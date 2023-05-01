TRENDING:

🏐 Men's volleyball opening round

💪 OU softball No. 1 for 10th straight week

⚾️ Duke jumps in latest rankings

🎾 Follow DII women's tourney
tennis-men-d3 flag

NCAA.org | May 1, 2023

2023 DIII men's tennis championship selections

DIII men's tennis: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first-, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, or Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6.  The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 13-16 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 3.

The championship provides for a 44-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 33 conference champions, which form "Pool A."  Four teams will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B).  The remaining seven teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C).  The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Conference School
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas
Centennial Conference Swarthmore
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Carthage
Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols
CUNYAC Baruch
Empire 8 Houghton
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Drew
Liberty League Rensselaer
Little East Salem State
MAC Commonwealth Lebanon Valley
MAC Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kalamazoo
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf. Gustavus Adolphus
NESCAC Middlebury
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT
NJAC Wisconsin-Whitewater
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering
Northwest Conference George Fox
ODAC Washington and Lee
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Presidents' Athletic Conference Allegheny
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association University of the South
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
United East St. Mary’s (Maryland)
University Athletic Association Case Western Reserve
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Greenville
USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan


The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool B:
UC Santa Cruz 
Christopher Newport 
Covenant 
Mary Washington 
 

Pool C:
Bowdoin 
University of Chicago
Emory 
Johns Hopkins 
Tufts 
Washington University in St. Louis 
Williams 

University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Case Western Reserve 5-2 to claim the team title.  For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to ncaa.com.

 

2023 NCAA DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
READ MORE

2023 tennis championships: Selections, schedule for men's tournament

The 2023 DI men's championship is May 18-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
READ MORE

Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship.
READ MORE