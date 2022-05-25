CHAMPS 🏆

tennis-men-d3 flag

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022

UChicago defeats Case Western Reserve to win the 2022 DIII men's tennis national title

2022 DIII men's tennis: championship recap

UChicago took down Case Western Wednesday in dominant fashion to secure the DIII men's tennis national championship. The Maroons got off to a quick start by securing two out of the three doubles points before singles got underway. UChicago then lost only one singles match as it cruised to the title, winning the total match 5-2.

No. 1 singles player for the Maroons, Christian Alshon, clinched the title with a booming service ace and a 6-3 third-set victory over Case Western's No. 1 player, James Hopper. 

Below you can find the final scores of each doubles & singles match: 

Doubles results

  • Doubles #1: Chicago's Jonathan Powell/James Hooper def. CWRU's Christian Alshon/Derek Hsieh, 8-4
  • Doubles #2: CWRU's Vishwa Aduru/Sahil Dayal def. Chicago's Arjun Asokumar/Andrei Leonov, 8-3 
  • Doubles #3: Chicago's Sachin Das/Alex Guzhva def. CWRU's Chaitanya Aduru/Michael Sutanto, 8-2

Singles matchups/results

  • Singles #1: Chicago's Christian Alshon def. CWRU's James Hopper, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
  • Singles #2: CWRU's Vishwa Aduru def. Chicagos's Arjun Asokumar, 6-4, 6-1
  • Singles #3: Chicago's Derek Hsieh vs. CWRU's Ansh Shah — DNF
  • Singles #4: Chicago's Alex Guzhva def. CWRU's Michael Sutanto, 6-4, 6-1
  • Singles #5: Chicago's Shramay Dhawan def. CWRU's Chaitanya, 6-4, 6-1
  • Singles #6: Chicago's Andrei Leonov vs. CWRU's Jonathan Powell — DNF

Click or tap here to see the final stats. 

