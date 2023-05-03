🏆 CHAMPS

tennis-men-d3 flag

NCAA | May 3, 2023

2023 NCAA division III men's tennis championships selections

2022 DIII men's tennis: championship full replay

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 13-16, while the individual championships will be May 18-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
NAME School 
Tristan Bradley Bowdoin
Tarm Rojanasoonthon Carleton
James Hopper Case Western Reserve
Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve
Caleb Wilkins Chapman
Derek Hsieh University of Chicago
Advik Mareedu Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Joshua Bode Concordia University Texas
Jack Bulger Denison
Andrew Esses Emory
Nolan Shah Emory
Nick Aney Gustavus Adolphus
Connor Griff Hamilton
Sean Pesin Hobart
Thomas Yu Johns Hopkins
Noah Laber Middlebury
Matthew Michibata The College of New Jersey
Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central (Illinois)
Matthew O'Connor Occidental
Hayden Snyder Pomona-Pitzer
Aiden Drover-Mattinen Rensselaer
Jordan Theron University of the South
Brendan Jimenez Skidmore
Michael Melnikov Swarthmore
Hao Nguyen Trinity (Texas)
Rishabh Sharda Tufts
Evan Erb Washington and Lee
Phuc Hyunh Washington University in St. Louis
Abhi Ramireddy Washington University in St. Louis
Chase Cohen Williams
Matt Kandel Williams
John Zakowski Wisconsin-Whitewater

SINGLES ALTERNATES:

First alternate: Karl Hoegstedt, Washington College
Second alternate: Rishil Kondapaneni, Kenyon
Third alternate:  Joey Barrett, Colby
Fourth alternate: Luke Westholder, Luther
 

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
Names School
Tristan Bradley/Reid Staples Bowdoin
James Hopper/Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve
Diego Maza/Chris Provenzano Case Western Reserve
Derek Hsieh/Andrei Leonov University of Chicago
Ryan Glanville/Charlie James Emory
Camden Camacho/Vahag Pashayan George Fox
Nick Aney/ Daniel Fouchier Gustavus Adolphus
Thomas Yu/James Yu Johns Hopkins
Aidan Harris/Noah Laber Middlebury
Matthew Michibata/Harrison Maitland-Carter The College of New Jersey
Bryce Keim/Nils Plutat Redlands
Jordan Theron/Quinn Wicklund University of the South
Michael Melnikov/Utham Koduri Swarthmore
Vuk Vuksonavic/Derin Acaroglu Tufts
Abhi Ramireddy/Phuc Hyunh Washington University in St. Louis
Chase Cohen/Matt Kandel Williams

DOUBLES ALTERNATES:

First alternate: Karl Hoegstedt/Andre-Remi Jakobi, Washington College
Second alternate: Evan Erb/Evan Brady, Washington and Lee
Third alternate: Mason Tran/Quentin Gonzalez, Pacific (Oregon)
Fourth alternate: Matthew O’Connor/Seth Lipe, Occidental
 

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 17 not before 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The 2022 singles title went to Stan Morris of Middlebury. Case Western Reserve’s James Hopper and Jonathan Powell claimed the 2022 doubles title at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Case Western Reserve 5-2 to take the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

