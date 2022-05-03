2022 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 9-10 at 16 regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-22, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region Record 1. Charleston (WV) — AQ 13-4 2. Edinboro — AQ 10-5 3. Bluefield St. 8-3 4. Mercyhurst 9-7 5. West Liberty 10-7 6. Fairmont St. 7-7

CENTRAL REGION RECORD 1. Ouachita Baptist. — AQ 14-3 2. Southern Ark. 15-3 3. Northwest Mo. St. 12-3 4. Washburn 15-5

EAST REGION RECORD 1. Le Moyne — AQ 16-0 2. Southern N.H. 9-2 3. Queens (NY) 13-3 4. Jefferson — AQ 14-3 5. St. Thomas Aquinas 16-5 6. Chestnut Hill 9-4

MIDWEST REGION RECORD 1. Wayne State (MI) — AQ 18-3 2. UIndy 14-4 3. McKendree — AQ 13-2 4. Grand Valley St. 13-4 5. Ferris St. 12-4 6. Tiffin — AQ 13-6 7. Davenport 9-6 8. Lewis 11-6

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION RECORD 1. UT Tyler — AQ 12-5 2. Midwestern St. 13-5 3. Cameron 11-5 4. St. Mary's (TX) 8-6

SOUTH REGION RECORD 1. Barry — AQ 16-5 2. Embry-Riddle (FL) 12-4 3. Saint Leo 18-5 4. West Florida — AQ 18-6 5. Valdosta St. 14-5 6. Lynn 9-4 7. Fla. Southern 9-8 8. Benedict — AQ 15-4

SOUTHEAST REGION RECORD 1. Columbus St. — AQ 16-2 2. Flagler 16-4 3. North Georgia 14-5 4. Lander 15-5 5. Queens (NC) — AQ 14-2 6. Wingate 13-8 7. Anderson (SC) 14-6 8. Belmont Abbey — AQ 17-5

WEST REGION RECORD 1. Hawaii Pacific 16-2 2. Azusa Pacific — AQ 15-3 3. Biola 12-7 4. Hawaii Hilo 9-9

The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship regional brackets are available here. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

Atlantic | South | Central | Southeast | East | South Central | Midwest | West