NCAA | May 9, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships selections

Gustavus Adolphus Athletics 2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, or Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14.  The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 23-25 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 11.

The championships provide for a 44-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 36 conference champions, which form "Pool A."  One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B).  The remaining seven teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C).  The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pennsylvania St. Behrend
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
Coast-to-Coast Mary Washington
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin North Central
Commonwealth Cost Nichols
CUNYAC Baruch
Empire 8 Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Eastern Nazarene
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman
Landmark Conference Goucher
Liberty League Rensslaer
Little East Massachusetts Boston
MAC Commonwealth Lebanon Valley
MAC Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kalamazoo
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
NESCAC Middlebury
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT
NJAC Wisconsin-Whitewater
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology
Northwest Conference George Fox
ODAC Washington and Lee
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Presidents' Athletic Conference Grove City
Skyline Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Sewanee
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
United East St. Mary's (MD)
University Athletic Association Chicago
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" selection
Greenville
 
Pool "C" selections
Bowdoin
Case Western Reserve
Emory
Pomona-Pitzer
Tufts
Washington University in St. Louis
Williams

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

