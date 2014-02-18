No. 3 Barry sweeps doubles matches to defeat Nova Southeastern

DAVIE, Fla. -- Barry beat host Nova Southeastern 8-1 on Tuesday. The Buccaneers improved to 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the Sunshine State Conference.

Ranked No. 3 in the nation, the Bucs swept the doubles matches, despite a little challenge at the No. 2 and 3 pairs flights. Barry won five of the six singles matches in consecutive sets.

At No. 1 doubles, Barry's No. 1-ranked duo of Emma Onila and Linda Fritschken beat Sabrina Kierberg and Alex Kaeser 8-2. At No. 2, Kimmy Twelker and Anaeve Pain defeated NSU's Alex Johansson and Charlotte Cote 8-4. Blanka Szavay and Isabela Miro beat the Sharks' No. 3 tandem of Iryna Serdyuk and Linda Kornienko 8-4.

Onila, the No. 8-ranked singles player in the nation, beat the 37th-ranked Johansson 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1 singles. Kierberg upset the 31st-ranked Fritschken 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), at No. 2 singles. That snapped a 21-match win streak for Fritschken, a junior from Berlin, Germany.

At No. 3 singles, Barry's 19th-ranked Karina Goia was a 6-1, 6-3 winner against Carlee Rizzolo. Pain defeated Cote, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 4. Barry's ninth-ranked Elisabeth Abanda was an easy 6-1, 6-2 winner over Kornienko at No. 5. Szavay cruised by Nova's Bianca Roberts 6-1, 6-1, at No. 6.