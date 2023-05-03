2023 NCAA division III men's tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 13-16, while the individual championships will be May 18-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): NAME School Tristan Bradley Bowdoin Tarm Rojanasoonthon Carleton James Hopper Case Western Reserve Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve Caleb Wilkins Chapman Derek Hsieh University of Chicago Advik Mareedu Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Joshua Bode Concordia University Texas Jack Bulger Denison Andrew Esses Emory Nolan Shah Emory Nick Aney Gustavus Adolphus Connor Griff Hamilton Sean Pesin Hobart Thomas Yu Johns Hopkins Noah Laber Middlebury Matthew Michibata The College of New Jersey Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central (Illinois) Matthew O'Connor Occidental Hayden Snyder Pomona-Pitzer Aiden Drover-Mattinen Rensselaer Jordan Theron University of the South Brendan Jimenez Skidmore Michael Melnikov Swarthmore Hao Nguyen Trinity (Texas) Rishabh Sharda Tufts Evan Erb Washington and Lee Phuc Hyunh Washington University in St. Louis Abhi Ramireddy Washington University in St. Louis Chase Cohen Williams Matt Kandel Williams John Zakowski Wisconsin-Whitewater

SINGLES ALTERNATES:

First alternate: Karl Hoegstedt, Washington College

Second alternate: Rishil Kondapaneni, Kenyon

Third alternate: Joey Barrett, Colby

Fourth alternate: Luke Westholder, Luther

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Names School Tristan Bradley/Reid Staples Bowdoin James Hopper/Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve Diego Maza/Chris Provenzano Case Western Reserve Derek Hsieh/Andrei Leonov University of Chicago Ryan Glanville/Charlie James Emory Camden Camacho/Vahag Pashayan George Fox Nick Aney/ Daniel Fouchier Gustavus Adolphus Thomas Yu/James Yu Johns Hopkins Aidan Harris/Noah Laber Middlebury Matthew Michibata/Harrison Maitland-Carter The College of New Jersey Bryce Keim/Nils Plutat Redlands Jordan Theron/Quinn Wicklund University of the South Michael Melnikov/Utham Koduri Swarthmore Vuk Vuksonavic/Derin Acaroglu Tufts Abhi Ramireddy/Phuc Hyunh Washington University in St. Louis Chase Cohen/Matt Kandel Williams

DOUBLES ALTERNATES:

First alternate: Karl Hoegstedt/Andre-Remi Jakobi, Washington College

Second alternate: Evan Erb/Evan Brady, Washington and Lee

Third alternate: Mason Tran/Quentin Gonzalez, Pacific (Oregon)

Fourth alternate: Matthew O’Connor/Seth Lipe, Occidental

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the men’s tennis committee and will be released on May 17 not before 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The 2022 singles title went to Stan Morris of Middlebury. Case Western Reserve’s James Hopper and Jonathan Powell claimed the 2022 doubles title at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Case Western Reserve 5-2 to take the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.