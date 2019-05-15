TRENDING:

tennis-men-d1 flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | May 19, 2019

Texas wins 2019 NCAA Division I men's tennis national championship

The Texas Longhorns are the 2019 men's tennis champions

In the final match of the 2019 Division I men's tennis team championships, Texas topped Wake Forest 4-1. The championship is the first for Texas in men's tennis.

The Longhorns earned the spot in the final match after taking down Florida 4-2 in the semifinals. Texas met Wake Forest for the final battle after the Demon Deacons beat UNC in a close 4-3 competition. The tournament began with a field of 64 teams on May 3.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches took place from May 16-19 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. 

DI MEN'S TENNIS: INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

The matches were regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets were played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring was be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) was be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advanced in the championship bracket.

DI MEN'S TENNIS: Championship History 2018 Highlights

During the championships, all matches were stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches were stopped once a team winner (four points won) was determined. The score reflected completed matches.

The quarterfinals featured three teams from the ACC, three teams from the Big 12, and then Ohio State of the Big Ten and Florida of the SEC.

Below, you can find participating teams, stats and results from each quarterfinals matchup.

MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 4 Wake Forest 4, No. 5 Virginia 2 Box score USTA Stream May 16 - 12 p.m.
No. 2 Texas 4, No. 10 TCU 1 Box score USTA Stream May 16 - 2 p.m.
No. 9 North Carolina 4, No. 1 Ohio State 2 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 16 - 5 p.m.
No. 3 Florida 4, No. 6 Baylor 0 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 16 - 7 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 2 Texas 4, No. 3 Florida 2 Live Stats USTA Stream May 18 - 12 p.m.
No. 4 Wake Forest 4, vs. No. 9 North Carolina 3 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 18 - 4 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 2 Texas 4, No. 4 Wake Forest 1 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 19 - 3 p.m.

MORE: Tennis Channel and UTSA strike 3-year deal for championship rights

The singles and doubles competition for Division I men's tennis will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship on May 19. Participants for the singles and doubles championships were announced on May 13.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST SITE ATTENDANCE
2019 Texas 4-1 Wake Forest UCF  
2018 Wake Forest 4-2 Ohio State Wake Forest  
2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia  
2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Tulsa  
2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Baylor  
2014 Southern California 4-2 Oklahoma Georgia  
2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois  
2012 Southern California 4-2 Virginia Georgia  
2011 Southern California 4-3 Virginia Stanford  
2010 Southern California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia  
2009 Southern California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M  
2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa  
2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia  
2006 Pepperdine 4-2 Georgia Stanford  
2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M  
2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tulsa, Oklahoma 13,041
2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia 7,010
2002 Southern California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M 7,946
2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia 21,855
2000 Stanford 4-0 Va. Commonwealth Georgia 11,089
1999 Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia 5,874
1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia 7,976
1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA 15,899
1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 8,230
1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia 14,395
1994 Southern California 4-3 Stanford Notre Dame 8,185
1993 Southern California 5-3 Georgia Georgia 34,184
1992 Stanford 5-0 Notre Dame Georgia 28,156
1991 Southern California 5-2 Georgia Georgia 30,208
1990 Stanford 5-2 Tennessee Southern California 5,103
1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia 14,304
1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia 12,944
1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 12,816
1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperdine Georgia 10,981
1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 16,102
1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia 12,408
1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia 9,927
1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperdine Georgia 12,942
1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia 14,240
1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia 12,098
1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 15,655
1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia 15,157
1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 16,069
1976 Southern California, UCLA 21   Tex.-Pan American 5,770
1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.-Pan American -
1974 Stanford 30-25 Southern California Southern California -
1973 Stanford 33-28 Southern California Princeton -
1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia -
1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Notre Dame -
1970 UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah -
1969 Southern California 35-23 UCLA Princeton -
1968 Southern California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.) -
1967 Southern California 28-23 UCLA Southern Ill. -
1966 Southern California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.) -
1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA -
1964 Southern California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St. -
1963 Southern California 27-19 UCLA Princeton -
1962 Southern California 22-12 UCLA Stanford -
1961 UCLA 17-16 Southern California Iowa St. -
1960 UCLA 18-8 Southern California Washington -
1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8   Northwestern -
1958 Southern California 13-9 Stanford Navy -
1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah -
1956 UCLA 15-14 Southern California Kalamazoo -
1955 Southern California 12-7 Texas North Carolina -
1954 UCLA 15-10 Southern California Washington -
1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse -
1952 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Northwestern -
1951 Southern California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwestern -
1950 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Texas -
1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas -
1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA -
1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA -
1946 Southern California 9-6 William & Mary Northwestern -

