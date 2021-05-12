Champs:

⚽️ Men's College Cup finals are set

DI women's lacrosse | First round scores

NC women's water polo | Semifinal matchups

👀 DI baseball host sites
tennis-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 12, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships individual selections announced

Emory wins the 2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

2021 CHAMP: Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship

The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.

Singles qualifiers (Alphabetical by school)
Player School
Jorge Figueroa Averett
Anupreeth Coramutla Brandeis
Leo Vithoontien Carleton
Jeremy Yuan Chicago
Scotty Hunter Chris. Newport
Jan Wenger Colby
James Hopper CWRU
Tim Cianciola Denison
Hayden Cassone Emory
Nicholas Aney Gust. Adolphus
Alex Pavkovich Hardin-Simmons
Vishnu Joshi Johns Hopkins
Ian Yi Kalamazoo
Moses Hutchison Mary Washington
Carlos Martinez McMurry
Jordan Theron Methodist
Roberto Puig N.C. Wesleyan
Daniel Gomez Principia
Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez Rensselaer
Alec Angradi Salisbury
Marcos Dias Southern Va.
Kukutla Motlojoa Southern Va.
Hunter Bajoit Southwestern (TX)
Cameron Krimbill Trinity (TX)
Boris Sorkin Tufts
Isaac Gorelik Tufts
Ethan Hillis WashU
Scott Altmeyer WashU
Noah Lilienthal Wesleyan (CT)
Arturo Kam Williams
Austin Barr Williams
Jake Macey Wis.-Whitewater
Singles alternates
Alternates Player School
First Alternate Luke Lemaitre George Fox
Second Alternate Jacob Burkett Hope
Third Alternate JP Vallejo N.C. Wesleyan
Fourth Alternate Adam Tzeng Brandeis
Doubles qualifiers (Alphabetical by school)
Player Player School
Jeffrey Chen Adam Tzeng Brandeis
Leo Vithoontien Xander Zuczek Carleton
Ryan Macy Alec Strause Chris. Newport
James Hopper Matthew Chen CWRU
Hayden Cassone Antonio Mora Emory
Will Leach Luke Lemaitre George Fox
Nicholas Aney Alex Budde Gust. Adolphus
Cole Schneider Nyathi Motlojoa Luther
Moses Hutchison Andrew Watson Mary Washington
Carlos Martinez Chase Daniell McMurry
Jhonny Acosta JP Vallejo N.C. Wesleyan
Marcos Dias Daniel Blonquist Southern Va.
Boris Sorkin Josh Belandres Tufts
Scott Altmeyer Abhi Ramireddy WashU
Ben Mitchell Noah Lilienthal Wesleyan (CT)
Arturo Kam Calvin Chung Williams
Doubles alternates
Alternates Player Player School
First Alternate Bo Bush Arpit Rana Centre
Second Alternate Daniel Henry Ian Yi Kalamazoo
Third Alternate Walker Anderson Jett Wright Hobart and William Smith
Fourth Alternate Patrick Baney Julian Lee LeTourneau

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 26 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time. 

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

2021 NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Championship Selections

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 DIII men’s tennis championships.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA DII men’s tennis championship selections announced

The preliminary round tournaments are set for May 7-9, and the final site dates are May 18-20 at Surprise Tennis &amp; Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners