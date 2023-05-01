2023 DIII men's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.



The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first-, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, or Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 13-16 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 3.



The championship provides for a 44-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 33 conference champions, which form "Pool A." Four teams will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining seven teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.



The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Conference School American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas Centennial Conference Swarthmore College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Carthage Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols CUNYAC Baruch Empire 8 Houghton Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Drew Liberty League Rensselaer Little East Salem State MAC Commonwealth Lebanon Valley MAC Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kalamazoo Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf. Gustavus Adolphus NESCAC Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT NJAC Wisconsin-Whitewater North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering Northwest Conference George Fox ODAC Washington and Lee Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Presidents' Athletic Conference Allegheny Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association University of the South Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) United East St. Mary’s (Maryland) University Athletic Association Case Western Reserve Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Greenville USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan



The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:



Pool B:

UC Santa Cruz

Christopher Newport

Covenant

Mary Washington



Pool C:

Bowdoin

University of Chicago

Emory

Johns Hopkins

Tufts

Washington University in St. Louis

Williams



University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Case Western Reserve 5-2 to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to ncaa.com.