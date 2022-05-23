CHAMPS 🏆

🥎 DI softball super regionals

DII softball finals

DI women's lax semis

DI men's golf finals

🏃‍♂️ DI track & field preliminaries

NCAA rowing finals
NCAA.com | May 23, 2022

Virginia defeats Kentucky to win the NCAA DI men's tennis championship for a 5th time

Watch Virginia clinch the 2022 NCAA men's tennis championship

Virginia is DI men's tennis national champion in the team bracket for the fifth time in program history. The Cavaliers swept Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois.

View the final interactive bracket here

This is UVA's first team title since 2017. The Cavs won four championships in a five-year stretch from 2013-17.

Here are the final results from the match:

Gianni Ross, who clinched the final point in Virginia's championship win, was named Most Outstanding Player after a 6-4, 6-4 finals win Sunday. 

UChicago defeats Case Western Reserve to win the 2022 DIII men's tennis national title

UChicago downed Case Western Reserve 5-2 in the 2022 DIII men's tennis national title match. Here's what you need to know.
Barry wins 2022 men's DII tennis national title for third-straight championship

Barry took down Wayne State, 4-1, to win its third-straight national championship and sixth since 2010.
2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis individual championships selections

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.
