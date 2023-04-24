2023 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played April 28-29 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 11-15, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region

1. Charleston (WV) (15-5)

2. Edinboro (17-3) AQ

3. Fairmont St. (16-2) AQ

4. Bluefield St. (7-10)

5. West Va. Wesleyan (9-8)

6. Mercyhurst (11-7)

7. Shaw (4-5)

Central Region

1. Northwest Mo. St. (14-6)

2. Washburn (17-9) AQ

3. Ouachita Baptist (12-9)

4. Southeastern Okla. (11-9)

East Region

1. Queens (NY) (15-4)

2. Jefferson (20-4) AQ

3. Southern N.H. (14-5) AQ

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (17-2)

5. Le Moyne (13-4)



Midwest Region

1. UIndy (19-2) AQ

2. Wayne St. (MI) (20-9) AQ

3. Southwest Baptist (17-8)

4. Ferris St. (15-4)

5. Tiffin (20-2) AQ

6. Grand Valley St. (12-9)

7. Drury (10-6)

8. McKendree (12-5)

South Central Region

1. Cameron (15-3) AQ

2. UT Tyler (19-2)

3. Midwestern St. (13-8)

4. Lubbock Christian (11-9)

South Region

1. Valdosta St. (17-0) AQ

2. Saint Leo (22-2)

3. Barry (19-5) AQ

4. West Florida (15-4)

5. Rollins (17-6)

6. AUM (16-8)

7. Lynn (12-8)

8. Spring Hill (16-8) AQ

Southeast Region

1. Columbus St. (15-4) AQ

2. Flagler (16-6)

3. Lander (16-6)

4. Augusta (15-9)

5. North Georgia (8-9)

6. Wingate (20-2) AQ

7. Tusculum (17-6)

8. Belmont Abbey (21-27) AQ

West Region

1. Azusa Pacific (17-6) AQ

2. Point Loma (18-3)

3. Hawaii Pacific (12-6)

4. CUI (10-7)



The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.



