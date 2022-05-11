Trending

Track

Every DI softball auto bid

🥍 DI men's lax first round | Noon ET

⛳️ DII women's golf | Final

🥎 DII softball | Regionals

DIII softball | Regionals
tennis-men-d3 flag

NCAA | May 11, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis individual championships selections

2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis individual championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 23-25, while the individual championships will be May 27-29, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

FOLLOW: Live updates throughout the entire DIII men's tennis championships

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Tristan Bradley, Bowdoin
Tarm Rojanasoonthon, Carleton
Robert Liu, Claremont-M-S
Rami Hemaiden, Coe
Vishwa Aduru, CWRU
James Hopper, CWRU
Ansh Shah, CWRU
Tim Cianciola, Denison
Antonio Mora, Emory
Will Leach, George Fox
Indraneel Raut, Gust. Adolphus
Vishnu Joshi, Johns Hopkins
Thomas Yu, Johns Hopkins
Ian Yi, Kalamazoo
Moses Hutchison, Mary Washington
Stan Morris, Middlebury
Jhonny Acosta, NC Wesleyan
Mason Tran, Pacific (OR)
Hayden Snyder, Pomona-Pitzer
Aiden Drover-Mattinen, RPI
Zachary Portnoy, Skidmore
Hunter Bajoit, Southwestern (TX)
Charley Force, Swarthmore
Justin Wain, TCNJ
Cameron Krimbill, Trinity (TX)
Isaac Gorelik, Tufts
Christian Alshon, UChicago 
Arjun Asokumar, UChicago 
Abhi Ramireddy, Wash U
Peter Anker, Wesleyan
Chase Cohen, Williams
John Zakowski, Wis.-Whitewater

SINGLES ALTERNATES 

First alternate: Nyathi Motlojoa, Luther
Second alternate: Matt Kandel, Williams
Third alternate:  George Jiang, Haverford
Fourth alternate: Andrew Esses, Emory

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Hopper/Powell, CWRU
Cianciola/Bulger, Denison
Esses/Shah, Emory
Leach/Lemaitre, George Fox
Aney/Buddle, Gust. Adolphus
Hutchison/Watson, Mary Washington
Morris/Vilys, Middlebury
Comadena/Kelley, Pomona-Pitzer
Drover-Mattinen/Lohrbach, RPI
Morris/Persson, Stevens
Nguyen/Settles, Trinity
Belandres/Sharda, Tufts
Hsieh/Alshon, UChicago
Ramireddy/Li, Wash U
Cohen/Kandel, Williams
Zakowski/Gray, Wis.-Whitewater

DOUBLES ALTERNATES 

First alternate: Bradley/Staples, Bowdoin
Second alternate: Miyagawa/Tran, Pacific
Third alternate: Celebidachi/Rado, Skidmore
Fourth alternate: Moltjoa/Leon, Luther

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 25 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships selections

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections

The NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Committee has revealed the teams for the 2022 DII men's tennis championship.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners