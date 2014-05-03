OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Entering NCAA East Regional play, Chestnut Hill visited NYIT for respective matches versus Merrimack. The Griffins opened the day of regional play with a 5-0 victory versus the Warriors.

Senior Kelly Dennis and sophomore Iman Williams-Mulesa scored the first Griffin point with an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Chestnut Hill College (19-9) went up 2-0 with an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles from junior Morgan Oechsle and sophomore Axe Owens. Junior Charlotte Dawson and freshman Marie Deleval finished the sweep with a 9-7 win.

The individual round only required two matches to end as the Griffins secured a 5-0 victory with wins from Dawson 6-2, 6-3, and Owens 6-2, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 6 singles, respectively.

Chestnut Hill will now play NYIT at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday for the right to advance to the round of 16.