CHAMPS:

DII softball regional brackets

DIII softball selections

DI women's lacrosse

DI men's lacrosse

DI MTEN

DI WTEN

tennis-men-d2 flag

Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | May 6, 2019

DII men's tennis championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch online at NCAA.com

Columbus State wins the 2018 DII Men's Tennis Championship

The 2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET in a live selection show on NCAA.com.

A maximum of 48 teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 preliminary-round tournaments to determine the 16-team field. There will be 16 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis.

Conferences earning automatic qualification:

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
Conference Carolinas
East Coast Conference
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Great Lakes Valley Conference
Gulf South Conference
Heartland Conference
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
Mountain East Conference
Northeast-10 Conference
Pacific West Conference
Peach Belt Conference
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
South Atlantic Conference
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Sunshine State Conference

Each of the following regions will conduct two preliminary-round tournaments: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West. Eight teams each from the Midwest, South and Southeast, will receive bids. So will six teams each from the Atlantic and East and four teams each from the Central, South Central and West regions.

DII men's tennis: 2018 championship highlights | Rankings

The championship format will be three doubles followed by six singles. The doubles matches will feature three six-game pro sets with a seven-point tiebreak at six-all. Singles matches will be six best-of-three set single matches. The first team that wins two of the three doubles matches receives one point. The winner of each singles match gets one point. Four or more points are requires to win the team match.

Here's the championship schedule:

First round: Tuesday, May 21: First Round, Noon and 4 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 22: Quarterfinals, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 23: Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 24: Finals, 1 p.m.

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis committee will determine the host site for the preliminary round. Priority is given to the two top-seeded teams, provided those programs meet the minimum site selection criteria. After the preliminary rounds, the committee will seed all 16 teams that advance to the final site.

Columbus State won the 2018 championship with a victory over runner-up Barry in Surprise, Arizona. 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville
1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22   Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22   Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw
1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A.
1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15   DePauw
1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships