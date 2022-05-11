NCAA | May 11, 2022 2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis individual championships selections Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes. The team championship will take place May 23-25, while the individual championships will be May 27-29, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. FOLLOW: Live updates throughout the entire DIII men's tennis championships SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Tristan Bradley, Bowdoin Tarm Rojanasoonthon, Carleton Robert Liu, Claremont-M-S Rami Hemaiden, Coe Vishwa Aduru, CWRU James Hopper, CWRU Ansh Shah, CWRU Tim Cianciola, Denison Antonio Mora, Emory Will Leach, George Fox Indraneel Raut, Gust. Adolphus Vishnu Joshi, Johns Hopkins Thomas Yu, Johns Hopkins Ian Yi, Kalamazoo Moses Hutchison, Mary Washington Stan Morris, Middlebury Jhonny Acosta, NC Wesleyan Mason Tran, Pacific (OR) Hayden Snyder, Pomona-Pitzer Aiden Drover-Mattinen, RPI Zachary Portnoy, Skidmore Hunter Bajoit, Southwestern (TX) Charley Force, Swarthmore Justin Wain, TCNJ Cameron Krimbill, Trinity (TX) Isaac Gorelik, Tufts Christian Alshon, UChicago Arjun Asokumar, UChicago Abhi Ramireddy, Wash U Peter Anker, Wesleyan Chase Cohen, Williams John Zakowski, Wis.-Whitewater SINGLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Nyathi Motlojoa, Luther Second alternate: Matt Kandel, Williams Third alternate: George Jiang, Haverford Fourth alternate: Andrew Esses, Emory DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Hopper/Powell, CWRU Cianciola/Bulger, Denison Esses/Shah, Emory Leach/Lemaitre, George Fox Aney/Buddle, Gust. Adolphus Hutchison/Watson, Mary Washington Morris/Vilys, Middlebury Comadena/Kelley, Pomona-Pitzer Drover-Mattinen/Lohrbach, RPI Morris/Persson, Stevens Nguyen/Settles, Trinity Belandres/Sharda, Tufts Hsieh/Alshon, UChicago Ramireddy/Li, Wash U Cohen/Kandel, Williams Zakowski/Gray, Wis.-Whitewater DOUBLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Bradley/Staples, Bowdoin Second alternate: Miyagawa/Tran, Pacific Third alternate: Celebidachi/Rado, Skidmore Fourth alternate: Moltjoa/Leon, Luther Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates. The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 25 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com. 2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis championships selections The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections The NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Committee has revealed the teams for the 2022 DII men's tennis championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships. READ MORE