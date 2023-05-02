2023 NCAA DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 18-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.
All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.
Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
Singles
Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:
|conference
|player
|school
|American Athletic Conference
|Adam Neff
|SMU
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Charles Bertimon
|VCU
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Melios Efstathiou
|Wake Forest
|Big 12 Conference
|Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|Big South Conference
|Dusan Milanovic
|Presbyterian
|Big Ten Conference
|Ondrej Styler
|Michigan
|Big West Conference
|Andre Ilagan
|Hawaii
|Conference USA
|Stijn Slump
|Middle Tennessee
|Pac-12 Conference
|Arthur Fery
|Stanford
|Southeastern Conference
|Johannus Monday
|Tennessee
|The Ivy League
|Henry von der Schulenburg
|Harvard
|West Coast Conference
|Daniel De Jonge
|Pepperdine
At-large selections (52), listed alphabetically by last name:
|Player
|school
|Alafia Ayeni
|Kentucky
|Pierre-Yves Bailly
|Texas
|Samir Banerjee
|Stanford
|Ozan Baris
|Michigan State
|Nishesh Basavareddy
|Stanford
|Max Basing
|Stanford
|Alexander Bernard
|Ohio State
|Justin Boulais
|Ohio State
|Geronimo Busleiman
|Utah
|Murphy Cassone
|Arizona State
|Brian Cernoch
|North Carolina
|Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
|Florida State
|Sebastian Dominko
|Notre Dame
|Etienne Donnet
|Louisville
|Stefan Dostanic
|Southern California
|Liam Draxl
|Kentucky
|Jake Fearnley
|TCU
|Andrew Fenty
|Michigan
|Ryan Fishback
|Virginia Tech
|Luc Fomba
|TCU
|Steven Forman
|Northwestern
|Philip Henning
|Georgia
|Emile Hudd
|Tennessee
|Rafa Izquierdo Luque
|NC State
|Garrett Johns
|Duke
|Yuta Kikuchi
|California
|Cannon Kingsley
|Ohio State
|Peter Makk
|Southern California
|Patrick Maloney
|Michigan
|Andres Martin
|Georgia Tech
|Dan Martin
|Miami (Florida)
|Inaki Montes de la Torre
|Virginia
|Axel Nefve
|Florida
|Karlis Ozolins
|Illinois
|Raphael Perot
|Texas A&M
|Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
|Pedro Rodenas
|Duke
|Chris Rodesch
|Virginia
|Toby Samuel
|South Carolina
|Noah Schachter
|Texas A&M
|Ryan Seggerman
|North Carolina
|Colton Smith
|Arizona
|Tyler Stice
|Auburn
|Connor Thomson
|South Carolina
|Jj Tracy
|Ohio State
|James Trotter
|Ohio State
|Jeffrey von der Schulenburg
|Virginia
|Harris Walker
|Harvard
|Olle Wallin
|Texas Tech
|Siem Woldeab
|Texas
|Michael Zheng
|Columbia
|Jonas Ziverts
|Arizona
Alternates:
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|1
|Joshua Lapadat
|Kentucky
|2
|Micah Braswell
|Texas
|3
|Sander Jong
|TCU
|4
|Gavin Young
|Michigan
|5
|Nikola Slavic
|Ole Miss
|6
|Ivan Yatsuk
|Northwestern
|7
|Ronnie Hohmann
|LSU
|8
|Pablo Alemany
|Memphis
|9
|Jack Pinnington
|TCU
|10
|Fabien Salle
|Louisville
*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-8:
|rank
|Player
|school
|1
|Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|2
|Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
|3
|Arthur Fery
|Stanford
|4
|Melios Efstathiou
|Wake Forest
|5
|Johannus Monday
|Tennessee
|6
|Andres Martin
|Georgia Tech
|7
|Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
|Florida State
|8
