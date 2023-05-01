Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 5-6 or 6-7 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 12 or 13. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 18-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Thirty-one conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic –SMU

Atlantic 10 – VCU

Atlantic Coast – Virginia

ASUN – Florida Gulf Coast

Big East – St. John’s (New York)

Big Sky – Idaho

Big South – Presbyterian

Big Ten – Ohio State

Big 12 – TCU

Big West – UC Santa Barbara

Colonial – University of North Carolina Wilmington

Conference USA – Middle Tennessee

Horizon – Belmont

Ivy League – Harvard

MAAC – Siena

Mid-American – Toledo

Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State

Mountain West – Boise State

Northeast – St. Francis Brooklyn

Pac-12 – Southern California

Patriot – Navy

SEC – Kentucky

Southern – East Tennessee State

Southland – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SWAC – Alabama State

Summit – Drake

Sun Belt – Old Dominion

West Coast – Pepperdine

WAC – UT Arlington