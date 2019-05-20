DII men's tennis championships: Bracket, schedule, results, live stream

The Division II men's tennis championship will be held May 21-24 at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as the hosts.

The tournament began with 47 teams competing in preliminary rounds May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Sixteen teams advanced to the championship bracket, and they will play a single-elimination first round game on May 21 to determine the quarterfinal qualifiers.

All four final site rounds will be available to live stream here on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament begins May 21 and concludes with the national championship match on May 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Below is the bracket.

First-round championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Barry vs. Southern Arkansas May 21, 12 p.m. Barry, 4-0 West Florida vs. Cameron May 21, 12 p.m. West Florida, 4-0 S.C. Aiken vs. Drury May 21, 12 p.m. USC Aiken, 4-1 Bluefield State vs. Hawaii Hilo May 21, 12 p.m. Hawaii Hilo, 4-0 Hawaii Pacific vs. Southern New Hampshire May 21, 4 p.m. Hawaii Pacific, 4-0 Concordia (NY) vs. Southwest Baptist May 21, 4 p.m. SW Baptist, 4-1 MSU Texas vs. UIndy May 21, 4 p.m. Live stats | Live stream Mercyhurst vs. Columbus State May 21, 4 p.m. Columbus State, 4-0

Quarterfinal championship schedule

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS TBD vs. TBD May 24, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream

DII men's tennis championship history

Columbus State defeated Barry 5-4 in the 2018 title match to win its first national championship in program history. Below is a list of every national champion in NCAA DII men's tennis history, from 1963-2018.