|Ondrej Styler
|Michigan
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
|player
|school
|Nishesh Basavareddy
|Stanford
|Sebastian Dominko
|Notre Dame
|Liam Draxl
|Kentucky
|Garrett Johns
|Duke
|Cannon Kingsley
|Ohio State
|Chris Rodesch
|Virginia
|Toby Samuel
|South Carolina
|Connor Thomson
|South Carolina
Doubles:
Automatic qualifications (11), listed alphabetically by conference:
|conference
|player
|school
|American Athletic Conference
|Lleyton Cronje
|Bogdan Pavel
|UCF
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Ryan Goetz
|Inaki Montes de la Torre
|Virginia
|Big 12 Conference
|Jake Fearnley
|Luc Fomba
|TCU
|Big South Conference
|Maxwell Benson
|Dusan Milanovic
|Presbyterian
|Big Ten Conference
|Andrew Fenty
|Gavin Young
|Michigan
|Conference USA
|Alan Magadan
|Sebastian Rodriguez
|UTSA
|Pac-12 Conference
|Stefan Dostanic
|Bradley Frye
|Southern California
|Southeastern Conference
|Toby Samuel
|Connor Thomson
|South Carolina
|Sun Belt Conference
|Jack Clements
|Louis Delcour
|South Alabama
|The Ivy League
|Edoardo Graziani
|Kevin Zhu
|Pennsylvania
|West Coast Conference
|Daniel De Jonge
|Tim Zeitvogel
|Pepperdine
At-large selections (21), listed alphabetically by institution:|
|Players
|school
|Raul Dobai, Finn Murgett
|Auburn
|Tadeas Paroulek, Zsombor Velcz
|Baylor
|Garrett Johns, Pedro Rodenas
|Duke
|William Grant, Axel Nefve
|Florida
|Trent Bryde, Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
|Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel
|Georgia Tech
|Alafia Ayeni, Taha Baadi
|Kentucky
|Natan Rodrigues, Fabien Salle
|Louisville
|Ozan Baris, Max Sheldon
|Michigan State
|Robin Catry, Luca Staeheli
|NC State
|Rafa Izquierdo Luque, Joseph Wayand
|NC State
|Casey Kania, Ryan Seggerman
|North Carolina
|Sebastian Dominko , Connor Fu
|Notre Dame
|Andrew Lutschaunig, James Trotter
|Ohio State
|Justin Boulais, Robert Cash
|Ohio State
|Nishesh Basavareddy, Arthur Fery
|Stanford
|Sander Jong, Lui Maxted
|TCU
|Pat Harper, Johannus Monday
|Tennessee
|Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|Jeremie Casabon, Siim Troost
|Vanderbilt
|Jordan Chrysostom, Ryan Fishback
|Virginia Tech
Alternates:
|players
|school
|^Andrew Lutschaunig, Jj Tracy
|Ohio State
|1
|Brian Cernoch, Benjamin Kittay
|North Carolina
|2
|Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Joshua Dous Kar
|Florida State
|3
|Jurabek Karimov, Luciano Tacchi
|Wake Forest
|4
|Hunter Heck, Karlis Ozolins
|Illinois
|5
|Finn Bass, Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi
|Baylor
|6
|Michael Heller, Andrew Zhang
|Duke
|7
|Juan Lopez De Azcona, Filippo Moroni
|Wake Forest
|8
|Simen Bratholm, Ivan Yatsuk
|Northwestern
|9
|Lukas Engelhardt, Nikola Slavic
|Ole Miss
|10
|Trey Hilderbrand, Noah Schachter
|Texas A&M
*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
^Ohio State alternate team (Lutschaunig/Tracy) can be entered as an alternate team only if James Trotter withdraws from doubles.
Seeds 1-4:
|rank
|players
|school
|1.
|Toby Samuel, Connor Thomson
|South Carolina
|2.
|Jake Fearnley, Luc Fomba
|TCU
|3.
|Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|4.
|Trent Bryde, Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:
|players
|school
|William Grant, Axel Nefve
|Florida
|Andrew Fenty, Gavin Young
|Michigan
|Pat Harper, Johannus Monday
|Tennessee
|Ryan Goetz, Inaki Montes de la Torre
|Virginia