicaise Muamba
|
Liberty
|
Big 12
|
Alex Rybakov
|
TCU
|
Big Sky
|
Tim Handel
|
Northern Arizona
|
Big Ten
|
JJ Wolf
|
Ohio State
|
Big West
|
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Conference USA
|
Sumit Sarkar
|
Rice
|
Colonial
|
Felipe Sarrasague
|
Elon
|
Ivy League
|
Jack Lin
|
Columbia
|
Pac-12
|
Brandon Holt
|
Southern California
|
SEC
|
Nuno Borges
|
Mississippi State
|
Southland
|
Josh Sheehy
|
Abilene Christian
|
Sun Belt
|
Guanarteme Nuez
|
UT Arlington
|
West Coast
|
Gui Osorio
|
San Diego
At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:
|Player
|School
|
Juan Carlos Aguilar
|
Texas A&M
|
Andy Andrade
|
Florida
|
Alexander Bakshi
|
Oklahoma
|
William Blumberg
|
North Carolina
|
Bar Botzer
|
Wake Forest
|
Alex Brown
|
Illinois
|
Petros Chrysochos
|
Wake Forest
|
Oliver Crawford
|
Florida
|
Maxime Cressy
|
UCLA
|
Daniel Cukierman
|
Southern California
|
Constant De La Bassetiere
|
Penn State
|
Gabriel Decamps
|
UCF
|
Carlos Divar
|
Georgia Tech
|
Andrew Fenty
|
Michigan
|
Alexis Galarneau
|
NC State
|
Axel Geller
|
Stanford
|
Borna Gojo
|
Wake Forest
|
Alastair Gray
|
TCU
|
Joseph Guillin
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Hady Habib
|
Texas A&M
|
Yuya Ito
|
Texas
|
Paul Jubb
|
South Carolina
|
Aleksandar Kovacevic
|
Illinois
|
Thomas Laurent
|
Oregon
|
Alex Lebedev
|
Notre Dame
|
Dan Little
|
Utah
|
Ryotaro Matsumura
|
Kentucky
|
John McNally
|
Ohio State
|
Mazen Osama
|
Alabama
|
Spencer Papa
|
Oklahoma
|
Victor Pham
|
Columbia
|
Lucas Poullain
|
Florida State
|
Emil Reinberg
|
Georgia
|
Sam Riffice
|
Florida
|
Tim Sandkaulen
|
Ole Miss
|
Johannes Schretter
|
Baylor
|
Harrison Scott
|
Texas
|
Kyle Seelig
|
Ohio State
|
Christian Sigsgaard
|
Texas
|
Benjamin Siguoin
|
North Carolina
|
Keegan Smith
|
UCLA
|
Tanner Smith
|
Southern California
|
Adria Soriano Barrera
|
Miami (Florida)
|
Matias Soto
|
Baylor
|
Timo Stodder
|
Tennessee
|
Laurens Verboven
|
Southern California
|
Matej Vocel
|
Oklahoma State
|
Adam Walton
|
Tennessee
|
Jan Zielinski
|
Georgia
ALTERNATES*:
|Rank
|Player
|School
|
1.
|
Giovanni Oradini
|
Mississippi State
|
2.
|
Oscar Mesquida
|
Arkansas
|
3.
|
Alexandre Rotsaert
|
Stanford
|
4.
|
Majed Kilani
|
Tulsa
|
5.
|
Ewan Moore
|
Tulane
|
6.
|
Jonas Ziverts
|
Arizona
|
7.
|
David Volfson
|
Cornell
|
8.
|
Govind Nanda
|
UCLA
|
9.
|
Charlie Broom
|
Dartmouth
|
10.
|
Jason Kros
|
Virginia Tech
*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-8:
|Rank
|Player
|School
|
1.
|
Nuno Borges
|
Mississippi State
|
2.
|
JJ Wolf
|
Ohio State
|
3.
|
Carl Söderlund
|
Virginia
|
4.
|
Alex Rybakov
|
TCU
|
5.
|
Paul Jubb
|
South Carolina
|
6.
|
Brandon Holt
|
Southern California
|
7.
|
Christian Sigsgaard
|
Texas
|
8.
