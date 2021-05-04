NCAA | May 4, 2021 2021 NCAA DII men’s tennis championship selections announced DII men's tennis: 2021 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 35 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-20, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts. Atlantic Region Charleston (WV) (12-2) AQ Bluefield St. (7-3) Edinboro (10-4) AQ West Va. Wesleyan (7-5) Central Region Southern Ark. (12-5) Northwest Mo. St. (14-4) AQ Washburn (11-4) Harding (8-7) AQ East Region Concordia (NY) (12-0) AQ Queens (NY) (8-6) AQ Le Moyne (10-0) AQ Franklin Pierce (7-2) Midwest Region UIndy (16-3) Southwest Baptist (17-8) AQ Ferris St. (15-0) AQ Hillsdale (15-2) AQ Illinois Springfield (11-4) South Central Region Cameron (10-5) AQ Midwestern St. (10-6) St. Mary’s (TX) (13-4) South Region Barry (8-0) AQ Valdosta St. (15-1) AQ West Florida (16-5) Delta St. (15-4) Saint Leo (8-2) Southeast Region Columbus St. (19-0) AQ Lander (13-2) North Georgia (10-4) Wingate (12-2) Tusculum (17-3) AQ Mount Olive (12-4) AQ West Region Hawaii Hilo (8-2) AQ Azusa Pacific (17-4) Hawaii Pacific (5-4) Concordia (CA) (9-7) The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region. Atlantic Central East Midwest South Southeast South Central West 2021 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships. READ MORE Teams announced for 2021 NCAA DI men’s tennis championship The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. READ MORE