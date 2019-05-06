2019 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 13-14 at on-campus sites. Advancing teams from each site will advance to the finals, May 22-25, at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

DII TENNIS: Regional brackets for 2019 championship

Atlantic Region

1. West Virginia State (18-5) AQ

2. Charleston (WV) (23-5)

3. Salem (WV) (18-2)

4. Mercyhurst (17-7) AQ

5. Slippery Rock (16-8)

6. West Chester (11-7)

7. Shaw (17-10) AQ

Central Region

1. Central Okla. (18-4) AQ

2. Washburn (22-3)

3. Augustana (SD) (19-2) AQ

4. Southern Ark. (24-3) AQ

5. Southwest Baptist (13-7)

6. Northwest Mo. St. (17-6)

East Region

1. Queens (NY) (13-3)

2. Stonehill (14-5) AQ

3. Goldey-Beacom (14-4)

4. NYIT (17-4)

5. Wilmington (DE) (10-8) AQ

6. Concordia (NY) (15-7)

Midwest Region

1. UIndy (21-0) AQ

2. Wayne St. (MI) (20-5) AQ

3. Grand Valley St. (21-4)

4. Drury (14-4)

5. Northwood (13-4)

6. Hillsdale (15-2) AQ

7. Walsh (16-9)

South Region

1. Barry (20-2)

2. Nova Southeastern (21-4)

3. Lynn (22-0) AQ

4. Saint Leo (19-6)

5. Fla. Southern (15-7)

6. West Florida (20-8) AQ

7. Clark Atlanta (15-3) AQ

Southeast Region

1. Wingate (21-1) AQ

2. Columbus St. (22-4) AQ

3. Tusculum (17-3)

4. North Georgia (19-5)

5. Queens (NC) (14-4)

6. Flagler (16-6)

7. Emmanuel (GA) (14-9)

South Central Region

1. MSU Texas (19-6) AQ

2. Angelo St. (20-4)

3. St. Edward’s (17-5)

4. St. Mary’s (TX) (13-7) AQ

West Region

1. Hawaii Pacific (13-5) AQ

2. UC San Diego (12-7)

3. Azusa Pacific (14-8)

4. Academy of Art (14-5)

The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

Atlantic | South | Central | Southeast | East | South Central | Midwest| West