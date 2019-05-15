TRENDING:

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | May 15, 2019

DI men's tennis championship: Scores, bracket and TV schedule

DI Men's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

The quarterfinals of the Division I tennis team championships get underway on Thursday, May 16.

Only eight teams remain in the competition. The tournament began with a field of 64 teams on May 3.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches will take place from May 16-19 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The final will be played at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will be aired on the Tennis Channel.

DI MEN'S TENNIS: INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

The matches are regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

DI MEN'S TENNIS: Championship History 2018 Highlights

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches.

The quarterfinals feature three teams from the ACC, three teams from the Big 12, and then Ohio State of the Big Ten and Florida of the SEC.

Below, you can find participating teams, stats and results from each quarterfinals match-up, as well as how to watch.

MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Wake Forest Live Stats USTA Stream May 16 - 12 p.m.
No. 10 TCU vs. No. 2 Texas Live Stats USTA Stream May 16 - 2 p.m.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 9 North Carolina Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 16 - 5 p.m.
No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Baylor Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 16 - 7 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
Men's semifinal No. 1 Live Stats USTA Stream May 18 - 12 p.m.
Men's semifinal No. 2 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 18 - 4 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
Men's Final Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 19 - 3 p.m.

MORE: Tennis Channel and UTSA strike 3-year deal for championship rights

The singles and doubles competition for Division I men's tennis will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship on May 19. Participants for the singles and doubles championships were announced on May 13.

