2022 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 19-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference athlete school American Athletic Kody Pearson Tulsa Atlantic Coast Chris Rodesch Virginia Atlantic 10 Charles Bertimon VCU ASUN Conference Dominik Barton North Florida Big 12 Adrian Boitan Baylor Big East Diego Nava Xavier Big Ten Cannon Kingsley Ohio State Big West Andre Ilagan Hawaii Conference USA Francois Le Tallec Old Dominion Ivy League Alex Kotzen Columbia Mountain West Christopher Bulus UNLV Pac-12 Stefan Dostanic Southern California SEC Ben Shelton Florida Summit League James Davis Denver West Coast August Holmgren San Diego

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete school Juan Carlos Aguilar TCU Alafia Ayeni Cornell Pierre-Yves Bailly Texas Mason Beiler Oklahoma Micah Braswell Texas Florian Broska Mississippi State Murphy Cassone Arizona State Brian Cernoch North Carolina Clement Chidekh Washington Daniel De Jonge Pepperdine Gabriel Diallo Kentucky Liam Draxl Kentucky Arthur Fery Stanford Luc Fomba TCU Steven Forman Northwestern Edoardo Graziani Pennsylvania George Harwell Vanderbilt Philip Henning Georgia Ronnie Hohmann LSU Alexander Hoogmartens UCLA Garrett Johns Duke Peter Makk Southern California Andres Martin Georgia Tech Johannus Monday Tennessee Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia Filippo Moroni Wake Forest Axel Nefve Notre Dame Tadeas Paroulek Baylor Filip Planinsek Alabama Loris Pourroy Florida State Alexandre Reco Arkansas Sam Riffice Florida Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina Noah Schachter Texas A&M Henry von der Schulenburg Harvard Jeffrey von der Schulenburg Virginia Ryan Seggerman Princeton Nikola Slavic Ole Miss Matias Soto Baylor Hamish Stewart Georgia Gustaf Strom Arizona Tyler Stice Auburn Olivier Stuart Illinois Ondrej Styler Michigan JJ Tracy Ohio State James Trotter Ohio State Matej Vocel Ohio State Adam Walton Tennessee Jonas Eriksson Ziverts Arizona

Alternates*:

rank athlete school 1 Harris Walker Harvard 2 Eduardo Nava Wake Forest 3 Dan Martin Miami (Florida) 4 Andrew Fenty Michigan 5 Tristan McCormick Georgia 6 Stijn Slump Middle Tennessee 7 Brian Shi Harvard 8 Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine 9 Isaac Arevalo Texas Tech 10 Eliot Spizzirri Texas

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

rank athlete school 1 Ben Shelton Florida 2 Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina 3 Adam Walton Tennessee 4 Liam Draxl Kentucky 5 Adrian Boitan Baylor 6 August Holmgren San Diego 7 Stefan Dostanic Southern California 8 Cannon Kingsley Ohio State

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete school Juan Carlos Aguilar TCU Clement Chidekh Washington Johannus Monday Tennessee Arthur Fery Stanford Luc Fomba TCU Nikola Slavic Ole Miss Hamish Stewart Georgia Matej Vocel Ohio State

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:

conference athlete athlete school American Athletic David Stevenson Jeremy Taylor Memphis Atlanti Coast Chris Rodesch Ryan Goetz Virginia Atlantic 10 Charles Bertimon Maxence Bertimon VCU Big 12 Jacob Fearnley Luc Fomba TCU Big Sky Jamieson Nathan Matej Panik Montana State Big Ten Matej Vocel Robert Cash Ohio State Conference USA Francisco Rocha Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Middle Tennessee Ivy League Alafia Ayeni Vladislav Melnic Cornell Pac-12 Bradley Frye Stefan Dostanic Southern California SEC Ben Shelton Sam Riffice Florida West Coast August Holmgren Guilherme Osorio San Diego

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

athlete athlete school Finlay Murgett Tad McClean Auburn Jake Finn Bass Sven Lah Baylor Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Matias Soto Baylor Carl Emil Overbeck Yuta Kikuchi California Andres Martin Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech Andrew Fenty Nino Ehrenschneider Michigan Gavin Young Ondrej Styler Michigan Justin Boulais James Trotter Ohio State Sebastian Nothhaft Tyler Zink Oklahoma State Finn Reynolds Lukas Engelhardt Ole Miss Joshua Charlton Quinn Vandecasteele Oregon Brian Cernoch Mac Kiger North Carolina Connor Thomson Daniel Rodrigues South Carolina Arthur Fery Alexandre Rotsaert Stanford Alexander Jong Lui Maxted TCU Adam Walton Pat Harper Tennessee Emile Hudd Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee Cleeve Harper Richard Ciamarra Texas Eliot Spizzirri Siem Woldeab Texas Kenner Taylor Noah Schachter Texas A&M Franco Capalbo Geronimo Busleiman Utah

Alternates*:

rank athlete athlete school 1 Jordan Chrysostom Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech 2 Justin Barki Ryan Seggerman Princeton 3 Fabien Salle Max McKennon Arizona State 4 Jakob Schnaitter Siddhant Banthia Wake Forest 5 Philip Henning Trent Bryde Georgia 6 Eleftherios Neos Sema Pankin Portland 7 Alex Martinez Welsh Hotard Oklahoma 8 Axel Geller Tomas Kopczynski Stanford

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

rank athlete athlete school 1 Jacob Fearnley Luc Fomba TCU 2 Matej Vocel Robert Cash Ohio State 3 Jake Finn Bass Sven Lah Baylor 4 Cleeve Harper Richard Ciamarra Texas

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by last name: