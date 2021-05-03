NCAA | May 3, 2021 Teams announced for 2021 NCAA DI men’s tennis championship DI men's tennis: 2021 Selection Show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, first- and second-round sites were selected from a group of 20 predetermined sites rather than awarded to strictly the top seeded teams. Seed was factored into the final determination of the sites, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 or 8-9 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket. During the championship, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com. Twenty-nine conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below. American Athletic - University of Central Florida Atlantic Coast – Virginia ASUN – Liberty Atlantic 10 – VCU Big East – DePaul Big Sky – Northern Arizona Big South – Presbyterian Big Ten – Illinois Big 12 – Baylor Big West – UC Santa Barbara Colonial – University of North Carolina Wilmington Conference USA – Middle Tennessee Horizon – Cleveland State MAAC – Monmouth Mid-American – Western Michigan Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State Mountain West – New Mexico Northeast – Fairleigh Dickinson Ohio Valley – Belmont Pac-12 – Southern California Patriot – Navy SEC – Tennessee Southern – East Tennessee State Southland – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SWAC – Alabama A&M Summit –Denver Sun Belt – South Alabama West Coast – Pepperdine WAC – Grand Canyon