2019 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.
The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-19. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.
Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
SINGLES
Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:
|
American Athletic
|
Valeriya Zeleva
|
UCF
|
Atlantic 10
|
Paola Delgado
|
VCU
|
Atlantic Coast
|
Estela Perez-Somarriba
|
Miami (Florida)
|
Big 12
|
Anastasia Rychagova
|
Kansas
|
Big South
|
Lauren Proctor
|
Winthrop
|
Big Ten
|
Kate Fahey
|
Michigan
|
Big West
|
Petra Melounova
|
Hawaii
|
Conference USA
|
Michaela Haet
|
Rice
|
Ivy League
|
Iuliia Bryzgalova
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mountain West
|
Aiwen Zhu
|
UNLV
|
Pac-12
|
Michaela Gordon
|
Stanford
|
SEC
|
Ingrid Gamarra Martins
|
South Carolina
|
Southern
|
Katarina Kozarov
|
Furman
|
Summit League
|
Bianca Mok
|
Denver
|
West Coast
|
Sophie Whittle
|
Gonzaga
At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:
|
Silvia Ambrosio
|
Purdue
|
Emily Arbuthnott
|
Stanford
|
Michaela Bayerlova
|
Washington State
|
Elysia Bolton
|
UCLA
|
Isabelle Boulais
|
Ohio State
|
Kelly Chen
|
Duke
|
Meible Chi
|
Duke
|
Paige Cline
|
South Carolina
|
Solymar Colling
|
San Diego
|
Fernanda Contreras
|
Vanderbilt
|
Sara Daavettila
|
North Carolina
|
Andie Daniell
|
Alabama
|
Emma Davis
|
Wake Forest
|
Ellie Douglas
|
TCU
|
Salma Ewing
|
Southern California
|
Jessica Failla
|
Pepperdine
|
Stacey Fung
|
Washington
|
Marta Gonzalez
|
Georgia
|
Alexa Graham
|
North Carolina
|
Petra Granic
|
Texas
|
Clarissa Hand
|
Northwestern
|
Jada Hart
|
UCLA
|
Olivia Hauger
|
California
|
Ida Jarlskog
|
Florida
|
Katarina Jokic
|
Georgia
|
Makenna Jones
|
North Carolina
|
Kenya Jones
|
Georgia Tech
|
Asuka Kawai
|
Illinois
|
Meghan Kelley
|
Virginia
|
McCartney Kessler
|
Florida
|
Gabriela Knutson
|
Syracuse
|
Oleksandra Korashvili
|
Oklahoma
|
Ashley Lahey
|
Pepperdine
|
Chiara Lommer
|
Michigan
|
Melissa Lord
|
Stanford
|
Felicity Maltby
|
Texas Tech
|
Maria Mateas
|
Duke
|
Justina Mikulskytė
|
Kentucky
|
Brienne Minor
|
Michigan
|
Cameron Morra
|
North Carolina
|
Eden Richardson
|
LSU
|
Anna Rogers
|
NC State
|
Christina Rosca
|
Vanderbilt
|
Julia Rosenqvist
|
California
|
Katarina Stresnakova
|
Oklahoma State
|
Carla Touly
|
Florida State
|
Katya Townsend
|
Texas A&M
|
Bianca Turati
|
Texas
|
Anna Turati
|
Texas
ALTERNATES*:
|
1.
|
Emma Antonaki
|
Mississippi State
|
2.
|
Jessica Golovin
|
LSU
|
3.
|
Sadie Hammond
|
Tennessee
|
4.
|
Georgia Drummy
|
Vanderbilt
|
5.
|
Livia Kraus
|
Baylor
|
6.
|
Caroline Lampl
|
Stanford
|
7.
|
Ana Roman Dominguez
|
South Florida
|
8.
|
Lourdes Carle
|
Georgia
*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-8:
|
Estela Perez-Somarriba
|
Miami (Florida)
|
2.
|
Katarina Jokic
|
Georgia
|
3.
|
Kate Fahey
|
Michigan
|
4.
|
Ingrid Gamarra Martins
|
South Carolina
|
5.
|
Makenna Jones
|
North Carolina
|
6.
|
Fernanda Contreras
|
Vanderbilt
|
7.
|
Alexa Graham
|
North Carolina
|
8.
