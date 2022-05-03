Spring CHAMPS 🏆

2022 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections

DII men's tennis: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 9-10 at 16 regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-22, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region Record
1. Charleston (WV)  —  AQ 13-4
2. Edinboro  — AQ 10-5
3. Bluefield St.  8-3 
4. Mercyhurst 9-7
5. West Liberty  10-7 
6. Fairmont St.  7-7
CENTRAL REGION RECORD
1.  Ouachita Baptist. — AQ 14-3
2. Southern Ark. 15-3
3. Northwest Mo. St.  12-3
4. Washburn  15-5
EAST REGION RECORD
1. Le Moyne  — AQ 16-0
2. Southern N.H.  9-2
3. Queens (NY) 13-3
4. Jefferson — AQ 14-3
5. St. Thomas Aquinas 16-5
6. Chestnut Hill  9-4
MIDWEST REGION RECORD
1. Wayne State (MI) — AQ 18-3
2. UIndy 14-4
3. McKendree — AQ 13-2
4. Grand Valley St. 13-4
5. Ferris St.  12-4
6. Tiffin — AQ 13-6 
7. Davenport   9-6 
8. Lewis  11-6 
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION RECORD
1. UT Tyler  — AQ 12-5
2. Midwestern St. 13-5
3. Cameron  11-5
4. St. Mary's (TX)  8-6 
SOUTH REGION RECORD
1. Barry — AQ 16-5
2. Embry-Riddle (FL) 12-4
3. Saint Leo  18-5
4. West Florida — AQ 18-6
5. Valdosta St.  14-5
6. Lynn 9-4
7. Fla. Southern 9-8
8. Benedict — AQ 15-4
SOUTHEAST REGION RECORD
1. Columbus St. — AQ 16-2
2. Flagler 16-4
3. North Georgia 14-5
4. Lander  15-5
5. Queens (NC) — AQ 14-2
6. Wingate 13-8
7. Anderson (SC)  14-6 
8. Belmont Abbey — AQ 17-5
WEST REGION RECORD 
1. Hawaii Pacific 16-2
2. Azusa Pacific — AQ 15-3
3. Biola 12-7
4. Hawaii Hilo  9-9 

The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship regional brackets are available here. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region. 

Atlantic | South | Central | Southeast East | South Central | Midwest | West 

