NCAA.org | May 4, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

DI men's tennis: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have results for a minimum of six matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have completed a minimum of four matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference:
CONFERENCE INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
American Athletic Gabriel Decamps UCF
Atlantic 10 Lleyton Cronje VCU
Atlantic Coast Carl Söderlund Virginia
Atlantic Sun Janmagnus Johnson Florida Gulf Coast
Big 12 Alastair Gray TCU
Big Ten Zeke Clark Illinois
C-USA Francisco Rocha Middle Tennessee
Pac-12 Daniel Cukierman Southern California
SEC Liam Draxl Kentucky
Southern Dimitri Badra ETSU
Summit James Davis Denver
Sun Belt Julien Evrard South Alabama
West Coast August Holmgren San Diego
At-large selections (51), listed alphabetically by last name:
INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Juan Carlos Aguilar Texas A&M
Andy Andrade Florida
William Blumberg North Carolina
Adrian Boitan Baylor
Micah Braswell Texas
Florian Broska Mississippi State
Trent Bryde Georgia
Murkel Dellien Wichita State
Gabriel Diallo Kentucky
Luc Fomba TCU
Alexis Galarneau NC State
Hady Habib Texas A&M
Philip Henning Georgia
Rinky Hijikata North Carolina
Ronnie Hohmann LSU
Millen Hurrion Kentucky
Cannon Kingsley Ohio State
Aleksandar Kovacevic Illinois
Andres Martin Georgia Tech
Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech
John McNally Ohio State
Johannus Monday Tennessee
Siphosothando Montsi Illinois
Eduardo Nava Wake Forest
Axel Nefve Notre Dame
Giovanni Oradini Mississippi State
Edson Ortiz Alabama
Kody Pearson Tulsa
Martim Prata Tennessee
Finn Reynolds Ole Miss
Sam Riffice Florida
Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina
Tim Sandkaulen Ole Miss
Nikola Slavic Ole Miss
Riley Smith Southern California
Keegan Smith UCLA
Adria Soriano Barrera Miami (Florida)
Matias Soto Baylor
Eliot Spizzirri Texas
Henri Squire Wake Forest
Hamish Stewart Tulane
Tyler Stice Auburn
Gustaf Strom Arizona
Connor Thomson South Carolina
Valentin Vacherot Texas A&M
Duarte Vale Florida
Matej Vocel Oklahoma State
Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg Virginia
Adam Walton Tennessee
Jacob Wojcik South Florida
Tyler Zink Georgia
Alternates:
NO. INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
1. Nathan Ponwith Arizona State
2. Sean Hill BYU
3. Joseph Guillin UC Santa Barbara
4. Axel Geller Stanford
5. Govind Nanda UCLA
6. Blaise Bicknell Florida
7. Nemanja Malesevic Mississippi State
8. Raphael Lambling South Carolina
9. Benjamin Sigouin North Carolina
10. Zhe Zhou Alabama

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site. 

If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:
SEED NO. INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
1. Liam Draxl Kentucky
2. Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina
3. Hady Habib Texas A&M
4. Valentin Vacherot Texas A&M
5. Duarte Vale Florida
6. Sam Riffice Florida
7. Carl Söderlund Virginia
8. Johannus Monday Tennessee
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Trent Bryde Georgia
Gabriel Decamps UCF
Gabriel Diallo Kentucky
Luc Fomba TCU
Alastair Gray TCU
Matias Soto Baylor
Henri Squire Wake Forest
Adam Walton Tennessee

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (10), listed alphabetically by conference:
CONFERENCE INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
American Athletic Trey Hilderbrand Bogdan Pavel UCF
Atlantic Coast William Blumberg Brian Cernoch North Carolina
Big 12 Alastair Gray Luc Fomba TCU
Big Ten Will Davies Oliver Okonkwo Iowa
C-USA Sumit Sarkar Conrad Russell Rice
Pac-12 Riley Smith Daniel Cukierman Southern California
SEC Tim Sandkaulen Finn Reynolds Ole Miss
Southern Victor Chaw Jim Hendrikx Samford
Sun Belt Kacper Dworak Ivailo Keremedchiev Louisiana
West Coast Guy Den Ouden Adrian Oetzbach Pepperdine
At-large selections (22), listed alphabetically by institution:
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Patrick Kaukovalta Riccardo Roberto Alabama
Finn Murgett Tad Maclean Auburn
Sven Lah Constantin Frantzen Baylor
Sean Sculley Garrett Johns Duke
Sam Riffice Duarte Vale Florida
Johannes Ingildsen Will Grant Florida
Trent Bryde Tyler Zink Georgia
Marcus McDaniel Andres Martin Georgia Tech
Cesar Bourgois Gabriel Diallo Kentucky
David Stevenson Oscar Cutting Memphis
Florian Broska Gregor Ramskogler Mississippi State
Tristan McCormick Axel Nefve Notre Dame
Emile Hudd Matej Vocel Oklahoma State
Daniel Rodrigues Connor Thomson South Carolina
Rithvik Bollipalli Jacob Wojcik South Florida
Adam Walton Pat Harper Tennessee
Siem Woldeab Eliot Spizzirri Texas
Juan Carlos Aguilar Bjorn Thomson Texas A&M
Hamish Stewart Ewan Moore Tulane
Carl Söderlund William Woodall Virginia
Jordan Chrysostom Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech
Henri Squire Eduardo Nava Wake Forest
ALTERNATES*:
NO. INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
1. Siim Troost Vlad Lobak Minnesota
2. Yannai Barkai Tadas Babelis NC State
3. Ronnie Hohmann Rafael Wagner LSU
4. Franco Aubone Benjamin Hannestad Miami (Florida)
5. Nathan Han Alex Martinez Puigdellose Oklahoma
6. Simen Bratholm Nick Brookes Northwestern
7. Zeke Clark Alex Brown Illinois
8. Marius Frosa Murkel Dellien Wichita State

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site. 

If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:
SEED NO. INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
1. Tim Sandkaulen Finn Reynolds Ole Miss
2. William Blumberg Brian Cernoch North Carolina
3. Adam Walton Pat Harper Tennessee
4. Alastair Gray Luc Fomba TCU
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Sven Lah Constantin Frantzen Baylor
Trent Bryde Tyler Zink Georgia
Cesar Bourgois Gabriel Diallo Kentucky
Trey Hilderbrand Bogdan Pavel UCF

