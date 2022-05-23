Virginia defeats Kentucky to win the NCAA DI men's tennis championship for a 5th time

Virginia is DI men's tennis national champion in the team bracket for the fifth time in program history. The Cavaliers swept Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois.

View the final interactive bracket here

This is UVA's first team title since 2017. The Cavs won four championships in a five-year stretch from 2013-17.

Here are the final results from the match:

Gianni Ross, who clinched the final point in Virginia's championship win, was named Most Outstanding Player after a 6-4, 6-4 finals win Sunday.