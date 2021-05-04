2021 NCAA DII men’s tennis championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 35 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-20, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region

Charleston (WV) (12-2) AQ Bluefield St. (7-3) Edinboro (10-4) AQ West Va. Wesleyan (7-5)

Central Region

Southern Ark. (12-5) Northwest Mo. St. (14-4) AQ Washburn (11-4) Harding (8-7) AQ

East Region

Concordia (NY) (12-0) AQ Queens (NY) (8-6) AQ Le Moyne (10-0) AQ Franklin Pierce (7-2)

Midwest Region

UIndy (16-3) Southwest Baptist (17-8) AQ Ferris St. (15-0) AQ Hillsdale (15-2) AQ Illinois Springfield (11-4)

South Central Region

Cameron (10-5) AQ Midwestern St. (10-6) St. Mary’s (TX) (13-4)

South Region

Barry (8-0) AQ Valdosta St. (15-1) AQ West Florida (16-5) Delta St. (15-4) Saint Leo (8-2)

Southeast Region

Columbus St. (19-0) AQ Lander (13-2) North Georgia (10-4) Wingate (12-2) Tusculum (17-3) AQ Mount Olive (12-4) AQ

West Region

Hawaii Hilo (8-2) AQ Azusa Pacific (17-4) Hawaii Pacific (5-4) Concordia (CA) (9-7)

The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.