DII men's tennis championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch online at NCAA.com

The 2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET in a live selection show on NCAA.com.
A maximum of 48 teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 preliminary-round tournaments to determine the 16-team field. There will be 16 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis.
Conferences earning automatic qualification:
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
Conference Carolinas
East Coast Conference
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Great Lakes Valley Conference
Gulf South Conference
Heartland Conference
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
Mountain East Conference
Northeast-10 Conference
Pacific West Conference
Peach Belt Conference
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
South Atlantic Conference
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Sunshine State Conference
Each of the following regions will conduct two preliminary-round tournaments: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West. Eight teams each from the Midwest, South and Southeast, will receive bids. So will six teams each from the Atlantic and East and four teams each from the Central, South Central and West regions.
The championship format will be three doubles followed by six singles. The doubles matches will feature three six-game pro sets with a seven-point tiebreak at six-all. Singles matches will be six best-of-three set single matches. The first team that wins two of the three doubles matches receives one point. The winner of each singles match gets one point. Four or more points are requires to win the team match.
Here's the championship schedule:
First round: Tuesday, May 21: First Round, Noon and 4 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 22: Quarterfinals, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 23: Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 24: Finals, 1 p.m.
The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis committee will determine the host site for the preliminary round. Priority is given to the two top-seeded teams, provided those programs meet the minimum site selection criteria. After the preliminary rounds, the committee will seed all 16 teams that advance to the final site.
Columbus State won the 2018 championship with a victory over runner-up Barry in Surprise, Arizona.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|2018
|Columbus State
|5-4
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|West Florida
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Hawaii Pacific
|5-3
|Saint Leo
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Barry
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|West Florida
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-0
|West Florida
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Barry
|5-4
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-4
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-0
|Barry
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|Lynn
|5-1
|Valdosta State
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|West Fla.
|5-0
|North Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|West Fla.
|5-2
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Drury
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Rollins
|5-0
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|2000
|Lander
|5-2
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|1999
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|West Fla.
|1998
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lander
|5-1
|West Fla.
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Lander
|4-1
|Rollins
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Lander
|4-2
|North Fla.
|UC Davis
|1994
|Lander
|5-3
|Hampton
|Southwest Baptist
|1993
|Lander
|5-2
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1992
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1991
|Rollins
|5-3
|Cal Poly
|Central Okla.
|1990
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1989
|Hampton
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Southwest Baptist
|1988
|Chapman
|5-2
|Hampton
|Sonoma St.
|1987
|Chapman
|5-1
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|Chapman
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chapman
|5-4
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1983
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1982
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|Florida Int'l
|1981
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-12
|Rollins, Texas St.
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1980
|SIU Edwardsville
|24-12
|Nicholls St.
|SIU Edwardsville
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|21-15
|San Diego
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1978
|SIU Edwardsville
|14-12
|Hampton, San Diego
|San Diego
|1977
|UC Irvine
|20-15
|SIU Edwardsville
|San Diego
|1976
|Hampton
|23-18
|UC Irvine
|Northwest Mo. St.
|1975
|UC Irvine, San Diego
|22
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1974
|San Diego
|25-20
|UC Irvine
|UC Irvine
|1973
|UC Irvine
|28-17
|Cal Poly
|East Stroudsburg
|1972
|UC Irvine, Rollins
|22
|Kalamazoo
|1971
|UC Irvine
|25-22
|Rollins
|DePauw
|1970
|UC Irvine
|25-12
|Cal Poly
|Cal St. Hayward
|1969
|Cal St. Northridge
|17-16
|Truman
|East Stroudsburg
|1968
|Fresno St.
|19-14
|Cal St. L.A.
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|1967
|Long Beach St.
|18-14
|Lamar
|Chicago
|1966
|Rollins
|17-12
|Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St.
|Sewanee
|1965
|Cal St. L.A.
|20-16
|Redlands
|Cal St. L.A.
|1964
|Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill.
|15
|DePauw
|1963
|Cal St. L.A.
|9-7
|Southern Ill.
|Washington-St. Louis