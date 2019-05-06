DII men's tennis championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch online at NCAA.com

The 2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET in a live selection show on NCAA.com.

A maximum of 48 teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 preliminary-round tournaments to determine the 16-team field. There will be 16 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 32 teams will be selected on an at-large basis.

Conferences earning automatic qualification:

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference

Conference Carolinas

East Coast Conference

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Gulf South Conference

Heartland Conference

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association

Mountain East Conference

Northeast-10 Conference

Pacific West Conference

Peach Belt Conference

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

South Atlantic Conference

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Sunshine State Conference

Each of the following regions will conduct two preliminary-round tournaments: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West. Eight teams each from the Midwest, South and Southeast, will receive bids. So will six teams each from the Atlantic and East and four teams each from the Central, South Central and West regions.

The championship format will be three doubles followed by six singles. The doubles matches will feature three six-game pro sets with a seven-point tiebreak at six-all. Singles matches will be six best-of-three set single matches. The first team that wins two of the three doubles matches receives one point. The winner of each singles match gets one point. Four or more points are requires to win the team match.

Here's the championship schedule:

First round: Tuesday, May 21: First Round, Noon and 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 22: Quarterfinals, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 23: Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 24: Finals, 1 p.m.

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis committee will determine the host site for the preliminary round. Priority is given to the two top-seeded teams, provided those programs meet the minimum site selection criteria. After the preliminary rounds, the committee will seed all 16 teams that advance to the final site.

Columbus State won the 2018 championship with a victory over runner-up Barry in Surprise, Arizona.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY