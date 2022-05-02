Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 6-7 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 13 or 14. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 19-22. The event will be hosted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championship, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Thirty conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic – SMU

Atlantic Coast – Virginia

ASUN – Liberty

Atlantic 10 – VCU

Big East – DePaul

Big Sky – Idaho

Big South – Radford

Big Ten –Michigan

Big 12 –Baylor

Big West – UC Irvine

Colonial – University of North Carolina Wilmington

Conference USA – Middle Tennessee

Horizon – Youngstown State

Ivy League – Harvard

MAAC – Monmouth

Mid-American – Western Michigan

Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State

Mountain West – Nevada

Northeast – Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley – Tennessee Tech

Pac-12 – Southern California

Patriot – Navy

SEC – Florida

Southern – East Tennessee State

Southland – New Orleans

SWAC – Alabama State

Summit – Drake

Sun Belt – Georgia State

West Coast –San Diego

WAC – Abilene Christian

Click here to see the complete bracket for the 2022 DI men's tennis championship.