DIII men's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The NCAA Division III men's tennis national championship continues Monday, Monday 20 with the team quarterfinals. Forty-three teams started in the tournament, but just Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Bowdoin, Middlebury, Wesleyan (Conn.), Emory, WashU, Amherst and Chicago remain. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the remaining matches.

BRACKET: Follow the interactive team bracket

The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College. For a full list of individual singles and doubles qualifiers, see below.

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.