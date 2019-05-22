TRENDING:

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | May 22, 2019

Emory takes home DIII men's tennis championship

2019 DIII Tennis Championship: Day One Recap

The NCAA Division III men's tennis national championship is in the books. Forty-three teams started in the tournament, but Emory is the last one standing. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history.

GAME TEAMS DATE/TIME
Semifinal No. 1:  Chicago vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps May 21, 2 p.m.
Semifinal No. 2:  Middlebury vs. Emory  May 21, 4 p.m.
Championship Game Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Emory May 22, 4 p.m.

BRACKET: Follow the interactive team bracket

The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College. For a full list of individual singles and doubles qualifiers, see below.

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers  

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.

The team championships began with a 43-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) was granted to 35 conference champions, to form "Pool A."  Three teams were selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B).  The remaining five teams were selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C).  The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

2019 DIII MEN'S TENNIS AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS    
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Franciscan 10-12
American Rivers Conference Luther 18-6
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas 16-1
Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington 22-4
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins 16-4
City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch 10-5
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) 24-6
Colonial States Athletic Conference Clarks Summit 10-2
Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols 15-6
Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology 14-9
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Eastern Nazarene 16-7
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman 13-9
Landmark Conference Goucher 16-5
Liberty League Skidmore 15-5
Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston 13-5
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson 16-2
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Wilkes 14-6
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo 13-6
Midwest Conference Grinnell 25-4
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus 19-8
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury 16-6
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT 13-5
North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon 18-3
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology 18-9
Northwest Conference Whitman 12-10
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll 9-9
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee 15-7
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson 15-3
Skyline Conference Yeshiva 14-7
Southern Athletic Association University of the South 22-6
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 29-1
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) 16-9
University Athletic Association Emory 17-2
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica 14-7
USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan 21-2

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

POOL B SELECTIONS    
Principia 14-8  
The College of New Jersey 15-3  
Wisconsin-Whitewater 15-7  
POOL C SELECTIONS  
Amherst 16-4
Bowdoin 16-4
Chicago 17-2
Washington University in St. Louis 17-7
Wesleyan (Connecticut) 14-4

