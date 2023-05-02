2023 NCAA DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

TRENDING:

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 18-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.  For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:  

conference player school
American Athletic Conference Adam Neff SMU
Atlantic 10 Conference Charles Bertimon VCU
Atlantic Coast Conference Melios Efstathiou Wake Forest
Big 12 Conference Eliot Spizzirri Texas
Big South Conference Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian
Big Ten Conference Ondrej Styler Michigan
Big West Conference Andre Ilagan Hawaii
Conference USA Stijn Slump Middle Tennessee
Pac-12 Conference Arthur Fery Stanford
Southeastern Conference Johannus Monday Tennessee
The Ivy League Henry von der Schulenburg Harvard
West Coast Conference Daniel De Jonge Pepperdine


At-large selections (52), listed alphabetically by last name:

Player school
Alafia Ayeni Kentucky
Pierre-Yves Bailly Texas
Samir Banerjee Stanford
Ozan Baris Michigan State
Nishesh Basavareddy Stanford
Max Basing Stanford
Alexander Bernard Ohio State
Justin Boulais Ohio State
Geronimo Busleiman Utah
Murphy Cassone Arizona State
Brian Cernoch North Carolina
Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc Florida State
Sebastian Dominko Notre Dame
Etienne Donnet Louisville
Stefan Dostanic Southern California
Liam Draxl Kentucky
Jake Fearnley TCU
Andrew Fenty Michigan
Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech
Luc Fomba TCU
Steven Forman Northwestern
Philip Henning Georgia
Emile Hudd Tennessee
Rafa Izquierdo Luque NC State
Garrett Johns Duke
Yuta Kikuchi California
Cannon Kingsley Ohio State
Peter Makk Southern California
Patrick Maloney Michigan
Andres Martin Georgia Tech
Dan Martin Miami (Florida)
Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia
Axel Nefve Florida
Karlis Ozolins Illinois
Raphael Perot Texas A&M
Ethan Quinn Georgia
Pedro Rodenas Duke
Chris Rodesch Virginia
Toby Samuel South Carolina
Noah Schachter Texas A&M
Ryan Seggerman North Carolina
Colton Smith Arizona
Tyler Stice Auburn
Connor Thomson South Carolina
Jj Tracy Ohio State
James Trotter Ohio State
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg Virginia
Harris Walker Harvard
Olle Wallin Texas Tech
Siem Woldeab Texas
Michael Zheng Columbia
Jonas Ziverts Arizona


Alternates:

  PLAYER SCHOOL
1 Joshua Lapadat Kentucky
2 Micah Braswell Texas
3 Sander Jong TCU
4 Gavin Young Michigan
5 Nikola Slavic Ole Miss
6 Ivan Yatsuk Northwestern
7 Ronnie Hohmann LSU
8 Pablo Alemany Memphis
9 Jack Pinnington TCU
10 Fabien Salle Louisville


*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

rank Player school
1 Eliot Spizzirri Texas
2 Ethan Quinn Georgia
3 Arthur Fery Stanford
4 Melios Efstathiou Wake Forest
5 Johannus Monday Tennessee
6 Andres Martin Georgia Tech
7 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc Florida State
8 Ondrej Styler Michigan

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
 
player school
Nishesh Basavareddy Stanford
Sebastian Dominko Notre Dame
Liam Draxl Kentucky
Garrett Johns Duke
Cannon Kingsley Ohio State
Chris Rodesch Virginia
Toby Samuel South Carolina
Connor Thomson South Carolina



Doubles:

Automatic qualifications (11), listed alphabetically by conference: 

conference player school  
American Athletic Conference Lleyton Cronje Bogdan Pavel UCF
Atlantic Coast Conference Ryan Goetz Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia
Big 12 Conference Jake Fearnley Luc Fomba TCU
Big South Conference Maxwell Benson Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian
Big Ten Conference Andrew Fenty Gavin Young Michigan
Conference USA Alan Magadan Sebastian Rodriguez UTSA
Pac-12 Conference Stefan Dostanic Bradley Frye Southern California
Southeastern Conference Toby Samuel Connor Thomson South Carolina
Sun Belt Conference Jack Clements Louis Delcour South Alabama
The Ivy League Edoardo Graziani Kevin Zhu Pennsylvania
West Coast Conference Daniel De Jonge Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine


At-large selections (21), listed alphabetically by institution:|

Players school
Raul Dobai, Finn Murgett Auburn
Tadeas Paroulek, Zsombor Velcz Baylor
Garrett Johns, Pedro Rodenas Duke
William Grant, Axel Nefve Florida
Trent Bryde, Ethan Quinn Georgia
Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel Georgia Tech
Alafia Ayeni, Taha Baadi Kentucky
Natan Rodrigues, Fabien Salle Louisville
Ozan Baris, Max Sheldon Michigan State
Robin Catry, Luca Staeheli NC State
Rafa Izquierdo Luque, Joseph Wayand NC State
Casey Kania, Ryan Seggerman North Carolina
Sebastian Dominko , Connor Fu Notre Dame
Andrew Lutschaunig, James Trotter Ohio State
Justin Boulais, Robert Cash Ohio State
Nishesh Basavareddy, Arthur Fery Stanford
Sander Jong, Lui Maxted TCU
Pat Harper, Johannus Monday Tennessee
Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri Texas
Jeremie Casabon, Siim Troost Vanderbilt
Jordan Chrysostom, Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech


Alternates:

  players school
  ^Andrew Lutschaunig, Jj Tracy Ohio State
1 Brian Cernoch, Benjamin Kittay North Carolina
2 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Joshua Dous Kar Florida State
3 Jurabek Karimov, Luciano Tacchi Wake Forest
4 Hunter Heck, Karlis Ozolins Illinois
5 Finn Bass, Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor
6 Michael Heller, Andrew Zhang Duke
7 Juan Lopez De Azcona, Filippo Moroni Wake Forest
8 Simen Bratholm, Ivan Yatsuk Northwestern
9 Lukas Engelhardt, Nikola Slavic Ole Miss
10 Trey Hilderbrand, Noah Schachter Texas A&M

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

^Ohio State alternate team (Lutschaunig/Tracy) can be entered as an alternate team only if James Trotter withdraws from doubles.

Seeds 1-4:

rank players school  
1. Toby Samuel, Connor Thomson South Carolina  
2. Jake Fearnley, Luc Fomba TCU  
3. Cleeve Harper, Eliot Spizzirri Texas  
4. Trent Bryde, Ethan Quinn Georgia  


Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:

players school
William Grant, Axel Nefve Florida
Andrew Fenty, Gavin Young Michigan
Pat Harper, Johannus Monday Tennessee
Ryan Goetz, Inaki Montes de la Torre Virginia

