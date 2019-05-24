DII men's tennis championships: Barry comes back from 3-0 deficit to win fourth national championship

The Division II men's tennis championship came to a close Friday, May 24 in stunning fashion. Barry put together a monumental comeback to defeat Columbus State 4-3 in the finals from Altamonte Springs, Florida.
NCAA TENNIS: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Qualifying teams
Columbus State came out and won two of the three doubles matches to put the Cougars up 1-0. They then struck quickly in the singles portion, winning the first two matches and jumping out to a 3-0. Barry never wavered. Back they came, set by set, match by match until Columbus State's Fabien Asdrubal and Barry's Carlos Gomez stalled in a deciding back-and-forth deciding match. Gomez captured the 6-4 victory and gave the Bucs the 2019 championship.
Barry wins its fourth title and first since 2015. In a memorable final, the Barry Bucs are your 2019 DII men's tennis national champions. Be sure to check out the recap in the blog below.
2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket
The tournament began with 47 teams competing in preliminary rounds May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Sixteen teams advanced to the championship bracket, and only Barry and Columbus State remain. Follow all the day's action in the blog below.
The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament began May 21 and concludes with the national championship match on May 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Below is the bracket.
First-round championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Barry vs. Southern Arkansas
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|Barry, 4-0
|West Florida vs. Cameron
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|West Florida, 4-0
|S.C. Aiken vs. Drury
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|USC Aiken, 4-1
|Bluefield State vs. Hawaii Hilo
|May 21, 12 p.m.
|Hawaii Hilo, 4-0
|Hawaii Pacific vs. Southern New Hampshire
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|Hawaii Pacific, 4-0
|Concordia (NY) vs. Southwest Baptist
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|SW Baptist, 4-1
|MSU Texas vs. UIndy
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|MSU Texas, 4-3
|Mercyhurst vs. Columbus State
|May 21, 4 p.m.
|Columbus State, 4-0
Quarterfinal championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Quarterfinal 1: Barry vs. West Florida
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Barry, 4-0
|Quarterfinal 2: Hawaii Hilo vs. USC Aiken
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Hawaii Hilo, 4-0
|Quarterfinal 3: Hawaii Pacific vs. Southwest Baptist
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Hawaii Pacific, 4-2
|Quarterfinal 4: MSU Texas vs. Columbus State
|May 22, 4 p.m.
|Columbus State, 4-1
Semifinal championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Semifinal 1: Barry vs. Hawaii Hilo
|May 23, 1 p.m.
|Barry, 4-0
|Semifinal 2: Columbus State vs. Hawaii Pacific
|May 23, 1 p.m.
|Columbus State, 4-1
Finals championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Barry vs. Columbus State
|May 24, 1 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
DII men's tennis championship history
Columbus State defeated Barry 5-4 in the 2018 title match to win its first national championship in program history. Below is a list of every national champion in NCAA DII men's tennis history, from 1963-2018.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|2018
|Columbus State
|5-4
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|West Florida
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Hawaii Pacific
|5-3
|Saint Leo
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Barry
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|West Florida
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-0
|West Florida
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Barry
|5-4
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-4
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-0
|Barry
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|Lynn
|5-1
|Valdosta State
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|West Fla.
|5-0
|North Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|West Fla.
|5-2
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Drury
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Rollins
|5-0
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|2000
|Lander
|5-2
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|1999
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|West Fla.
|1998
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lander
|5-1
|West Fla.
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Lander
|4-1
|Rollins
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Lander
|4-2
|North Fla.
|UC Davis
|1994
|Lander
|5-3
|Hampton
|Southwest Baptist
|1993
|Lander
|5-2
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1992
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1991
|Rollins
|5-3
|Cal Poly
|Central Okla.
|1990
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1989
|Hampton
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Southwest Baptist
|1988
|Chapman
|5-2
|Hampton
|Sonoma St.
|1987
|Chapman
|5-1
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|Chapman
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chapman
|5-4
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1983
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1982
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|Florida Int'l
|1981
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-12
|Rollins, Texas St.
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1980
|SIU Edwardsville
|24-12
|Nicholls St.
|SIU Edwardsville
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|21-15
|San Diego
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1978
|SIU Edwardsville
|14-12
|Hampton, San Diego
|San Diego
|1977
|UC Irvine
|20-15
|SIU Edwardsville
|San Diego
|1976
|Hampton
|23-18
|UC Irvine
|Northwest Mo. St.
|1975
|UC Irvine, San Diego
|22
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1974
|San Diego
|25-20
|UC Irvine
|UC Irvine
|1973
|UC Irvine
|28-17
|Cal Poly
|East Stroudsburg
|1972
|UC Irvine, Rollins
|22
|Kalamazoo
|1971
|UC Irvine
|25-22
|Rollins
|DePauw
|1970
|UC Irvine
|25-12
|Cal Poly
|Cal St. Hayward
|1969
|Cal St. Northridge
|17-16
|Truman
|East Stroudsburg
|1968
|Fresno St.
|19-14
|Cal St. L.A.
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|1967
|Long Beach St.
|18-14
|Lamar
|Chicago
|1966
|Rollins
|17-12
|Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St.
|Sewanee
|1965
|Cal St. L.A.
|20-16
|Redlands
|Cal St. L.A.
|1964
|Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill.
|15
|DePauw
|1963
|Cal St. L.A.
|9-7
|Southern Ill.
|Washington-St. Louis