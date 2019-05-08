2019 NCAA Division III men's tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected seven singles players and three doubles teams from each of the four regions. Additionally, the committee selected the remaining four singles players and four doubles team berths from a national at-large pool. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 20-22, while the individual championships will be May 24-26, both at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Kalamazoo College will be the host institution.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Athlete School Sean Wei Amherst Yangeng Jiang Bowdoin Grant Urken Bowdoin Varun Shanker Caltech Leo Vithoontien Carleton Chaz Downing Carnegie Mellon Daniel Levine Carnegie Mellon Matthew Chen Case Western Reserve Erik Kerrigan Chicago Jeremy Yuan Chicago (At-large) Dominic Lacombe Christopher Newport Jack Katzman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Nikolai Parodi Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Adrien Bouchet Emory Hayden Cassone Emory Jonathan Jemison Emory Patrick Whaling Gustavus Adolphus Ian Yi Kalamazoo Jake Zalenski Kenyon Lubomir Cuba Middlebury Noah Farrell Middlebury (At-Large) Jed Kronenberg Pomona-Pitzer Chase Lipscomb Redlands Alex Angradi Salisbury JT Wynne Skidmore Wilson Lambeth Trinity (Texas) Jordan Pitts Trinity (Texas) (At-Large) Boris Sorkin Tufts Chad Leduff UC Santa Cruz Ethan Hillis Washington University in St. Louis Bernardo Neves Washington University in St. Louis (At-Large) Andrew Finkelman Wesleyan (Connecticut) SINGLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Vishnu Joshi, Johns Hopkins

Second alternate: Austin Diehl, Kenyon

Third alternate: Josh Quijano, Bates

Fourth alternate: Tyler Barr, MIT DOUBLES QUALIFIERS ATHLETE SCHOOL Yangeng Jiang/Grant Urken Bowdoin Jordon O'Kelly/Leo Vithoontien Carleton Chaz Downing/Daniel Levine Carnegie Mellon Erik Kerrigan/Ninan Kumar Chicago Julian Gordy/Nikolai Parodi Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Adrien Bouchet/Jonathan Jemison Emory Chase Johnson/Patrick Whaling Gustavus Adolphus Joe Cartledge/ Austin Gu Johns Hopkins Moses Hutchinson/Matt Miles Mary Washington (At-Large) Alex Cauneac/Tyler Barr MIT (At-Large) Brad Cummins/ Brysl Libao Redlands Marc Feliu Gomez/Bryan Szayna Stevens (At-Large) Wilson Lambeth/Jordan Pitts Trinity (Texas) Konrad Kozlowski/Bernardo Neves Washington University in St. Louis (At-Large) Noah Lilienthal/ Adrian Roji Wesleyan (Connecticut) Peter Frelinghuysen/Alex Taylor Williams DOUBLES ALTERNATES First alternate: JT Wynne/Noah Williamson, Skidmore

Second alternate: David Aizenberg/Anupreeth Coramutla, Brandeis

Third alternate: Jayson Fung/Sean Wei, Amherst

Fourth alternate: Daniel Blongquist/Kukutla Motlojoa, Southern Virginia

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The 2018 singles title went to Grant Urken of Bowdoin. Lubomir Cuba and Kyle Schlanger of Middlebury took the doubles title. Middlebury is the defending national champion, having defeated Bowdoin, 5-3, to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.