Emory takes home DIII men's tennis championship

The NCAA Division III men's tennis national championship is in the books. Forty-three teams started in the tournament, but Emory is the last one standing. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history.

GAME TEAMS DATE/TIME Semifinal No. 1: Chicago vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps May 21, 2 p.m. Semifinal No. 2: Middlebury vs. Emory May 21, 4 p.m. Championship Game Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Emory May 22, 4 p.m.

BRACKET: Follow the interactive team bracket

The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College. For a full list of individual singles and doubles qualifiers, see below.

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.