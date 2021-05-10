2021 NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12.

The championships provide for a 37-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 31 conference champions, which form "Pool A." Three teams will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining three teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Automatic Qualifiers Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius (8-0) American Rivers Luther (14-4) American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas (13-4) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Southern Virginia (12-5) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) (12-6) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (10-0) Empire 8 Houghton (10-3) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman (7-3) Landmark Conference Drew (10-0) Liberty League Skidmore (6-1) Little East Conference Western Connecticut State (6-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson (8-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology (11-0) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo (9-0) Midwest Conference Grinnell (9-0) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (16-2) New England Small College Athletic Conference Williams (6-1) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (6-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (10-2) North Eastern Athletic Conference Lancaster Bible (11-1) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology (7-0) Northwest Conference George Fox (10-4) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (7-0) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (13-4) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (8-2) Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (6-1) Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (13-1) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (14-7) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica (10-4) USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (20-2)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" Selections Case Western Reserve (10-2) Emory (5-3) Washington University in St. Louis (11-1)