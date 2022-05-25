Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022 UChicago defeats Case Western Reserve to win the 2022 DIII men's tennis national title 2022 DIII men's tennis: championship recap Share UChicago took down Case Western Wednesday in dominant fashion to secure the DIII men's tennis national championship. The Maroons got off to a quick start by securing two out of the three doubles points before singles got underway. UChicago then lost only one singles match as it cruised to the title, winning the total match 5-2. No. 1 singles player for the Maroons, Christian Alshon, clinched the title with a booming service ace and a 6-3 third-set victory over Case Western's No. 1 player, James Hopper. Below you can find the final scores of each doubles & singles match: Doubles results Doubles #1: Chicago's Jonathan Powell/James Hooper def. CWRU's Christian Alshon/Derek Hsieh, 8-4 Doubles #2: CWRU's Vishwa Aduru/Sahil Dayal def. Chicago's Arjun Asokumar/Andrei Leonov, 8-3 Doubles #3: Chicago's Sachin Das/Alex Guzhva def. CWRU's Chaitanya Aduru/Michael Sutanto, 8-2 Singles matchups/results Singles #1: Chicago's Christian Alshon def. CWRU's James Hopper, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Singles #2: CWRU's Vishwa Aduru def. Chicagos's Arjun Asokumar, 6-4, 6-1 Singles #3: Chicago's Derek Hsieh vs. CWRU's Ansh Shah — DNF Singles #4: Chicago's Alex Guzhva def. CWRU's Michael Sutanto, 6-4, 6-1 Singles #5: Chicago's Shramay Dhawan def. CWRU's Chaitanya, 6-4, 6-1 Singles #6: Chicago's Andrei Leonov vs. CWRU's Jonathan Powell — DNF Click or tap here to see the final stats. Virginia defeats Kentucky to win the NCAA DI men's tennis championship for a 5th time Virginia is DI men's tennis national champion in the team bracket for the fifth time in program history. The Cavaliers swept Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois. READ MORE Barry wins 2022 men's DII tennis national title for third-straight championship Barry took down Wayne State, 4-1, to win its third-straight national championship and sixth since 2010. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis individual championships selections The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. READ MORE