Alabama State wins 2022 HBCU national tennis championship

Alabama State men's tennis program won the 2022 HBCU national championship. Xavier University of Louisiana (NAIA) won the women's title.

Alabama State's men scored 30 team points, outpacing Tennessee State's 19 points in second place. It's the first HBCU tennis national title in Hornet history, regardless of gender.

On the women's side, NAIA program Xavier University of Louisiana won its second straight HBCU tennis national title, scoring 25 points. Division I program North Carolina Central finished in second with 22.5 points. Xavier University of Louisiana has now won three of the last four women's HBCU tennis championships, not counting the canceled 2020 championships.

That's a wrap from the 2022 HBCU National Tennis Championships.



Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you to all of the junior players and fans who came out to support and learn more about HBCU Tennis!

In total, 25 — 10 men and 15 women — HBCU tennis programs participated in the championships from from Sept. 15-17 at the South Fulton Tennis Center. To see all of the individual champions, click or tap here.