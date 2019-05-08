TRENDING:

tennis-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 8, 2019

2019 NCAA Division III men's tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

Grant Urken, Kyle Schlanger and Lubomir Cuba win 2018 Men's DIII Tennis Individual Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

BRACKET: Follow the interactive team bracket

For the individual championships, the national committee selected seven singles players and three doubles teams from each of the four regions. Additionally, the committee selected the remaining four singles players and four doubles team berths from a national at-large pool. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

DIII MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP: History | Latest news

The team championship will take place May 20-22, while the individual championships will be May 24-26, both at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Kalamazoo College will be the host institution.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Athlete School
Sean Wei Amherst
Yangeng Jiang Bowdoin
Grant Urken Bowdoin
Varun Shanker Caltech
Leo Vithoontien Carleton
Chaz Downing Carnegie Mellon
Daniel Levine Carnegie Mellon
Matthew Chen  Case Western Reserve
Erik Kerrigan Chicago
Jeremy Yuan  Chicago (At-large)
Dominic Lacombe Christopher Newport
Jack Katzman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Nikolai Parodi  Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Adrien Bouchet Emory
Hayden Cassone Emory
Jonathan Jemison Emory
Patrick Whaling Gustavus Adolphus
Ian Yi Kalamazoo
Jake Zalenski Kenyon
Lubomir Cuba Middlebury
Noah Farrell Middlebury (At-Large)
Jed Kronenberg Pomona-Pitzer
Chase Lipscomb Redlands
Alex Angradi Salisbury
JT Wynne Skidmore
Wilson Lambeth Trinity (Texas)
Jordan Pitts Trinity (Texas) (At-Large)
Boris Sorkin Tufts
Chad Leduff UC Santa Cruz
Ethan Hillis Washington University in St. Louis
Bernardo Neves Washington University in St. Louis (At-Large)
Andrew Finkelman Wesleyan (Connecticut)

SINGLES ALTERNATES 

First alternate: Vishnu Joshi, Johns Hopkins
Second alternate:  Austin Diehl, Kenyon
Third alternate:  Josh Quijano, Bates
Fourth alternate: Tyler Barr, MIT

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS

ATHLETE SCHOOL
Yangeng Jiang/Grant Urken Bowdoin
Jordon O'Kelly/Leo Vithoontien  Carleton
Chaz Downing/Daniel Levine Carnegie Mellon
Erik Kerrigan/Ninan Kumar Chicago
Julian Gordy/Nikolai Parodi Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Adrien Bouchet/Jonathan Jemison Emory
Chase Johnson/Patrick Whaling Gustavus Adolphus
Joe Cartledge/ Austin Gu Johns Hopkins
Moses Hutchinson/Matt Miles Mary Washington (At-Large)
Alex Cauneac/Tyler Barr MIT (At-Large)
Brad Cummins/ Brysl Libao Redlands 
Marc Feliu Gomez/Bryan Szayna Stevens (At-Large)
Wilson Lambeth/Jordan Pitts Trinity (Texas)
Konrad Kozlowski/Bernardo Neves Washington University in St. Louis (At-Large)
Noah Lilienthal/ Adrian Roji Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Peter Frelinghuysen/Alex Taylor Williams

DOUBLES ALTERNATES 

First alternate: JT Wynne/Noah Williamson, Skidmore
Second alternate: David Aizenberg/Anupreeth Coramutla, Brandeis
Third alternate: Jayson Fung/Sean Wei, Amherst
Fourth alternate: Daniel Blongquist/Kukutla Motlojoa, Southern Virginia

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates. 

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. Eastern time. 

The 2018 singles title went to Grant Urken of Bowdoin. Lubomir Cuba and Kyle Schlanger of Middlebury took the doubles title. Middlebury is the defending national champion, having defeated Bowdoin, 5-3, to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com

