NCAA.com | May 2, 2022

Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

DI men's tennis: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.  

First- and second-round competition takes place May 6-7 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 13 or 14. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 19-22. The event will be hosted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championship, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Thirty conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic – SMU
Atlantic Coast – Virginia
ASUN – Liberty
Atlantic 10 – VCU
Big East – DePaul
Big Sky – Idaho
Big South – Radford
Big Ten –Michigan
Big 12 –Baylor
Big West – UC Irvine
Colonial – University of North Carolina Wilmington
Conference USA – Middle Tennessee
Horizon – Youngstown State
Ivy League – Harvard
MAAC – Monmouth
Mid-American – Western Michigan
Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State
Mountain West – Nevada
Northeast – Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley – Tennessee Tech
Pac-12 – Southern California
Patriot – Navy
SEC – Florida
Southern – East Tennessee State
Southland – New Orleans
SWAC – Alabama State
Summit – Drake
Sun Belt – Georgia State
West Coast –San Diego
WAC – Abilene Christian

Click here to see the complete bracket for the 2022 DI men's tennis championship.

