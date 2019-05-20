DII men's tennis championships: Bracket, schedule, results, live stream

The Division II men's tennis championship will be held May 21-24 at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as the hosts.
The tournament began with 47 teams competing in preliminary rounds May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Sixteen teams advanced to the championship bracket, and they will play a single-elimination first round game on May 21 to determine the quarterfinal qualifiers.
All four final site rounds will be available to live stream here on NCAA.com.
2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket
The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament begins May 21 and concludes with the national championship match on May 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Below is the bracket.
First-round championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Barry vs. Southern Arkansas
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|Barry, 4-0
|West Florida vs. Cameron
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|West Florida, 4-0
|S.C. Aiken vs. Drury
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|USC Aiken, 4-1
|Bluefield State vs. Hawaii Hilo
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|Hawaii Hilo, 4-0
|Hawaii Pacific vs. Southern New Hampshire
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|Hawaii Pacific, 4-0
|Concordia (NY) vs. Southwest Baptist
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|SW Baptist, 4-1
|MSU Texas vs. UIndy
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Mercyhurst vs. Columbus State
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|Columbus State, 4-0
Quarterfinal championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Quarterfinal 1: Barry vs. West Florida
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Quarterfinal 2: Hawaii Hilo vs. USC Aiken
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Quarterfinal 3: Hawaii Pacific vs. Southwest Baptist
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Quarterfinal 4: TBD vs. TBD
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
Semifinal championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD
|May 23, 1 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD
|May 23, 1 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
Finals championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|TBD vs. TBD
|May 24, 1 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
DII men's tennis championship history
Columbus State defeated Barry 5-4 in the 2018 title match to win its first national championship in program history. Below is a list of every national champion in NCAA DII men's tennis history, from 1963-2018.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|2018
|Columbus State
|5-4
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|West Florida
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Hawaii Pacific
|5-3
|Saint Leo
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Barry
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|West Florida
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-0
|West Florida
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Barry
|5-4
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-4
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-0
|Barry
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|Lynn
|5-1
|Valdosta State
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|West Fla.
|5-0
|North Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|West Fla.
|5-2
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Drury
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Rollins
|5-0
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|2000
|Lander
|5-2
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|1999
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|West Fla.
|1998
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lander
|5-1
|West Fla.
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Lander
|4-1
|Rollins
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Lander
|4-2
|North Fla.
|UC Davis
|1994
|Lander
|5-3
|Hampton
|Southwest Baptist
|1993
|Lander
|5-2
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1992
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1991
|Rollins
|5-3
|Cal Poly
|Central Okla.
|1990
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1989
|Hampton
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Southwest Baptist
|1988
|Chapman
|5-2
|Hampton
|Sonoma St.
|1987
|Chapman
|5-1
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|Chapman
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chapman
|5-4
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1983
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1982
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|Florida Int'l
|1981
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-12
|Rollins, Texas St.
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1980
|SIU Edwardsville
|24-12
|Nicholls St.
|SIU Edwardsville
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|21-15
|San Diego
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1978
|SIU Edwardsville
|14-12
|Hampton, San Diego
|San Diego
|1977
|UC Irvine
|20-15
|SIU Edwardsville
|San Diego
|1976
|Hampton
|23-18
|UC Irvine
|Northwest Mo. St.
|1975
|UC Irvine, San Diego
|22
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1974
|San Diego
|25-20
|UC Irvine
|UC Irvine
|1973
|UC Irvine
|28-17
|Cal Poly
|East Stroudsburg
|1972
|UC Irvine, Rollins
|22
|Kalamazoo
|1971
|UC Irvine
|25-22
|Rollins
|DePauw
|1970
|UC Irvine
|25-12
|Cal Poly
|Cal St. Hayward
|1969
|Cal St. Northridge
|17-16
|Truman
|East Stroudsburg
|1968
|Fresno St.
|19-14
|Cal St. L.A.
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|1967
|Long Beach St.
|18-14
|Lamar
|Chicago
|1966
|Rollins
|17-12
|Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St.
|Sewanee
|1965
|Cal St. L.A.
|20-16
|Redlands
|Cal St. L.A.
|1964
|Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill.
|15
|DePauw
|1963
|Cal St. L.A.
|9-7
|Southern Ill.
|Washington-St. Louis