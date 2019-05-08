2019 NCAA Division III men's tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.
For the individual championships, the national committee selected seven singles players and three doubles teams from each of the four regions. Additionally, the committee selected the remaining four singles players and four doubles team berths from a national at-large pool. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.
The team championship will take place May 20-22, while the individual championships will be May 24-26, both at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Kalamazoo College will be the host institution.
SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
|Athlete
|School
|Sean Wei
|Amherst
|Yangeng Jiang
|Bowdoin
|Grant Urken
|Bowdoin
|Varun Shanker
|Caltech
|Leo Vithoontien
|Carleton
|Chaz Downing
|Carnegie Mellon
|Daniel Levine
|Carnegie Mellon
|Matthew Chen
|Case Western Reserve
|Erik Kerrigan
|Chicago
|Jeremy Yuan
|Chicago (At-large)
|Dominic Lacombe
|Christopher Newport
|Jack Katzman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Nikolai Parodi
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Adrien Bouchet
|Emory
|Hayden Cassone
|Emory
|Jonathan Jemison
|Emory
|Patrick Whaling
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Ian Yi
|Kalamazoo
|Jake Zalenski
|Kenyon
|Lubomir Cuba
|Middlebury
|Noah Farrell
|Middlebury (At-Large)
|Jed Kronenberg
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Chase Lipscomb
|Redlands
|Alex Angradi
|Salisbury
|JT Wynne
|Skidmore
|Wilson Lambeth
|Trinity (Texas)
|Jordan Pitts
|Trinity (Texas) (At-Large)
|Boris Sorkin
|Tufts
|Chad Leduff
|UC Santa Cruz
|Ethan Hillis
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Bernardo Neves
|Washington University in St. Louis (At-Large)
|Andrew Finkelman
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
SINGLES ALTERNATES
First alternate: Vishnu Joshi, Johns Hopkins
Second alternate: Austin Diehl, Kenyon
Third alternate: Josh Quijano, Bates
Fourth alternate: Tyler Barr, MIT
DOUBLES QUALIFIERS
|ATHLETE
|SCHOOL
|Yangeng Jiang/Grant Urken
|Bowdoin
|Jordon O'Kelly/Leo Vithoontien
|Carleton
|Chaz Downing/Daniel Levine
|Carnegie Mellon
|Erik Kerrigan/Ninan Kumar
|Chicago
|Julian Gordy/Nikolai Parodi
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Adrien Bouchet/Jonathan Jemison
|Emory
|Chase Johnson/Patrick Whaling
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Joe Cartledge/ Austin Gu
|Johns Hopkins
|Moses Hutchinson/Matt Miles
|Mary Washington (At-Large)
|Alex Cauneac/Tyler Barr
|MIT (At-Large)
|Brad Cummins/ Brysl Libao
|Redlands
|Marc Feliu Gomez/Bryan Szayna
|Stevens (At-Large)
|Wilson Lambeth/Jordan Pitts
|Trinity (Texas)
|Konrad Kozlowski/Bernardo Neves
|Washington University in St. Louis (At-Large)
|Noah Lilienthal/ Adrian Roji
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
|Peter Frelinghuysen/Alex Taylor
|Williams
DOUBLES ALTERNATES
First alternate: JT Wynne/Noah Williamson, Skidmore
Second alternate: David Aizenberg/Anupreeth Coramutla, Brandeis
Third alternate: Jayson Fung/Sean Wei, Amherst
Fourth alternate: Daniel Blongquist/Kukutla Motlojoa, Southern Virginia
Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. Eastern time.
The 2018 singles title went to Grant Urken of Bowdoin. Lubomir Cuba and Kyle Schlanger of Middlebury took the doubles title. Middlebury is the defending national champion, having defeated Bowdoin, 5-3, to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.