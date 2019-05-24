DII men's tennis championships: Barry comes back from 3-0 deficit to win fourth national championship

The Division II men's tennis championship came to a close Friday, May 24 in stunning fashion. Barry put together a monumental comeback to defeat Columbus State 4-3 in the finals from Altamonte Springs, Florida.

NCAA TENNIS: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Qualifying teams

Columbus State came out and won two of the three doubles matches to put the Cougars up 1-0. They then struck quickly in the singles portion, winning the first two matches and jumping out to a 3-0. Barry never wavered. Back they came, set by set, match by match until Columbus State's Fabien Asdrubal and Barry's Carlos Gomez stalled in a deciding back-and-forth deciding match. Gomez captured the 6-4 victory and gave the Bucs the 2019 championship.

Barry wins its fourth title and first since 2015. In a memorable final, the Barry Bucs are your 2019 DII men's tennis national champions. Be sure to check out the recap in the blog below.

2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket

The tournament began with 47 teams competing in preliminary rounds May 11-12 at on-campus sites. Sixteen teams advanced to the championship bracket, and only Barry and Columbus State remain. Follow all the day's action in the blog below.

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament began May 21 and concludes with the national championship match on May 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Below is the bracket.

First-round championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Barry vs. Southern Arkansas May 21, 12 p.m. Barry, 4-0 West Florida vs. Cameron May 21, 12 p.m. West Florida, 4-0 S.C. Aiken vs. Drury May 21, 12 p.m. USC Aiken, 4-1 Bluefield State vs. Hawaii Hilo May 21, 12 p.m. Hawaii Hilo, 4-0 Hawaii Pacific vs. Southern New Hampshire May 21, 4 p.m. Hawaii Pacific, 4-0 Concordia (NY) vs. Southwest Baptist May 21, 4 p.m. SW Baptist, 4-1 MSU Texas vs. UIndy May 21, 4 p.m. MSU Texas, 4-3 Mercyhurst vs. Columbus State May 21, 4 p.m. Columbus State, 4-0

Quarterfinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Quarterfinal 1: Barry vs. West Florida May 22, 4 p.m. Barry, 4-0 Quarterfinal 2: Hawaii Hilo vs. USC Aiken May 22, 4 p.m. Hawaii Hilo, 4-0 Quarterfinal 3: Hawaii Pacific vs. Southwest Baptist May 22, 4 p.m. Hawaii Pacific, 4-2 Quarterfinal 4: MSU Texas vs. Columbus State May 22, 4 p.m. Columbus State, 4-1

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Semifinal 1: Barry vs. Hawaii Hilo May 23, 1 p.m. Barry, 4-0 Semifinal 2: Columbus State vs. Hawaii Pacific May 23, 1 p.m. Columbus State, 4-1

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Barry vs. Columbus State May 24, 1 p.m. Live stats | Live stream

DII men's tennis championship history

Columbus State defeated Barry 5-4 in the 2018 title match to win its first national championship in program history. Below is a list of every national champion in NCAA DII men's tennis history, from 1963-2018.