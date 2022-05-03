Spring CHAMPS 🏆

May 3, 2022

2022 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

DI men's tennis: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 19-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.  For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:  

Conference athlete school
American Athletic Kody Pearson Tulsa
Atlantic Coast Chris Rodesch Virginia
Atlantic 10 Charles Bertimon VCU
ASUN Conference Dominik Barton North Florida
Big 12 Adrian Boitan Baylor
Big East Diego Nava Xavier
Big Ten Cannon Kingsley Ohio State
Big West Andre Ilagan Hawaii
Conference USA Francois Le Tallec Old Dominion
Ivy League Alex Kotzen Columbia
Mountain West Christopher Bulus UNLV
Pac-12 Stefan Dostanic

Southern California
SEC Ben Shelton Florida
Summit League James Davis Denver
West Coast August Holmgren San Diego

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete school
Juan Carlos Aguilar TCU
Alafia Ayeni Cornell
Pierre-Yves Bailly Texas
Mason Beiler Oklahoma
Micah Braswell Texas
Florian Broska

Mississippi State
Murphy Cassone Arizona State
Brian Cernoch North Carolina
Clement Chidekh Washington
Daniel De Jonge Pepperdine
Gabriel Diallo Kentucky
Liam Draxl Kentucky
Arthur Fery Stanford
Luc Fomba TCU
Steven Forman Northwestern
Edoardo Graziani Pennsylvania
George Harwell Vanderbilt
Philip Henning Georgia
Ronnie Hohmann LSU
Alexander Hoogmartens UCLA
Garrett Johns Duke
Peter Makk

Southern California
Andres Martin Georgia Tech
Johannus Monday Tennessee
Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia
Filippo Moroni Wake Forest
Axel Nefve Notre Dame
Tadeas Paroulek Baylor
Filip Planinsek Alabama
Loris Pourroy Florida State
Alexandre Reco Arkansas
Sam Riffice Florida
Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina
Noah Schachter Texas A&M
Henry von der Schulenburg Harvard
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg Virginia
Ryan Seggerman Princeton
Nikola Slavic Ole Miss
Matias Soto Baylor
Hamish Stewart Georgia
Gustaf Strom Arizona
Tyler Stice Auburn
Olivier Stuart Illinois
Ondrej Styler Michigan
JJ Tracy Ohio State
James Trotter Ohio State
Matej Vocel Ohio State
Adam Walton Tennessee
Jonas Eriksson Ziverts Arizona

Alternates*:

rank athlete school
1 Harris Walker Harvard
2 Eduardo Nava Wake Forest
3 Dan Martin Miami (Florida)
4 Andrew Fenty Michigan
5 Tristan McCormick Georgia
6 Stijn Slump

Middle Tennessee
7 Brian Shi Harvard
8 Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine
9 Isaac Arevalo Texas Tech
10 Eliot Spizzirri Texas

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

rank athlete school
1 Ben Shelton Florida
2 Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina
3 Adam Walton Tennessee
4 Liam Draxl Kentucky
5 Adrian Boitan Baylor
6 August Holmgren San Diego
7 Stefan Dostanic

Southern California
8 Cannon Kingsley Ohio State

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete school
Juan Carlos Aguilar TCU
Clement Chidekh Washington
Johannus Monday Tennessee
Arthur Fery Stanford
Luc Fomba TCU
Nikola Slavic Ole Miss
Hamish Stewart Georgia
Matej Vocel Ohio State

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:  

conference athlete athlete school
American Athletic David Stevenson Jeremy Taylor Memphis
Atlanti Coast Chris Rodesch Ryan Goetz Virginia
Atlantic 10 Charles Bertimon Maxence Bertimon VCU
Big 12 Jacob Fearnley Luc Fomba TCU
Big Sky Jamieson Nathan Matej Panik Montana State
Big Ten Matej Vocel Robert Cash Ohio State
Conference USA Francisco Rocha Oskar Brostrom Poulsen

Middle Tennessee
Ivy League Alafia Ayeni Vladislav Melnic Cornell
Pac-12 Bradley Frye Stefan Dostanic

Southern California
SEC Ben Shelton Sam Riffice Florida
West Coast August Holmgren Guilherme Osorio San Diego

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete athlete school
Finlay Murgett Tad McClean Auburn
Jake Finn Bass Sven Lah Baylor
Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Matias Soto Baylor
Carl Emil Overbeck Yuta Kikuchi California
Andres Martin Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech
Andrew Fenty Nino Ehrenschneider Michigan
Gavin Young Ondrej Styler Michigan
Justin Boulais James Trotter Ohio State
Sebastian Nothhaft Tyler Zink

Oklahoma State
Finn Reynolds Lukas Engelhardt Ole Miss
Joshua Charlton Quinn Vandecasteele Oregon
Brian Cernoch Mac Kiger North Carolina
Connor Thomson Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina
Arthur Fery Alexandre Rotsaert Stanford
Alexander Jong Lui Maxted TCU
Adam Walton Pat Harper Tennessee
Emile Hudd Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee
Cleeve Harper Richard Ciamarra Texas
Eliot Spizzirri Siem Woldeab Texas
Kenner Taylor Noah Schachter Texas A&M
Franco Capalbo Geronimo Busleiman Utah

Alternates*:

rank athlete athlete school
1 Jordan Chrysostom Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech
2 Justin Barki Ryan Seggerman Princeton
3 Fabien Salle Max McKennon Arizona State
4 Jakob Schnaitter Siddhant Banthia Wake Forest
5 Philip Henning Trent Bryde Georgia
6 Eleftherios Neos Sema Pankin Portland
7 Alex Martinez Welsh Hotard Oklahoma
8 Axel Geller Tomas Kopczynski Stanford

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

rank athlete athlete school
1 Jacob Fearnley Luc Fomba TCU
2 Matej Vocel Robert Cash Ohio State
3 Jake Finn Bass Sven Lah Baylor
4 Cleeve Harper Richard Ciamarra Texas

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete athlete school
Finlay Murgett Tad McClean Auburn
Ben Shelton Sam Riffice Florida
Eliot Spizzirri Siem Woldeab Texas
Bradley Frye Stefan Dostanic

Southern California

