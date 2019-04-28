CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | April 29, 2019

Teams announced for 2019 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship

DI Women's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.  

INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

First- and second-round competition takes place May 3-4 or 4-5 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 10 or 11. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 17-19. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.

Championship history | 2018 highlights 

Thirty-one conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.  Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic UCF
Atlantic 10 VCU
Atlantic Coast North Carolina
ASUN North Florida
Big East DePaul
Big Sky Northern Arizona
Big South Winthrop
Big Ten Michigan
Big 12 Kansas
Big West Long Beach State
Colonial James Madison
Conference USA Rice
Horizon Illinois-Chicago
Ivy Princeton
MAAC Fairfield
Mid-American Miami (Ohio)
Mid-Eastern South Carolina State
Missouri Valley Illinois State
Mountain West UNLV
Northeast LIU Brooklyn
Ohio Valley Austin Peay
Pac-12 Stanford
Patriot Army West Point
SEC South Carolina
Southern Furman
Southland Central Arkansas
SWAC Alabama State
Summit Denver
Sun Belt South Alabama
West Coast Pepperdine
WAC New Mexico State

 

