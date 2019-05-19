DIII men's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The NCAA Division III men's tennis national championship continues Monday, Monday 20 with the team quarterfinals. Forty-three teams started in the tournament, but just Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Bowdoin, Middlebury, Wesleyan (Conn.), Emory, WashU, Amherst and Chicago remain. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the remaining matches.
BRACKET: Follow the interactive team bracket
The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College. For a full list of individual singles and doubles qualifiers, see below.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.
The team championships began with a 43-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) was granted to 35 conference champions, to form "Pool A." Three teams were selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining five teams were selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:
|2019 DIII MEN'S TENNIS AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Franciscan
|10-12
|American Rivers Conference
|Luther
|18-6
|American Southwest Conference
|Texas-Dallas
|16-1
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Mary Washington
|22-4
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|16-4
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Baruch
|10-5
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Augustana (Illinois)
|24-6
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Clarks Summit
|10-2
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Nichols
|15-6
|Empire 8
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|14-9
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Eastern Nazarene
|16-7
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Rose-Hulman
|13-9
|Landmark Conference
|Goucher
|16-5
|Liberty League
|Skidmore
|15-5
|Little East Conference
|Massachusetts Boston
|13-5
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Stevenson
|16-2
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Wilkes
|14-6
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Kalamazoo
|13-6
|Midwest Conference
|Grinnell
|25-4
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Gustavus Adolphus
|19-8
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Middlebury
|16-6
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|MIT
|13-5
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Kenyon
|18-3
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Illinois Institute of Technology
|18-9
|Northwest Conference
|Whitman
|12-10
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|John Carroll
|9-9
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Washington and Lee
|15-7
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Washington and Jefferson
|15-3
|Skyline Conference
|Yeshiva
|14-7
|Southern Athletic Association
|University of the South
|22-6
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|29-1
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|16-9
|University Athletic Association
|Emory
|17-2
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|St. Scholastica
|14-7
|USA South Athletic Conference
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|21-2
The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:
|POOL B SELECTIONS
|Principia
|14-8
|The College of New Jersey
|15-3
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|15-7
|POOL C SELECTIONS
|Amherst
|16-4
|Bowdoin
|16-4
|Chicago
|17-2
|Washington University in St. Louis
|17-7
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
|14-4
Middlebury is the defending national champion, having defeated Bowdoin, 5-3, to claim the team title. More information about the championships can be found at ncaa.com/championships.
DIII MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP: History | Buy tickets