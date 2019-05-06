2019 NCAA Division III men's tennis selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 43 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.
The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second and third rounds played at regional sites, Friday through Sunday, May 10-12, or Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11. Kalamazoo College will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 20-22 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 8.
The championships provide for a 43-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 35 conference champions, which form "Pool A." Three teams will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining five teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:
|2019 DIII men's tennis automatic qualifiers
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Franciscan
|10-12
|American Rivers Conference
|Luther
|18-6
|American Southwest Conference
|Texas-Dallas
|16-1
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Mary Washington
|22-4
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|16-4
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Baruch
|10-5
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Augustana (Illinois)
|24-6
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Clarks Summit
|10-2
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Nichols
|15-6
|Empire 8
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|14-9
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Eastern Nazarene
|16-7
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Rose-Hulman
|13-9
|Landmark Conference
|Goucher
|16-5
|Liberty League
|Skidmore
|15-5
|Little East Conference
|Massachusetts Boston
|13-5
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Stevenson
|16-2
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Wilkes
|14-6
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Kalamazoo
|13-6
|Midwest Conference
|Grinnell
|25-4
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Gustavus Adolphus
|19-8
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Middlebury
|16-6
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|MIT
|13-5
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Kenyon
|18-3
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Illinois Institute of Technology
|18-9
|Northwest Conference
|Whitman
|12-10
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|John Carroll
|9-9
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Washington and Lee
|15-7
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Washington and Jefferson
|15-3
|Skyline Conference
|Yeshiva
|14-7
|Southern Athletic Association
|University of the South
|22-6
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|29-1
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|16-9
|University Athletic Association
|Emory
|17-2
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|St. Scholastica
|14-7
|USA South Athletic Conference
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|21-2
The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:
|Pool B selections
|Principia
|14-8
|The College of New Jersey
|15-3
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|15-7
|POOL C SELECTIONS
|Amherst
|16-4
|Bowdoin
|16-4
|Chicago
|17-2
|Washington University in St. Louis
|17-7
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
|14-4
Middlebury is the defending national champion, having defeated Bowdoin, 5-3, to claim the team title. More information about the championships can be found at ncaa.com/championships.
