Tennessee State, North Carolina Central win 2023 HBCU national tennis championships

Tennessee State's men's tennis program and North Carolina Central's women's tennis program won the 2023 HBCU national championships.

The 22nd annual HBCU National Tennis Championships were open to any HBCU (Historically Black College and University) across all divisions. The Tigers and Eagles took home titles after three days of competition from Sept. 14-16 at the South Fulton Tennis Center in the far stretches of Atlanta, Georgia.

Men's team championship

Tennessee State won its first HBCU tennis national championship in men's program history, scoring 88 points to outpace Alabama A&M in second place. The men's program joins the women's program, which won titles in 2016 and 2017.

For team scoring, a point was awarded for every win by a team's top nine players. Click or tap here for more info on match formats and scoring

Men's HBCU tennis final standings Place School Points Conference Division 1 Tennessee State 88 OVC DI 2 Alabama A&M 83 SWAC DI 3 Xavier University of Louisiana 65 Red River NAIA 4 Alabama State 64 SWAC DI 5 North Carolina Central 52 MEAC DI 6 Morgan State 36 MEAC DI T-7 Dillard 28 GCAC NAIA T-7 Jackson State 28 SWAC DI 9 Tuskegee 24 SIAC DII 10 Shaw 10 CIAA DII 11 Lane 8 SIAC DII 12 Benedict 4 SIAC DII 13 LeMoyne-Owen 0 SIAC DII 14 Southern 0 SWAC DI

𝐇𝐁𝐂𝐔 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆



Congrats to our men’s tennis team for claiming the HBCU National Championship‼️🎾



The Tigers finished with 8️⃣8️⃣ total points to claim the championship#RoarCity pic.twitter.com/dU2Ev8bFR8 — Tennessee State Tennis (@TSUTennis) September 17, 2023

RESULT: See round-by-round results from the 2023 HBCU tennis championships

Women's team championship

On the women's side, North Carolina Central won its first HBCU tennis national championship in women's program history, scoring 108 points to outpace Florida A&M in second place. The women's program joins the men's program, which won a title in 2014.

For team scoring, a point was awarded for every win by a team's top nine players. Click or tap here for more info on match formats and scoring

Women's HBCU tennis final standings Place School Points Conference Division 1 North Carolina Central 108 MEAC DI 2 Florida A&M 93 SWAC DI 3 Alabama State 52 SWAC DI 4 Tennessee State 42 OVC DI 5 Delaware State 40 MEAC DI 6 Jackson State 34 SWAC DI 7 Xavier University of Louisiana 33 Red River NAIA 8 Shaw 32 CIAA DII 9 Alabama A&M 32 SWAC DI 10 Dillard 26 GCAC NAIA 11 Morgan State 24 MEAC DI 12 Tuskegee 12 SIAC DII 13 Albany State 12 SIAC DII 14 Benedict 4 SIAC DII 15 Southern 4 SWAC DI 16 LeMoyne-Owen 0 SIAC DII 17 Savannah State 0 SIAC DII

🎾: More about the HBCU tennis championships

Championship history

Since 2001, the HBCU National Tennis Championships have crowned a champion every year except in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some key takeaways from the championship history.

Championship Sweep

On three occasions, a school has swept the men's and women's HBCU national tennis championships. Here are the instances:

2021 - Xavier University of Louisiana

2008 - Florida A&M

2001 - Hampton

Schools with the most championships

Florida A&M leads all schools with 12 total HBCU national tennis championships. On the men's side, Florida A&M leads all schools with 10 championships. On the women's side, Hampton leads all schools with five championships. Here's a complete breakdown.

Total number of championships across genders NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHOOL 12 Florida A&M 8 Xavier University of Louisiana 7 Hampton 5 Bethune-Cookman 3 Southern, Tennessee State 2 North Carolina Central 1 Alabama State, Howard, Jackson State, Morgan State

Total number of men's championships NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHOOL 10 Florida A&M 4 Xavier University of Louisiana 2 Hampton 1 Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State,

Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Tennessee State

Total number of women's championships NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHOOL 7 Hampton 4 Bethune-Cookman, Xavier University of Louisiana 3 Southern 2 Florida A&M, Tennessee State 1 Howard, North Carolina Central

Longest championship winning streaks

Florida A&M's men hold the longest winning streak in HBCU national tennis championship history, winning six straight titles from 2007-2012. The Rattler men won 10 titles in 11 years from 2002-2012, only losing when Hampton took home the 2006 title. Xavier University of Louisiana is the only other male program to have won three titles in four years (2013-2016).

Hampton holds the longest winning streak in women's HBCU national tennis championship history. The Pirates won the first five titles in championship history from 2001-2005. Here's a complete breakdown.

Longest championship winning streaks NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHOOL 6 Florida A&M (men) 5 Hampton (women) 4 Florida A&M (men) 3 Bethune-Cookman (women), Southern (women) 2 Tennessee State (women), Xavier University of Louisiana (men)

Who are the previous HBCU tennis national champions?

Below is a complete team HBCU tennis national champion history, dating back to 2001.

Click or tap here to see the individual champion history for the following years: 2021 | 2013-2018 | 2001-2012

Men's championship history YEAR CHAMPION 2023 Tennessee State 2022 Alabama State 2021 Xavier University of Louisiana 2019 Morgan State 2018 Bethune-Cookman 2017 Jackson State 2016 Xavier University of Louisiana 2015 Xavier University of Louisiana 2014 North Carolina Central 2013 Xavier University of Louisiana 2012 Florida A&M 2011 Florida A&M 2010 Florida A&M 2009 Florida A&M 2008 Florida A&M 2007 Florida A&M 2006 Hampton 2005 Florida A&M 2004 Florida A&M 2003 Florida A&M 2002 Florida A&M 2001 Hampton