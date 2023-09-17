Tennessee State, North Carolina Central win 2023 HBCU national tennis championships

Tennessee State's men's tennis program and North Carolina Central's women's tennis program won the 2023 HBCU national championships.
The 22nd annual HBCU National Tennis Championships were open to any HBCU (Historically Black College and University) across all divisions. The Tigers and Eagles took home titles after three days of competition from Sept. 14-16 at the South Fulton Tennis Center in the far stretches of Atlanta, Georgia.
Men's team championship
Tennessee State won its first HBCU tennis national championship in men's program history, scoring 88 points to outpace Alabama A&M in second place. The men's program joins the women's program, which won titles in 2016 and 2017.
For team scoring, a point was awarded for every win by a team's top nine players. Click or tap here for more info on match formats and scoring
|Place
|School
|Points
|Conference
|Division
|1
|Tennessee State
|88
|OVC
|DI
|2
|Alabama A&M
|83
|SWAC
|DI
|3
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|65
|Red River
|NAIA
|4
|Alabama State
|64
|SWAC
|DI
|5
|North Carolina Central
|52
|MEAC
|DI
|6
|Morgan State
|36
|MEAC
|DI
|T-7
|Dillard
|28
|GCAC
|NAIA
|T-7
|Jackson State
|28
|SWAC
|DI
|9
|Tuskegee
|24
|SIAC
|DII
|10
|Shaw
|10
|CIAA
|DII
|11
|Lane
|8
|SIAC
|DII
|12
|Benedict
|4
|SIAC
|DII
|13
|LeMoyne-Owen
|0
|SIAC
|DII
|14
|Southern
|0
|SWAC
|DI
𝐇𝐁𝐂𝐔 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆— Tennessee State Tennis (@TSUTennis) September 17, 2023
Congrats to our men’s tennis team for claiming the HBCU National Championship‼️🎾
The Tigers finished with 8️⃣8️⃣ total points to claim the championship#RoarCity pic.twitter.com/dU2Ev8bFR8
RESULT: See round-by-round results from the 2023 HBCU tennis championships
Women's team championship
On the women's side, North Carolina Central won its first HBCU tennis national championship in women's program history, scoring 108 points to outpace Florida A&M in second place. The women's program joins the men's program, which won a title in 2014.
For team scoring, a point was awarded for every win by a team's top nine players. Click or tap here for more info on match formats and scoring
|Place
|School
|Points
|Conference
|Division
|1
|North Carolina Central
|108
|MEAC
|DI
|2
|Florida A&M
|93
|SWAC
|DI
|3
|Alabama State
|52
|SWAC
|DI
|4
|Tennessee State
|42
|OVC
|DI
|5
|Delaware State
|40
|MEAC
|DI
|6
|Jackson State
|34
|SWAC
|DI
|7
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|33
|Red River
|NAIA
|8
|Shaw
|32
|CIAA
|DII
|9
|Alabama A&M
|32
|SWAC
|DI
|10
|Dillard
|26
|GCAC
|NAIA
|11
|Morgan State
|24
|MEAC
|DI
|12
|Tuskegee
|12
|SIAC
|DII
|13
|Albany State
|12
|SIAC
|DII
|14
|Benedict
|4
|SIAC
|DII
|15
|Southern
|4
|SWAC
|DI
|16
|LeMoyne-Owen
|0
|SIAC
|DII
|17
|Savannah State
|0
|SIAC
|DII
🎾: More about the HBCU tennis championships
Day One Underway At The HBCU Championships In Atlanta 🏆— ITA (@ITA_Tennis) September 14, 2023
📊 https://t.co/FHFq9L97wH (Draws)#WeAreCollegeTennis X @hbcu_tennis pic.twitter.com/1JqtJigWGy
Another Day Of Action in Atlanta At The HBCU Championships 🔥— ITA (@ITA_Tennis) September 15, 2023
📊 https://t.co/n3qK8jcR8a (Draws)#WeAreCollegeTennis X @hbcu_tennis pic.twitter.com/pRRcksHQuE
Championship history
Since 2001, the HBCU National Tennis Championships have crowned a champion every year except in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some key takeaways from the championship history.
Championship Sweep
On three occasions, a school has swept the men's and women's HBCU national tennis championships. Here are the instances:
- 2021 - Xavier University of Louisiana
- 2008 - Florida A&M
- 2001 - Hampton
Schools with the most championships
Florida A&M leads all schools with 12 total HBCU national tennis championships. On the men's side, Florida A&M leads all schools with 10 championships. On the women's side, Hampton leads all schools with five championships. Here's a complete breakdown.
|NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS
|SCHOOL
|12
|Florida A&M
|8
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|7
|Hampton
|5
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|Southern, Tennessee State
|2
|North Carolina Central
|1
|Alabama State, Howard, Jackson State, Morgan State
|NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS
|SCHOOL
|10
|Florida A&M
|4
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2
|Hampton
|1
|Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State,
Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Tennessee State
|NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS
|SCHOOL
|7
|Hampton
|4
|Bethune-Cookman, Xavier University of Louisiana
|3
|Southern
|2
|Florida A&M, Tennessee State
|1
|Howard, North Carolina Central
Longest championship winning streaks
Florida A&M's men hold the longest winning streak in HBCU national tennis championship history, winning six straight titles from 2007-2012. The Rattler men won 10 titles in 11 years from 2002-2012, only losing when Hampton took home the 2006 title. Xavier University of Louisiana is the only other male program to have won three titles in four years (2013-2016).
Hampton holds the longest winning streak in women's HBCU national tennis championship history. The Pirates won the first five titles in championship history from 2001-2005. Here's a complete breakdown.
|NO. OF CHAMPIONSHIPS
|SCHOOL
|6
|Florida A&M (men)
|5
|Hampton (women)
|4
|Florida A&M (men)
|3
|Bethune-Cookman (women), Southern (women)
|2
|Tennessee State (women), Xavier University of Louisiana (men)
Who are the previous HBCU tennis national champions?
Below is a complete team HBCU tennis national champion history, dating back to 2001.
Click or tap here to see the individual champion history for the following years: 2021 | 2013-2018 | 2001-2012
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|2023
|Tennessee State
|2022
|Alabama State
|2021
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2019
|Morgan State
|2018
|Bethune-Cookman
|2017
|Jackson State
|2016
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2015
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2014
|North Carolina Central
|2013
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2012
|Florida A&M
|2011
|Florida A&M
|2010
|Florida A&M
|2009
|Florida A&M
|2008
|Florida A&M
|2007
|Florida A&M
|2006
|Hampton
|2005
|Florida A&M
|2004
|Florida A&M
|2003
|Florida A&M
|2002
|Florida A&M
|2001
|Hampton
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|2023
|North Carolina Central
|2022
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2021
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2019
|Florida A&M
|2018
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2017
|Tennessee State
|2016
|Tennessee State
|2015
|Howard
|2014
|Bethune-Cookman
|2013
|Bethune-Cookman
|2012
|Bethune-Cookman
|2011
|Southern
|2010
|Southern
|2009
|Southern
|2008
|Florida A&M
|2007
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|2006
|Bethune-Cookman
|2005
|Hampton
|2004
|Hampton
|2003
|Hampton
|2002
|Hampton
|2001
|Hampton