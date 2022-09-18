Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 18, 2022 Alabama State wins 2022 HBCU national tennis championship Watch Virginia clinch the 2022 NCAA men's tennis championship Share Alabama State men's tennis program won the 2022 HBCU national championship. Xavier University of Louisiana (NAIA) won the women's title. Alabama State's men scored 30 team points, outpacing Tennessee State's 19 points in second place. It's the first HBCU tennis national title in Hornet history, regardless of gender. 🎾: HBCU tennis On the women's side, NAIA program Xavier University of Louisiana won its second straight HBCU tennis national title, scoring 25 points. Division I program North Carolina Central finished in second with 22.5 points. Xavier University of Louisiana has now won three of the last four women's HBCU tennis championships, not counting the canceled 2020 championships. That’s a wrap from the 2022 HBCU National Tennis Championships 🏆Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you to all of the junior players and fans who came out to support and learn more about HBCU Tennis!#WeAreCollegeTennis pic.twitter.com/34x1fcf3cF— ITA (@ITA_Tennis) September 17, 2022 RELATED: What to know about 2022's HBCU national tennis championships In total, 25 — 10 men and 15 women — HBCU tennis programs participated in the championships from from Sept. 15-17 at the South Fulton Tennis Center. To see all of the individual champions, click or tap here. 6 HBCU golf programs compete in inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup Six HBCU golf programs competed in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup on Monday at Quail Hollow Club. READ MORE Alabama State beats Howard in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Alabama State defeated Howard 23-13 to win the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge. READ MORE Northwestern kicks off college football season with win over Nebraska in Ireland On the first day of the college football season, Northwestern defeated Nebraska 31-28 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. READ MORE