NCAA.com | May 21, 2019

DII men's tennis championships: Bracket, schedule, results, live stream

DII Men's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

The Division II men's tennis championship will be held May 21-24 at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as the hosts.

NCAA TENNIS: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket Qualifying teams

The tournament began with 47 teams competing in preliminary rounds May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Sixteen teams advanced to the championship bracket, and they will play a single-elimination first round game on May 21 to determine the quarterfinal qualifiers. 

All four final site rounds will be available to live stream here on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament begins May 21 and concludes with the national championship match on May 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Below is the bracket.

DII men's tennis

First-round championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Barry vs. Southern Arkansas May 21, 12 p.m. Barry, 4-0
West Florida vs. Cameron May 21, 12 p.m. West Florida, 4-0
S.C. Aiken vs. Drury May 21, 12 p.m. USC Aiken, 4-1
Bluefield State vs. Hawaii Hilo  May 21, 12 p.m. Hawaii Hilo, 4-0
Hawaii Pacific vs. Southern New Hampshire May 21, 4 p.m. Hawaii Pacific, 4-0
Concordia (NY) vs. Southwest Baptist May 21, 4 p.m. SW Baptist, 4-1
MSU Texas vs. UIndy May 21, 4 p.m. Live stats | Live stream
Mercyhurst vs. Columbus State May 21, 4 p.m. Columbus State, 4-0

Quarterfinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Quarterfinal 1: Barry vs. West Florida May 22, 4 p.m. Live stats | Live stream 
Quarterfinal 2: Hawaii Hilo vs. USC Aiken May 22, 4 p.m. Live stats | Live stream 
Quarterfinal 3: Hawaii Pacific vs. Southwest Baptist May 22, 4 p.m. Live stats | Live stream 
Quarterfinal 4: TBD vs. TBD May 22, 4 p.m. Live stats | Live stream 

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD  May 23, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream
Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
TBD vs. TBD May 24, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream

DII men's tennis championship history

Columbus State defeated Barry 5-4 in the 2018 title match to win its first national championship in program history. Below is a list of every national champion in NCAA DII men's tennis history, from 1963-2018.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville
1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22   Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22   Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw
1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A.
1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15   DePauw
1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis

