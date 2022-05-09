2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, or Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14. The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 23-25 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 11.

The championships provide for a 44-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 36 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining seven teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pennsylvania St. Behrend American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins Coast-to-Coast Mary Washington College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin North Central Commonwealth Cost Nichols CUNYAC Baruch Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Eastern Nazarene Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference Goucher Liberty League Rensslaer Little East Massachusetts Boston MAC Commonwealth Lebanon Valley MAC Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kalamazoo Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus NESCAC Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT NJAC Wisconsin-Whitewater North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology Northwest Conference George Fox ODAC Washington and Lee Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Presidents' Athletic Conference Grove City Skyline Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Sewanee Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) United East St. Mary's (MD) University Athletic Association Chicago Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" selection

Greenville

Pool "C" selections

Bowdoin

Case Western Reserve

Emory

Pomona-Pitzer

Tufts

Washington University in St. Louis

Williams

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.