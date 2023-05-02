TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 2, 2023

2023 tennis championships: Selections, schedule for men's tournament

DI men's tennis: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DI men's championship is May 18-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. This is the first time men's and women's championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site.

You can get more information on the USTA site, including tickets, how to watch and fan activities

Team selections for the 2023 NCAA DI men's tennis championship were announced on May 1 and can be seen in a press release here.

📲 Click or tap here for a look at the interactive team bracket

📲 Click or tap here to see the individual and doubles selections

Here's the full schedule for the 2023 DI men's tennis championships, for the team, singles and doubles competitions.

  • May 5-6 or 6-7: First and second round for the team championship
  • May 12 or 13: Super regionals for the team championship
  • May 18: Quarterfinals for the team championship
  • May 19: Semifinals for the team championship
  • May 20: Team championship final
  • May 22: Singles round of 64
  • May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32
  • May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16
  • May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals
  • May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals
  • May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.

Virginia is the defending team champion, beating Kentucky in the 2022 final.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST
2022 Virginia 4-0 Kentucky Illinois
2021 Florida 4-1 Baylor UCF
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- --
2019 Texas 4-1 Wake Forest UCF
2018 Wake Forest 4-2 Ohio State Wake Forest
2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia
2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Tulsa
2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Baylor
2014 Southern California 4-2 Oklahoma Georgia
2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois
2012 Southern California 4-2 Virginia Georgia
2011 Southern California 4-3 Virginia Stanford
2010 Southern California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia
2009 Southern California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M
2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa
2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia
2006 Pepperdine 4-2 Georgia Stanford
2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M
2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tulsa, Oklahoma
2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia
2002 Southern California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M
2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia
2000 Stanford 4-0 Va. Commonwealth Georgia
1999 Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia
1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia
1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA
1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia
1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia
1994 Southern California 4-3 Stanford Notre Dame
1993 Southern California 5-3 Georgia Georgia
1992 Stanford 5-0 Notre Dame Georgia
1991 Southern California 5-2 Georgia Georgia
1990 Stanford 5-2 Tennessee Southern California
1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia
1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia
1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperdine Georgia
1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia
1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia
1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperdine Georgia
1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia
1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia
1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia
1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia
1976 Southern California, UCLA 21   Tex.-Pan American
1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.-Pan American
1974 Stanford 30-25 Southern California Southern California
1973 Stanford 33-28 Southern California Princeton
1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia
1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Notre Dame
1970 UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah
1969 Southern California 35-23 UCLA Princeton
1968 Southern California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.)
1967 Southern California 28-23 UCLA Southern Ill.
1966 Southern California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.)
1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA
1964 Southern California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St.
1963 Southern California 27-19 UCLA Princeton
1962 Southern California 22-12 UCLA Stanford
1961 UCLA 17-16 Southern California Iowa St.
1960 UCLA 18-8 Southern California Washington
1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8   Northwestern
1958 Southern California 13-9 Stanford Navy
1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah
1956 UCLA 15-14 Southern California Kalamazoo
1955 Southern California 12-7 Texas North Carolina
1954 UCLA 15-10 Southern California Washington
1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse
1952 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Northwestern
1951 Southern California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwestern
1950 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Texas
1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas
1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA
1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA
1946 Southern California 9-6 William & Mary Northwestern

2023 NCAA DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship.
2023 DIII men's tennis championship selections

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 44 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.
