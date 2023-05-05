2023 tennis championships: Selections, schedule for men's tournament

The 2023 DI men's championship is May 18-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. This is the first time men's and women's championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site.

You can get more information on the USTA site, including tickets, how to watch and fan activities

Team selections for the 2023 NCAA DI men's tennis championship were announced on May 1 and can be seen in a press release here.

📲 Click or tap here for a look at the interactive team bracket

📲 Click or tap here to see the individual and doubles selections

Here's the full schedule for the 2023 DI men's tennis championships, for the team, singles and doubles competitions. Cracked Racquets will stream some men's and women's early round matches on YouTube.

May 5-6 or 6-7: First and second round for the team championship

May 12 or 13: Super regionals for the team championship

May 18: Quarterfinals for the team championship

May 19: Semifinals for the team championship

May 20: Team championship final

May 22: Singles round of 64

May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32

May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16

May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals

May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals

May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.

Virginia is the defending team champion, beating Kentucky in the 2022 final.