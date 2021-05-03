Teams announced for 2021 NCAA DI men’s tennis championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, first- and second-round sites were selected from a group of 20 predetermined sites rather than awarded to strictly the top seeded teams. Seed was factored into the final determination of the sites, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 or 8-9 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championship, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Twenty-nine conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic - University of Central Florida

Atlantic Coast – Virginia

ASUN – Liberty

Atlantic 10 – VCU

Big East – DePaul

Big Sky – Northern Arizona

Big South – Presbyterian

Big Ten – Illinois

Big 12 – Baylor

Big West – UC Santa Barbara

Colonial – University of North Carolina Wilmington

Conference USA – Middle Tennessee

Horizon – Cleveland State

MAAC – Monmouth

Mid-American – Western Michigan

Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State

Mountain West – New Mexico

Northeast – Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley – Belmont

Pac-12 – Southern California

Patriot – Navy

SEC – Tennessee

Southern – East Tennessee State

Southland – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SWAC – Alabama A&M

Summit –Denver

Sun Belt – South Alabama

West Coast – Pepperdine

WAC – Grand Canyon