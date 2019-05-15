Texas wins 2019 NCAA Division I men's tennis national championship

In the final match of the 2019 Division I men's tennis team championships, Texas topped Wake Forest 4-1. The championship is the first for Texas in men's tennis.

Texas does it!



A historic win as @TexasMTN defeats Wake Forest 4-1 to win its first #NCAATennis national title!



🤘🎾🏆 pic.twitter.com/tPVdtG2aqo — NCAA Tennis (@NCAATennis) May 19, 2019

The Longhorns earned the spot in the final match after taking down Florida 4-2 in the semifinals. Texas met Wake Forest for the final battle after the Demon Deacons beat UNC in a close 4-3 competition. The tournament began with a field of 64 teams on May 3.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches took place from May 16-19 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The matches were regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets were played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring was be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) was be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advanced in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches were stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches were stopped once a team winner (four points won) was determined. The score reflected completed matches.

The quarterfinals featured three teams from the ACC, three teams from the Big 12, and then Ohio State of the Big Ten and Florida of the SEC.

Below, you can find participating teams, stats and results from each quarterfinals matchup.

MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME No. 2 Texas 4, No. 3 Florida 2 Live Stats USTA Stream May 18 - 12 p.m. No. 4 Wake Forest 4, vs. No. 9 North Carolina 3 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 18 - 4 p.m.

MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME No. 2 Texas 4, No. 4 Wake Forest 1 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 19 - 3 p.m.

The singles and doubles competition for Division I men's tennis will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship on May 19. Participants for the singles and doubles championships were announced on May 13.