Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 22, 2022 Barry wins 2022 men's DII tennis national title for third-straight championship 2022 DII men's tennis: championship full replay Share Barry took down Wayne State, 4-1, on Sunday morning to win its third-straight championship and sixth since 2010. Barry kicked off the morning by going up 1-0 after taking the first two doubles matches. The duo of Alessandro Giuliato and Hugo Cazaban beat Wayne State's Niklas Karcz and Ben Lakeman, 6-2. Then, Ignasi Forcano and Martin Gutierrez took down Wayne State's Cedric Drenth and Daniel Grey, 6-4. When singles began, Alejandro Gallego gave Barry another point to make it 2-0 when he took down Ben Lakeman 6-0, 6-2. Wayne State responded with a point of its own when Grey bested Forcano 6-4, 6-3, to make it 2-1. In Match No. 5, Barry's Arnau Rodriguez beat out Drenth 7-5, 6-1 to extend his squad's lead to 3-1. Barry clinched the national championship victory in Match No. 3 when Alessandro Giuliato took down Karcz 6-2, 7-5 to give the Buccaneers their third-straight national title. The Buccaneers have won national championships in 2010, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and now 2022.