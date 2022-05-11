2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis individual championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 23-25, while the individual championships will be May 27-29, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Tristan Bradley, Bowdoin

Tarm Rojanasoonthon, Carleton

Robert Liu, Claremont-M-S

Rami Hemaiden, Coe

Vishwa Aduru, CWRU

James Hopper, CWRU

Ansh Shah, CWRU

Tim Cianciola, Denison

Antonio Mora, Emory

Will Leach, George Fox

Indraneel Raut, Gust. Adolphus

Vishnu Joshi, Johns Hopkins

Thomas Yu, Johns Hopkins

Ian Yi, Kalamazoo

Moses Hutchison, Mary Washington

Stan Morris, Middlebury

Jhonny Acosta, NC Wesleyan

Mason Tran, Pacific (OR)

Hayden Snyder, Pomona-Pitzer

Aiden Drover-Mattinen, RPI

Zachary Portnoy, Skidmore

Hunter Bajoit, Southwestern (TX)

Charley Force, Swarthmore

Justin Wain, TCNJ

Cameron Krimbill, Trinity (TX)

Isaac Gorelik, Tufts

Christian Alshon, UChicago

Arjun Asokumar, UChicago

Abhi Ramireddy, Wash U

Peter Anker, Wesleyan

Chase Cohen, Williams

John Zakowski, Wis.-Whitewater

SINGLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Nyathi Motlojoa, Luther

Second alternate: Matt Kandel, Williams

Third alternate: George Jiang, Haverford

Fourth alternate: Andrew Esses, Emory

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Hopper/Powell, CWRU

Cianciola/Bulger, Denison

Esses/Shah, Emory

Leach/Lemaitre, George Fox

Aney/Buddle, Gust. Adolphus

Hutchison/Watson, Mary Washington

Morris/Vilys, Middlebury

Comadena/Kelley, Pomona-Pitzer

Drover-Mattinen/Lohrbach, RPI

Morris/Persson, Stevens

Nguyen/Settles, Trinity

Belandres/Sharda, Tufts

Hsieh/Alshon, UChicago

Ramireddy/Li, Wash U

Cohen/Kandel, Williams

Zakowski/Gray, Wis.-Whitewater

DOUBLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Bradley/Staples, Bowdoin

Second alternate: Miyagawa/Tran, Pacific

Third alternate: Celebidachi/Rado, Skidmore

Fourth alternate: Moltjoa/Leon, Luther

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 25 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.