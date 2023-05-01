2023 DIII men's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.
The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first-, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, or Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 13-16 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 3.
The championship provides for a 44-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 33 conference champions, which form "Pool A." Four teams will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining seven teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:
|Conference
|School
|American Rivers Conference
|Luther
|American Southwest Conference
|Concordia University Texas
|Centennial Conference
|Swarthmore
|College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
|Carthage
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Nichols
|CUNYAC
|Baruch
|Empire 8
|Houghton
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Drew
|Liberty League
|Rensselaer
|Little East
|Salem State
|MAC Commonwealth
|Lebanon Valley
|MAC Freedom
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Kalamazoo
|Midwest Conference
|Grinnell
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.
|Gustavus Adolphus
|NESCAC
|Middlebury
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|MIT
|NJAC
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Denison
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|Northwest Conference
|George Fox
|ODAC
|Washington and Lee
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Ohio Northern
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Allegheny
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State
|Southern Athletic Association
|University of the South
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Texas)
|United East
|St. Mary’s (Maryland)
|University Athletic Association
|Case Western Reserve
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Greenville
|USA South Athletic Conference
|North Carolina Wesleyan
The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:
Pool B:
UC Santa Cruz
Christopher Newport
Covenant
Mary Washington
Pool C:
Bowdoin
University of Chicago
Emory
Johns Hopkins
Tufts
Washington University in St. Louis
Williams
University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Case Western Reserve 5-2 to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to ncaa.com.