|
Sophie Whittle
|
Gonzaga
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
|
Paige Cline
|
South Carolina
|
Ida Jarlskog
|
Florida
|
Kenya Jones
|
Georgia Tech
|
Gabriela Knutson
|
Syracuse
|
Maria Mateas
|
Duke
|
Eden Richardson
|
LSU
|
Anna Rogers
|
NC State
|
Anastasia Rychagova
|
Kansas
DOUBLES
Automatic qualifications (9), listed alphabetically by conference:
|
American Athletic
|
Martina Okalova
|
Vera Ploner
|
Tulsa
|
Atlantic Coast
|
Jessie Aney
|
Alexa Graham
|
North Carolina
|
Big 12
|
Janet Koch
|
Nina Khmelnitckaia
|
Kansas
|
Big South
|
Lauren Proctor
|
Megan Kauffman
|
Winthrop
|
Big Ten
|
Kate Fahey
|
Brienne Minor
|
Michigan
|
Conference USA
|
Maria Kononova
|
Tamuna Kutubidze
|
North Texas
|
Pac-12
|
Angela Kulikov
|
Rianna Valdes
|
Southern California
|
SEC
|
Mia Horvit
|
Ingrid Gamarra Martins
|
South Carolina
|
West Coast
|
Sophie Whittle
|
Graciela Rosas
|
Gonzaga
At-large selections (23), listed alphabetically by institution:
|
Lauryn John-Baptiste
|
Ilze Hattingh
|
Arizona State
|
Hana Mraz
|
Julia Rosenqvist
|
California
|
Fernanda Navarro
|
Marie Leduc
|
Clemson
|
Kaitlyn McCarthy
|
Ellyse Hamlin
|
Duke
|
McCartney Kessler
|
Victoria Emma
|
Florida
|
Emmanuelle Salas
|
Ana Oparenovic
|
Florida State
|
Katarina Jokic
|
Lourdes Carle
|
Georgia
|
Akvilė Paražinskaitė
|
Justina Mikulskytė
|
Kentucky
|
Jessica Golovin
|
Eden Richardson
|
LSU
|
Daevenia Achong
|
Daniella Roldan
|
Miami (Florida)
|
Cameron Morra
|
Makenna Jones
|
North Carolina
|
Alana Smith
|
Anna Rogers
|
NC State
|
Sofia Blanco
|
Catherine Gulihur
|
Oklahoma State
|
Emily Arbuthnott
|
Michaela Gordon
|
Stanford
|
Kimberly Yee
|
Caroline Lampl
|
Stanford
|
Kaitlin Staines
|
Sadie Hammond
|
Tennessee
|
Valeriya Zeleva
|
Ksenia Kuznetsova
|
UCF
|
Gabby Andrews
|
Ayan Broomfield
|
UCLA
|
Elysia Bolton
|
Jada Hart
|
UCLA
|
Sofia Munera
|
Meghan Kelley
|
Virginia
|
Nika Zupancic
|
Stacey Fung
|
Washington
|
Hikaru Sato
|
Tiffany Mylonas
|
Washington State
|
Fatima Bizhukova
|
Marta Bellucco
|
Wichita State
ALTERNATES*:
|
1.
|
Hind Abdelouahid
|
Mariia Kozyreva
|
Saint Mary’s (California)
|
2.
|
Jayci Goldsmith
|
Tatiana Makarova
|
Texas A&M
|
3.
|
Emma Davis
|
Chandler Carter
|
Wake Forest
|
4.
|
Annabelle Andrinopoulos
|
Monica Malinen
|
Colorado
|
5.
|
Lauren Alter
|
Tatum Rice
|
Arkansas
|
6.
|
Emily Smith
|
Emma Kurtz
|
Vanderbilt
*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-4:
|
1.
|
Angela Kulikov
|
Rianna Valdes
|
Southern California
|
2.
|
Jessie Aney
|
Alexa Graham
|
North Carolina
|
3.
|
Lauryn John-Baptiste
|
Ilze Hattingh
|
Arizona State
|
4.
|
Gabby Andrews
|
Ayan Broomfield
|
UCLA
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:
|
Janet Koch
|
Nina Khmelnitckaia
|
Kansas
|
Alana Smith
|
Anna Rogers
|
NC State
|
Mia Horvit
|
Ingrid Gamarra Martins
|
South Carolina
|
Kaitlin Staines
|
Sadie Hammond
|
Tennessee