2021 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships individual selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

2021 CHAMP: Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship

The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.

Singles qualifiers (Alphabetical by school) Player School Jorge Figueroa Averett Anupreeth Coramutla Brandeis Leo Vithoontien Carleton Jeremy Yuan Chicago Scotty Hunter Chris. Newport Jan Wenger Colby James Hopper CWRU Tim Cianciola Denison Hayden Cassone Emory Nicholas Aney Gust. Adolphus Alex Pavkovich Hardin-Simmons Vishnu Joshi Johns Hopkins Ian Yi Kalamazoo Moses Hutchison Mary Washington Carlos Martinez McMurry Jordan Theron Methodist Roberto Puig N.C. Wesleyan Daniel Gomez Principia Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez Rensselaer Alec Angradi Salisbury Marcos Dias Southern Va. Kukutla Motlojoa Southern Va. Hunter Bajoit Southwestern (TX) Cameron Krimbill Trinity (TX) Boris Sorkin Tufts Isaac Gorelik Tufts Ethan Hillis WashU Scott Altmeyer WashU Noah Lilienthal Wesleyan (CT) Arturo Kam Williams Austin Barr Williams Jake Macey Wis.-Whitewater

Singles alternates Alternates Player School First Alternate Luke Lemaitre George Fox Second Alternate Jacob Burkett Hope Third Alternate JP Vallejo N.C. Wesleyan Fourth Alternate Adam Tzeng Brandeis

Doubles qualifiers (Alphabetical by school) Player Player School Jeffrey Chen Adam Tzeng Brandeis Leo Vithoontien Xander Zuczek Carleton Ryan Macy Alec Strause Chris. Newport James Hopper Matthew Chen CWRU Hayden Cassone Antonio Mora Emory Will Leach Luke Lemaitre George Fox Nicholas Aney Alex Budde Gust. Adolphus Cole Schneider Nyathi Motlojoa Luther Moses Hutchison Andrew Watson Mary Washington Carlos Martinez Chase Daniell McMurry Jhonny Acosta JP Vallejo N.C. Wesleyan Marcos Dias Daniel Blonquist Southern Va. Boris Sorkin Josh Belandres Tufts Scott Altmeyer Abhi Ramireddy WashU Ben Mitchell Noah Lilienthal Wesleyan (CT) Arturo Kam Calvin Chung Williams

Doubles alternates Alternates Player Player School First Alternate Bo Bush Arpit Rana Centre Second Alternate Daniel Henry Ian Yi Kalamazoo Third Alternate Walker Anderson Jett Wright Hobart and William Smith Fourth Alternate Patrick Baney Julian Lee LeTourneau

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 26 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.