2019 NCAA Division II men's tennis championship selections

DII Men's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 47 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Advancing teams from each site will advance to the finals, May 21-24, at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. 

Atlantic Region 

1. Bluefield St. (14-9)
2. Mercyhurst (17-3) AQ
3. Edinboro (15-6)
4. West Va. Wesleyan (13-6)
5. Charleston (WV) (14-8) 

Central Region 

1. Southwest Baptist (17-2) AQ
2. Southern Ark. (19-4)
3. Southeastern Okla. (9-6)
4. Harding (12-7) 

East Region 

1. Concordia (NY) (17-3) 2. Southern N.H. (16-3) AQ
3. Queens (NY) (12-7)
4. Chestnut Hill (17-6)
5. Bentley (15-8)
6. Merrimack (17-9) 

Midwest Region 

1. UIndy (15-5) AQ
2. Wayne St. (MI) (20-3) AQ 
3. Drury (15-5)
4. Ferris St. (10-11)
5. Lewis (10-5)
6. Northwood (13-9)
7. Grand Valley St. (16-8)
8. Mo.-St. Louis (14-6) 

South Region 

1. Barry (19-1) AQ
2. Valdosta St. (15-2) AQ
3. West Florida (20-6)
4. Lynn (15-3)
5. West Ala. (16-6)
6. Rollins (18-6)
7. Saint Leo (16-9)
8. Benedict (12-8) AQ 

Southeast Region 

1. Columbus St. (23-2) AQ
2. S.C. Aiken (16-3)
3. Wingate (19-4) AQ
4. Flagler (16-7) 
5. Lander (16-5)
6. Queens (NC) (14-5)
7. North Georgia (11-8)
8. Limestone (13-7) 

South Central Region 

1. MSU Texas (17-4)
2. Cameron (15-3)
3. St. Edward’s (18-5) AQ
4. Tex. Permian Basin (10-9) 

West Region 

1. Hawaii Pacific (15-4) AQ
2. Hawaii Hilo (12-4)
3. Azusa Pacific (23-3)
4. Sonoma St. (9-6) 