|
Aleksandar Kovacevic
|
Illinois
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
|Player
|School
|
Alberto Barroso-Campos
|
South Florida
|
Petros Chrysochos
|
Wake Forest
|
Oliver Crawford
|
Florida
|
Axel Geller
|
Stanford
|
Borna Gojo
|
Wake Forest
|
Yuya Ito
|
Texas
|
Thomas Laurent
|
Oregon
|
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
|
UC Santa Barbara
DOUBLES
Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference:
|Conference
|Player
|Player
|School
|
American Athletic
|
Trey Hilderbrand
|
Bogdan Pavel
|
UFC
|
Atlantic Coast
|
William Blumberg
|
Bo Boyden
|
North Carolina
|
Big 12
|
Sven Lah
|
Jimmy Bendeck
|
Baylor
|
Big South
|
Henry Patten
|
Oli Nolan
|
UNC Asheville
|
Big Ten
|
Hunter Tubert
|
Martin Joyce
|
Ohio State
|
Big West
|
Anders Holm
|
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Conference USA
|
Aziz Kijametovic
|
Francois Musitelli
|
Old Dominion
|
Ivy Leage
|
David Horneffer
|
Charlie Broom
|
Dartmouth
|
Northeast
|
Matt Kuhar
|
Wilson Dong
|
Bryant
|
Ohio Valley
|
Hendrik Inno
|
Marko Ilic
|
Belmont
|
Pac-12
|
Maxime Cressy
|
Keegan Smith
|
UCLA
|
SEC
|
Nuno Borges
|
Strahinja Rakic
|
Mississippi State
|
West Coast
|
Joel Gamerov
|
August Holmgren
|
San Diego
At-large selections (19), listed alphabetically by institution:
|Player
|Player
|School
|
Mazen Osama
|
Patrick Kaukovalta
|
Alabama
|
Nathan Ponwith
|
Dominik Kellovsky
|
Arizona State
|
Yuta Kikuchi
|
Jacob Brumm
|
California
|
Jack Lin
|
William Matheson
|
Columbia
|
Duarte Vale
|
McClain Kessler
|
Florida
|
Jan Zielinski
|
Robert Loeb
|
Georgia
|
Niclas Braun
|
Giovanni Oradini
|
Mississippi State
|
Simen Bratholm
|
Nick Brookes
|
Northwestern
|
Richard Ciamarra
|
Tristan McCormick
|
Notre Dame
|
Alexander Bakshi
|
Stefano Tsorotiotis
|
Oklahoma
|
Brandon Holt
|
Riley Smith
|
Southern California
|
Axel Geller
|
Alexandre Rotsaert
|
Stanford
|
Alastair Gray
|
Alex Rybakov
|
TCU
|
Bertus Kruger
|
Reese Stalder
|
TCU
|
Timo Stodder
|
Preston Touliatos
|
Tennessee
|
Christian Sigsgaard
|
Harrison Scott
|
Texas
|
Juan Carlos Aguilar
|
Barnaby Smith
|
Texas A&M
|
Parker Wynn
|
Bjorn Thomson
|
Texas Tech
|
Cameron Klinger
|
Billy Rowe
|
Vanderbilt
ALTERNATES*:
|Rank
|Player
|Player
|School
|
1.
|
Brandon Nakashima
|
Henrik Wiersholm
|
Virginia
|
2.
|
Marius Frosa
|
Murkel Dellien
|
Wichita State
|
3.
|
Payton Holden
|
Ryan Seggerman
|
Princeton
|
4.
|
Mathieu Scaglia
|
Maxim Tybar
|
Oklahoma State
|
5.
|
Brandon Laubser
|
Tad Maclean
|
Auburn
|
6.
|
Luca Keist
|
Constandinos Christoforou
|
Charlotte
|
7.
|
Sumit Sarkar
|
Eric Rutledge
|
Rice
|
8.
|
Daniel Soyfer
|
David Volfson
|
Cornell
*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-4:
|Rank
|Player
|Player
|School
|
1.
|
Sven Lah
|
Jimmy Bendeck
|
Baylor
|
2.
|
Maxime Cressy
|
Keegan Smith
|
UCLA
|
3.
|
Nuno Borges
|
Strahinja Rakic
|
Mississippi State
|
4.
|
Henry Patten
|
Oli Nolan
|
UNC Asheville
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:
|Player
|Player
|School
|
Christian Sigsgaard
|
Harrison Scott
|
Texas
|
Timo Stodder
|
Preston Touliatos
|
Tennessee
|
Cameron Klinger
|
Billy Rowe
|
Vanderbilt
|
Juan Carlos Aguilar
|
Barnaby Smith
|
Texas A&M