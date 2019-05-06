2019 NCAA Division II men's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 47 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Advancing teams from each site will advance to the finals, May 21-24, at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region

1. Bluefield St. (14-9)

2. Mercyhurst (17-3) AQ

3. Edinboro (15-6)

4. West Va. Wesleyan (13-6)

5. Charleston (WV) (14-8)

Central Region

1. Southwest Baptist (17-2) AQ

2. Southern Ark. (19-4)

3. Southeastern Okla. (9-6)

4. Harding (12-7)

East Region

1. Concordia (NY) (17-3) 2. Southern N.H. (16-3) AQ

3. Queens (NY) (12-7)

4. Chestnut Hill (17-6)

5. Bentley (15-8)

6. Merrimack (17-9)

Midwest Region

1. UIndy (15-5) AQ

2. Wayne St. (MI) (20-3) AQ

3. Drury (15-5)

4. Ferris St. (10-11)

5. Lewis (10-5)

6. Northwood (13-9)

7. Grand Valley St. (16-8)

8. Mo.-St. Louis (14-6)

South Region

1. Barry (19-1) AQ

2. Valdosta St. (15-2) AQ

3. West Florida (20-6)

4. Lynn (15-3)

5. West Ala. (16-6)

6. Rollins (18-6)

7. Saint Leo (16-9)

8. Benedict (12-8) AQ

Southeast Region

1. Columbus St. (23-2) AQ

2. S.C. Aiken (16-3)

3. Wingate (19-4) AQ

4. Flagler (16-7)

5. Lander (16-5)

6. Queens (NC) (14-5)

7. North Georgia (11-8)

8. Limestone (13-7)

South Central Region

1. MSU Texas (17-4)

2. Cameron (15-3)

3. St. Edward’s (18-5) AQ

4. Tex. Permian Basin (10-9)

West Region

1. Hawaii Pacific (15-4) AQ

2. Hawaii Hilo (12-4)

3. Azusa Pacific (23-3)

4. Sonoma St. (9-6)

The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

Atlantic | Central | East | Midwest | South | Southeast | South Central | West