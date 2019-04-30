2019 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

SINGLES

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference :

American Athletic Valeriya Zeleva UCF Atlantic 10 Paola Delgado VCU Atlantic Coast Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida) Big 12 Anastasia Rychagova Kansas Big South Lauren Proctor Winthrop Big Ten Kate Fahey Michigan Big West Petra Melounova Hawaii Conference USA Michaela Haet Rice Ivy League Iuliia Bryzgalova Pennsylvania Mountain West Aiwen Zhu UNLV Pac-12 Michaela Gordon Stanford SEC Ingrid Gamarra Martins South Carolina Southern Katarina Kozarov Furman Summit League Bianca Mok Denver West Coast Sophie Whittle Gonzaga

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name :

Silvia Ambrosio Purdue Emily Arbuthnott Stanford Michaela Bayerlova Washington State Elysia Bolton UCLA Isabelle Boulais Ohio State Kelly Chen Duke Meible Chi Duke Paige Cline South Carolina Solymar Colling San Diego Fernanda Contreras Vanderbilt Sara Daavettila North Carolina Andie Daniell Alabama Emma Davis Wake Forest Ellie Douglas TCU Salma Ewing Southern California Jessica Failla Pepperdine Stacey Fung Washington Marta Gonzalez Georgia Alexa Graham North Carolina Petra Granic Texas Clarissa Hand Northwestern Jada Hart UCLA Olivia Hauger California Ida Jarlskog Florida Katarina Jokic Georgia Makenna Jones North Carolina Kenya Jones Georgia Tech Asuka Kawai Illinois Meghan Kelley Virginia McCartney Kessler Florida Gabriela Knutson Syracuse Oleksandra Korashvili Oklahoma Ashley Lahey Pepperdine Chiara Lommer Michigan Melissa Lord Stanford Felicity Maltby Texas Tech Maria Mateas Duke Justina Mikulskytė Kentucky Brienne Minor Michigan Cameron Morra North Carolina Eden Richardson LSU Anna Rogers NC State Christina Rosca Vanderbilt Julia Rosenqvist California Katarina Stresnakova Oklahoma State Carla Touly Florida State Katya Townsend Texas A&M Bianca Turati Texas Anna Turati Texas

ALTERNATES*:

1. Emma Antonaki Mississippi State 2. Jessica Golovin LSU 3. Sadie Hammond Tennessee 4. Georgia Drummy Vanderbilt 5. Livia Kraus Baylor 6. Caroline Lampl Stanford 7. Ana Roman Dominguez South Florida 8. Lourdes Carle Georgia

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8 :

1. Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida) 2. Katarina Jokic Georgia 3. Kate Fahey Michigan 4. Ingrid Gamarra Martins South Carolina 5. Makenna Jones North Carolina 6. Fernanda Contreras Vanderbilt 7. Alexa Graham North Carolina 8. Sophie Whittle Gonzaga

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

Paige Cline South Carolina Ida Jarlskog Florida Kenya Jones Georgia Tech Gabriela Knutson Syracuse Maria Mateas Duke Eden Richardson LSU Anna Rogers NC State Anastasia Rychagova Kansas

DOUBLES

Automatic qualifications (9), listed alphabetically by conference:

American Athletic Martina Okalova Vera Ploner Tulsa Atlantic Coast Jessie Aney Alexa Graham North Carolina Big 12 Janet Koch Nina Khmelnitckaia Kansas Big South Lauren Proctor Megan Kauffman Winthrop Big Ten Kate Fahey Brienne Minor Michigan Conference USA Maria Kononova Tamuna Kutubidze North Texas Pac-12 Angela Kulikov Rianna Valdes Southern California SEC Mia Horvit Ingrid Gamarra Martins South Carolina West Coast Sophie Whittle Graciela Rosas Gonzaga

At-large selections (23), listed alphabetically by institution:

Lauryn John-Baptiste Ilze Hattingh Arizona State Hana Mraz Julia Rosenqvist California Fernanda Navarro Marie Leduc Clemson Kaitlyn McCarthy Ellyse Hamlin Duke McCartney Kessler Victoria Emma Florida Emmanuelle Salas Ana Oparenovic Florida State Katarina Jokic Lourdes Carle Georgia Akvilė Paražinskaitė Justina Mikulskytė Kentucky Jessica Golovin Eden Richardson LSU Daevenia Achong Daniella Roldan Miami (Florida) Cameron Morra Makenna Jones North Carolina Alana Smith Anna Rogers NC State Sofia Blanco Catherine Gulihur Oklahoma State Emily Arbuthnott Michaela Gordon Stanford Kimberly Yee Caroline Lampl Stanford Kaitlin Staines Sadie Hammond Tennessee Valeriya Zeleva Ksenia Kuznetsova UCF Gabby Andrews Ayan Broomfield UCLA Elysia Bolton Jada Hart UCLA Sofia Munera Meghan Kelley Virginia Nika Zupancic Stacey Fung Washington Hikaru Sato Tiffany Mylonas Washington State Fatima Bizhukova Marta Bellucco Wichita State

ALTERNATES*:

1. Hind Abdelouahid Mariia Kozyreva Saint Mary’s (California) 2. Jayci Goldsmith Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M 3. Emma Davis Chandler Carter Wake Forest 4. Annabelle Andrinopoulos Monica Malinen Colorado 5. Lauren Alter Tatum Rice Arkansas 6. Emily Smith Emma Kurtz Vanderbilt

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4 :

1. Angela Kulikov Rianna Valdes Southern California 2. Jessie Aney Alexa Graham North Carolina 3. Lauryn John-Baptiste Ilze Hattingh Arizona State 4. Gabby Andrews Ayan Broomfield UCLA

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution :