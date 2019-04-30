CHAMPS:

DI MGOLF selections tonight

NC MVOL bracket

DI MTEN bracket

DI WTEN bracket

Water polo bracket

Beach volleyball bracket
tennis-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 30, 2019

2019 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

DI Women's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.  For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Championship history | 2018 highlights 

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

SINGLES

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:  

American Athletic

Valeriya Zeleva

UCF

Atlantic 10

Paola Delgado

VCU

Atlantic Coast

Estela Perez-Somarriba

Miami (Florida)

Big 12

Anastasia Rychagova

Kansas

Big South

Lauren Proctor

Winthrop

Big Ten

Kate Fahey

Michigan

Big West

Petra Melounova

Hawaii

Conference USA

Michaela Haet

Rice

Ivy League

Iuliia Bryzgalova

Pennsylvania

Mountain West

Aiwen Zhu

UNLV

Pac-12

Michaela Gordon

Stanford

SEC

Ingrid Gamarra Martins

South Carolina

Southern

Katarina Kozarov

Furman

Summit League

Bianca Mok

Denver

West Coast

Sophie Whittle

Gonzaga

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Silvia Ambrosio

Purdue

Emily Arbuthnott

Stanford

Michaela Bayerlova

Washington State

Elysia Bolton

UCLA

Isabelle Boulais

Ohio State

Kelly Chen

Duke

Meible Chi

Duke

Paige Cline

South Carolina

Solymar Colling

San Diego

Fernanda Contreras

Vanderbilt

Sara Daavettila

North Carolina

Andie Daniell

Alabama

Emma Davis

Wake Forest

Ellie Douglas

TCU

Salma Ewing

Southern California

Jessica Failla

Pepperdine

Stacey Fung

Washington

Marta Gonzalez

Georgia

Alexa Graham

North Carolina

Petra Granic

Texas

Clarissa Hand

Northwestern

Jada Hart

UCLA

Olivia Hauger

California

Ida Jarlskog

Florida

Katarina Jokic

Georgia

Makenna Jones

North Carolina

Kenya Jones

Georgia Tech

Asuka Kawai

Illinois

Meghan Kelley

Virginia

McCartney Kessler

Florida

Gabriela Knutson

Syracuse

Oleksandra Korashvili

Oklahoma

Ashley Lahey

Pepperdine

Chiara Lommer

Michigan

Melissa Lord

Stanford

Felicity Maltby

Texas Tech

Maria Mateas

Duke

Justina Mikulskytė

Kentucky

Brienne Minor

Michigan

Cameron Morra

North Carolina

Eden Richardson

LSU

Anna Rogers

NC State

Christina Rosca

Vanderbilt

Julia Rosenqvist

California

Katarina Stresnakova

Oklahoma State

Carla Touly

Florida State

Katya Townsend

Texas A&M

Bianca Turati

Texas

Anna Turati

Texas

ALTERNATES*:

1.

Emma Antonaki

Mississippi State

2.

Jessica Golovin

LSU

3.

Sadie Hammond

Tennessee

4.

Georgia Drummy

Vanderbilt

5.

Livia Kraus

Baylor

6.

Caroline Lampl

Stanford

7.

Ana Roman Dominguez

South Florida

8.

Lourdes Carle

Georgia

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

1.

Estela Perez-Somarriba

Miami (Florida)

2.

Katarina Jokic

Georgia

3.

Kate Fahey

Michigan

4.

Ingrid Gamarra Martins

South Carolina

5.

Makenna Jones

North Carolina

6.

Fernanda Contreras

Vanderbilt

7.

Alexa Graham

North Carolina

8.

Sophie Whittle

Gonzaga

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

Paige Cline

South Carolina

Ida Jarlskog

Florida

Kenya Jones

Georgia Tech

Gabriela Knutson

Syracuse

Maria Mateas

Duke

Eden Richardson

LSU

Anna Rogers

NC State

Anastasia Rychagova

Kansas

DOUBLES

Automatic qualifications (9), listed alphabetically by conference: 

American Athletic

Martina Okalova

Vera Ploner

Tulsa

Atlantic Coast

Jessie Aney

Alexa Graham

North Carolina

Big 12

Janet Koch

Nina Khmelnitckaia

Kansas

Big South

Lauren Proctor

Megan Kauffman

Winthrop

Big Ten

Kate Fahey

Brienne Minor

Michigan

Conference USA

Maria Kononova

Tamuna Kutubidze

North Texas

Pac-12

Angela Kulikov

Rianna Valdes

Southern California

SEC

Mia Horvit

Ingrid Gamarra Martins

South Carolina

West Coast

Sophie Whittle

Graciela Rosas

Gonzaga

At-large selections (23), listed alphabetically by institution:

Lauryn John-Baptiste

Ilze Hattingh

Arizona State

Hana Mraz

Julia Rosenqvist

California

Fernanda Navarro

Marie Leduc

Clemson

Kaitlyn McCarthy

Ellyse Hamlin

Duke

McCartney Kessler

Victoria Emma

Florida

Emmanuelle Salas

Ana Oparenovic

Florida State

Katarina Jokic

Lourdes Carle

Georgia

Akvilė Paražinskaitė

Justina Mikulskytė

Kentucky

Jessica Golovin

Eden Richardson

LSU

Daevenia Achong

Daniella Roldan

Miami (Florida)

Cameron Morra

Makenna Jones

North Carolina

Alana Smith

Anna Rogers

NC State

Sofia Blanco

Catherine Gulihur

Oklahoma State

Emily Arbuthnott

Michaela Gordon

Stanford

Kimberly Yee

Caroline Lampl

Stanford

Kaitlin Staines

Sadie Hammond

Tennessee

Valeriya Zeleva

Ksenia Kuznetsova

UCF

Gabby Andrews

Ayan Broomfield

UCLA

Elysia Bolton

Jada Hart

UCLA

Sofia Munera

Meghan Kelley

Virginia

Nika Zupancic

Stacey Fung

Washington

Hikaru Sato

Tiffany Mylonas

Washington State

Fatima Bizhukova

Marta Bellucco

Wichita State

ALTERNATES*:

1.

Hind Abdelouahid

Mariia Kozyreva

Saint Mary’s (California)

2.

Jayci Goldsmith

Tatiana Makarova

Texas A&M

3.

Emma Davis

Chandler Carter

Wake Forest

4.

Annabelle Andrinopoulos

Monica Malinen

Colorado

5.

Lauren Alter

Tatum Rice

Arkansas

6.

Emily Smith

Emma Kurtz

Vanderbilt

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

1.

Angela Kulikov

Rianna Valdes

Southern California

2.

Jessie Aney

Alexa Graham

North Carolina

3.

Lauryn John-Baptiste

Ilze Hattingh

Arizona State

4.

Gabby Andrews

Ayan Broomfield

UCLA

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: 

Janet Koch

Nina Khmelnitckaia

Kansas

Alana Smith

Anna Rogers

NC State

Mia Horvit

Ingrid Gamarra Martins

South Carolina

Kaitlin Staines

Sadie Hammond

Tennessee

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships