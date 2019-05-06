2019 NCAA Division III men's tennis selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 43 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second and third rounds played at regional sites, Friday through Sunday, May 10-12, or Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11. Kalamazoo College will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 20-22 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 8.

The championships provide for a 43-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 35 conference champions, which form "Pool A." Three teams will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining five teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

2019 DIII men's tennis automatic qualifiers Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Franciscan 10-12 American Rivers Conference Luther 18-6 American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas 16-1 Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington 22-4 Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins 16-4 City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch 10-5 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) 24-6 Colonial States Athletic Conference Clarks Summit 10-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols 15-6 Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology 14-9 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Eastern Nazarene 16-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman 13-9 Landmark Conference Goucher 16-5 Liberty League Skidmore 15-5 Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston 13-5 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson 16-2 Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Wilkes 14-6 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo 13-6 Midwest Conference Grinnell 25-4 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus 19-8 New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury 16-6 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT 13-5 North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon 18-3 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology 18-9 Northwest Conference Whitman 12-10 Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll 9-9 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee 15-7 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson 15-3 Skyline Conference Yeshiva 14-7 Southern Athletic Association University of the South 22-6 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 29-1 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) 16-9 University Athletic Association Emory 17-2 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica 14-7 USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan 21-2

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool B selections Principia 14-8 The College of New Jersey 15-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater 15-7

POOL C SELECTIONS Amherst 16-4 Bowdoin 16-4 Chicago 17-2 Washington University in St. Louis 17-7 Wesleyan (Connecticut) 14-4

Middlebury is the defending national champion, having defeated Bowdoin, 5-3, to claim the team title. More information about the championships can be found at ncaa.com/championships.

