2021 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

TEAM SELECTIONS: DI men's tennis championship qualifiers (teams) | Interactive bracket

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have results for a minimum of six matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have completed a minimum of four matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference: CONFERENCE INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL American Athletic Gabriel Decamps UCF Atlantic 10 Lleyton Cronje VCU Atlantic Coast Carl Söderlund Virginia Atlantic Sun Janmagnus Johnson Florida Gulf Coast Big 12 Alastair Gray TCU Big Ten Zeke Clark Illinois C-USA Francisco Rocha Middle Tennessee Pac-12 Daniel Cukierman Southern California SEC Liam Draxl Kentucky Southern Dimitri Badra ETSU Summit James Davis Denver Sun Belt Julien Evrard South Alabama West Coast August Holmgren San Diego

At-large selections (51), listed alphabetically by last name: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Juan Carlos Aguilar Texas A&M Andy Andrade Florida William Blumberg North Carolina Adrian Boitan Baylor Micah Braswell Texas Florian Broska Mississippi State Trent Bryde Georgia Murkel Dellien Wichita State Gabriel Diallo Kentucky Luc Fomba TCU Alexis Galarneau NC State Hady Habib Texas A&M Philip Henning Georgia Rinky Hijikata North Carolina Ronnie Hohmann LSU Millen Hurrion Kentucky Cannon Kingsley Ohio State Aleksandar Kovacevic Illinois Andres Martin Georgia Tech Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech John McNally Ohio State Johannus Monday Tennessee Siphosothando Montsi Illinois Eduardo Nava Wake Forest Axel Nefve Notre Dame Giovanni Oradini Mississippi State Edson Ortiz Alabama Kody Pearson Tulsa Martim Prata Tennessee Finn Reynolds Ole Miss Sam Riffice Florida Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina Tim Sandkaulen Ole Miss Nikola Slavic Ole Miss Riley Smith Southern California Keegan Smith UCLA Adria Soriano Barrera Miami (Florida) Matias Soto Baylor Eliot Spizzirri Texas Henri Squire Wake Forest Hamish Stewart Tulane Tyler Stice Auburn Gustaf Strom Arizona Connor Thomson South Carolina Valentin Vacherot Texas A&M Duarte Vale Florida Matej Vocel Oklahoma State Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg Virginia Adam Walton Tennessee Jacob Wojcik South Florida Tyler Zink Georgia

Alternates: NO. INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL 1. Nathan Ponwith Arizona State 2. Sean Hill BYU 3. Joseph Guillin UC Santa Barbara 4. Axel Geller Stanford 5. Govind Nanda UCLA 6. Blaise Bicknell Florida 7. Nemanja Malesevic Mississippi State 8. Raphael Lambling South Carolina 9. Benjamin Sigouin North Carolina 10. Zhe Zhou Alabama

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site.

If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8: SEED NO. INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL 1. Liam Draxl Kentucky 2. Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina 3. Hady Habib Texas A&M 4. Valentin Vacherot Texas A&M 5. Duarte Vale Florida 6. Sam Riffice Florida 7. Carl Söderlund Virginia 8. Johannus Monday Tennessee

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Trent Bryde Georgia Gabriel Decamps UCF Gabriel Diallo Kentucky Luc Fomba TCU Alastair Gray TCU Matias Soto Baylor Henri Squire Wake Forest Adam Walton Tennessee

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (10), listed alphabetically by conference: CONFERENCE INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL American Athletic Trey Hilderbrand Bogdan Pavel UCF Atlantic Coast William Blumberg Brian Cernoch North Carolina Big 12 Alastair Gray Luc Fomba TCU Big Ten Will Davies Oliver Okonkwo Iowa C-USA Sumit Sarkar Conrad Russell Rice Pac-12 Riley Smith Daniel Cukierman Southern California SEC Tim Sandkaulen Finn Reynolds Ole Miss Southern Victor Chaw Jim Hendrikx Samford Sun Belt Kacper Dworak Ivailo Keremedchiev Louisiana West Coast Guy Den Ouden Adrian Oetzbach Pepperdine

At-large selections (22), listed alphabetically by institution: INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Patrick Kaukovalta Riccardo Roberto Alabama Finn Murgett Tad Maclean Auburn Sven Lah Constantin Frantzen Baylor Sean Sculley Garrett Johns Duke Sam Riffice Duarte Vale Florida Johannes Ingildsen Will Grant Florida Trent Bryde Tyler Zink Georgia Marcus McDaniel Andres Martin Georgia Tech Cesar Bourgois Gabriel Diallo Kentucky David Stevenson Oscar Cutting Memphis Florian Broska Gregor Ramskogler Mississippi State Tristan McCormick Axel Nefve Notre Dame Emile Hudd Matej Vocel Oklahoma State Daniel Rodrigues Connor Thomson South Carolina Rithvik Bollipalli Jacob Wojcik South Florida Adam Walton Pat Harper Tennessee Siem Woldeab Eliot Spizzirri Texas Juan Carlos Aguilar Bjorn Thomson Texas A&M Hamish Stewart Ewan Moore Tulane Carl Söderlund William Woodall Virginia Jordan Chrysostom Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech Henri Squire Eduardo Nava Wake Forest

ALTERNATES*: NO. INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL 1. Siim Troost Vlad Lobak Minnesota 2. Yannai Barkai Tadas Babelis NC State 3. Ronnie Hohmann Rafael Wagner LSU 4. Franco Aubone Benjamin Hannestad Miami (Florida) 5. Nathan Han Alex Martinez Puigdellose Oklahoma 6. Simen Bratholm Nick Brookes Northwestern 7. Zeke Clark Alex Brown Illinois 8. Marius Frosa Murkel Dellien Wichita State

If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4: SEED NO. INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL 1. Tim Sandkaulen Finn Reynolds Ole Miss 2. William Blumberg Brian Cernoch North Carolina 3. Adam Walton Pat Harper Tennessee 4. Alastair Gray Luc Fomba TCU