TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Oklahoma improved to 6-0 after defeating 36th-ranked Alabama 4-1 on Sunday.

"We played a very tough match today in a difficult environment," OU head coach John Roddick said. "We competed well, but we still have a number of things to improve."

Oklahoma captured the doubles point as Sooners cruised in the Nos. 1 and 2 matches.

Dane Webb and Andrew Harris topped Daniil Proskura and Nikko Madregallejo 6-1. In the No. 2 spot Axel Alvarez and Guillermo Alcorta secured the doubles point for the Sooners, beating Sean Donohue and Becker O’Shaughnessey 6-3.

Harris, Alvarez and Alcorta clinched the victory with wins in their singles matches.

In No. 4 singles, Harris ousted Madregallejo in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Alvarez beat O’Shaughnessey 6-2, 6-5.

Alcorta secured the triumph with a 6-5, 6-2 win against Proskura.

No. 5 Ohio State 4, No. 8 Texas A&M 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In its biggest non-conference home match of the season, Ohio State battled to a 4-3 win against Texas A&M on Sunday at the Varsity Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (9-0) bounced back after losing the doubles point for the first time this season by claiming four singles victories. Ohio State now improves its home win streak to 181-consecutive matches -- just three wins shy of the NCAA Division I record (Stanford women’s tennis -- 184 wins).

In doubles play, redshirt sophomore Chris Diaz (and redshirt freshman Ralf Steinbach dropped their set to No. 20 Jeremy Efferfing and Jordan Szabo 6-1 on court No. 3. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Callahan and freshman Herkko Pollanen were first to get on the board for the Buckeyes with a 6-3 win on court No. 2 versus Harrison Adams and Shane Vinsant. The doubles point came down to court No. 1 and the No. 7 duo of senior Peter Kobelt and redshirt junior Kevin Metka battled tough against No. 6 Junior Ore and Jackson Withrow before falling in a tiebreaker 6-5 (7-5).

In singles action, the Buckeyes won the first set on four of the six courts and No. 31 Kobelt was first to finish, upsetting No. 19 Adams 6-4, 6-3 on court No. 1. It was the highest-ranked singles win of the season for Kobelt. Metka was next to finish, defeating Withrow 6-4, 6-3 on court No. 5 to put the Buckeyes ahead 2-1. Pollanen dropped his first match of the season, falling to No. 38 Vinsant 6-2, 6-4 on court No. 2. No. 13 Efferding put the Aggies up 3-2 with a tight 6-1, 6-5 (8-6) decision against Diaz, while on court No 3. Steinbach tied the match up at 3-3 with a close 6-5(13-11), 6-4 win against Ore on court No. 4 to bring the match down to court No. 6.

Callahan stormed back from 2-5 down in the first set en route to defeating Max Lunkin 6-5(7-3), 6-3 to seal the victory for Ohio State.