2023 NCAA DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.



The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 18-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.



All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.



Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.



Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:

conference player school American Athletic Conference Adam Neff SMU Atlantic 10 Conference Charles Bertimon VCU Atlantic Coast Conference Melios Efstathiou Wake Forest Big 12 Conference Eliot Spizzirri Texas Big South Conference Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian Big Ten Conference Ondrej Styler Michigan Big West Conference Andre Ilagan Hawaii Conference USA Stijn Slump Middle Tennessee Pac-12 Conference Arthur Fery Stanford Southeastern Conference Johannus Monday Tennessee The Ivy League Henry von der Schulenburg Harvard West Coast Conference Daniel De Jonge Pepperdine



At-large selections (52), listed alphabetically by last name:

Player school Alafia Ayeni Kentucky Pierre-Yves Bailly Texas Samir Banerjee Stanford Ozan Baris Michigan State Nishesh Basavareddy Stanford Max Basing Stanford Alexander Bernard Ohio State Justin Boulais Ohio State Geronimo Busleiman Utah Murphy Cassone Arizona State Brian Cernoch North Carolina Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc Florida State Sebastian Dominko Notre Dame Etienne Donnet Louisville Stefan Dostanic Southern California Liam Draxl Kentucky Jake Fearnley TCU Andrew Fenty Michigan Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech Luc Fomba TCU Steven Forman Northwestern Philip Henning Georgia Emile Hudd Tennessee Rafa Izquierdo Luque NC State Garrett Johns Duke Yuta Kikuchi California Cannon Kingsley Ohio State Peter Makk Southern California Patrick Maloney Michigan Andres Martin Georgia Tech Dan Martin Miami (Florida) Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia Axel Nefve Florida Karlis Ozolins Illinois Raphael Perot Texas A&M Ethan Quinn Georgia Pedro Rodenas Duke Chris Rodesch Virginia Toby Samuel South Carolina Noah Schachter Texas A&M Ryan Seggerman North Carolina Colton Smith Arizona Tyler Stice Auburn Connor Thomson South Carolina Jj Tracy Ohio State James Trotter Ohio State Jeffrey von der Schulenburg Virginia Harris Walker Harvard Olle Wallin Texas Tech Siem Woldeab Texas Michael Zheng Columbia Jonas Ziverts Arizona



Alternates:

PLAYER SCHOOL 1 Joshua Lapadat Kentucky 2 Micah Braswell Texas 3 Sander Jong TCU 4 Gavin Young Michigan 5 Nikola Slavic Ole Miss 6 Ivan Yatsuk Northwestern 7 Ronnie Hohmann LSU 8 Pablo Alemany Memphis 9 Jack Pinnington TCU 10 Fabien Salle Louisville



*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.



Seeds 1-8:

rank Player school 1 Eliot Spizzirri Texas 2 Ethan Quinn Georgia 3 Arthur Fery Stanford 4 Melios Efstathiou Wake Forest 5 Johannus Monday Tennessee 6 Andres Martin Georgia Tech 7 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc Florida State 8 Ondrej Styler Michigan

player school Nishesh Basavareddy Stanford Sebastian Dominko Notre Dame Liam Draxl Kentucky Garrett Johns Duke Cannon Kingsley Ohio State Chris Rodesch Virginia Toby Samuel South Carolina Connor Thomson South Carolina





Doubles:

Automatic qualifications (11), listed alphabetically by conference:

conference player school American Athletic Conference Lleyton Cronje Bogdan Pavel UCF Atlantic Coast Conference Ryan Goetz Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia Big 12 Conference Jake Fearnley Luc Fomba TCU Big South Conference Maxwell Benson Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian Big Ten Conference Andrew Fenty Gavin Young Michigan Conference USA Alan Magadan Sebastian Rodriguez UTSA Pac-12 Conference Stefan Dostanic Bradley Frye Southern California Southeastern Conference Toby Samuel Connor Thomson South Carolina Sun Belt Conference Jack Clements Louis Delcour South Alabama The Ivy League Edoardo Graziani Kevin Zhu Pennsylvania West Coast Conference Daniel De Jonge Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine



At-large selections (21), listed alphabetically by institution:|

Players school Raul Dobai, Finn Murgett Auburn Tadeas Paroulek, Zsombor Velcz Baylor Garrett Johns, Pedro Rodenas Duke William Grant, Axel Nefve Florida Trent Bryde, Ethan Quinn Georgia Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech Alafia Ayeni, Taha Baadi Kentucky Natan Rodrigues, Fabien Salle Louisville Ozan Baris, Max Sheldon Michigan State Robin Catry, Luca Staeheli NC State Rafa Izquierdo Luque, Joseph Wayand NC State Casey Kania, Ryan Seggerman North Carolina Sebastian Dominko , Connor Fu Notre Dame Andrew Lutschaunig, James Trotter Ohio State Justin Boulais, Robert Cash Ohio State Nishesh Basavareddy, Arthur Fery Stanford Sander Jong, Lui Maxted TCU Pat Harper, Johannus Monday Tennessee Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri Texas Jeremie Casabon, Siim Troost Vanderbilt Jordan Chrysostom, Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech



Alternates:

players school ^Andrew Lutschaunig, Jj Tracy Ohio State 1 Brian Cernoch, Benjamin Kittay North Carolina 2 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Joshua Dous Kar Florida State 3 Jurabek Karimov, Luciano Tacchi Wake Forest 4 Hunter Heck, Karlis Ozolins Illinois 5 Finn Bass, Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor 6 Michael Heller, Andrew Zhang Duke 7 Juan Lopez De Azcona, Filippo Moroni Wake Forest 8 Simen Bratholm, Ivan Yatsuk Northwestern 9 Lukas Engelhardt, Nikola Slavic Ole Miss 10 Trey Hilderbrand, Noah Schachter Texas A&M

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

^Ohio State alternate team (Lutschaunig/Tracy) can be entered as an alternate team only if James Trotter withdraws from doubles.



Seeds 1-4:

rank players school 1. Toby Samuel, Connor Thomson South Carolina 2. Jake Fearnley, Luc Fomba TCU 3. Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri Texas 4. Trent Bryde, Ethan Quinn Georgia



Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: