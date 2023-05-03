2023 NCAA division III men's tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.
The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.
The team championship will take place May 13-16, while the individual championships will be May 18-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.
|NAME
|School
|Tristan Bradley
|Bowdoin
|Tarm Rojanasoonthon
|Carleton
|James Hopper
|Case Western Reserve
|Vishwa Aduru
|Case Western Reserve
|Caleb Wilkins
|Chapman
|Derek Hsieh
|University of Chicago
|Advik Mareedu
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Joshua Bode
|Concordia University Texas
|Jack Bulger
|Denison
|Andrew Esses
|Emory
|Nolan Shah
|Emory
|Nick Aney
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Connor Griff
|Hamilton
|Sean Pesin
|Hobart
|Thomas Yu
|Johns Hopkins
|Noah Laber
|Middlebury
|Matthew Michibata
|The College of New Jersey
|Ramon Vilarroig Martinez
|North Central (Illinois)
|Matthew O'Connor
|Occidental
|Hayden Snyder
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Aiden Drover-Mattinen
|Rensselaer
|Jordan Theron
|University of the South
|Brendan Jimenez
|Skidmore
|Michael Melnikov
|Swarthmore
|Hao Nguyen
|Trinity (Texas)
|Rishabh Sharda
|Tufts
|Evan Erb
|Washington and Lee
|Phuc Hyunh
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Abhi Ramireddy
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Chase Cohen
|Williams
|Matt Kandel
|Williams
|John Zakowski
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
SINGLES ALTERNATES:
|Names
|School
|Tristan Bradley/Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|James Hopper/Vishwa Aduru
|Case Western Reserve
|Diego Maza/Chris Provenzano
|Case Western Reserve
|Derek Hsieh/Andrei Leonov
|University of Chicago
|Ryan Glanville/Charlie James
|Emory
|Camden Camacho/Vahag Pashayan
|George Fox
|Nick Aney/ Daniel Fouchier
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Thomas Yu/James Yu
|Johns Hopkins
|Aidan Harris/Noah Laber
|Middlebury
|Matthew Michibata/Harrison Maitland-Carter
|The College of New Jersey
|Bryce Keim/Nils Plutat
|Redlands
|Jordan Theron/Quinn Wicklund
|University of the South
|Michael Melnikov/Utham Koduri
|Swarthmore
|Vuk Vuksonavic/Derin Acaroglu
|Tufts
|Abhi Ramireddy/Phuc Hyunh
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Chase Cohen/Matt Kandel
|Williams
DOUBLES ALTERNATES:
Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 17 not before 1 p.m. Eastern time.
The 2022 singles title went to Stan Morris of Middlebury. Case Western Reserve’s James Hopper and Jonathan Powell claimed the 2022 doubles title at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Case Western Reserve 5-2 to take the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.