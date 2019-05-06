CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | May 7, 2019

2019 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

DII Women's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 13-14 at on-campus sites. Advancing teams from each site will advance to the finals, May 22-25, at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

DII TENNIS: Regional brackets for 2019 championship

Atlantic Region 

1. West Virginia State (18-5) AQ
2. Charleston (WV) (23-5)
3. Salem (WV) (18-2)
4. Mercyhurst (17-7) AQ
5. Slippery Rock (16-8)
6. West Chester (11-7)
7. Shaw (17-10) AQ

Central Region 

1. Central Okla. (18-4) AQ
2. Washburn (22-3)
3. Augustana (SD) (19-2) AQ
4. Southern Ark. (24-3) AQ
5. Southwest Baptist (13-7)
6. Northwest Mo. St. (17-6)

East Region

1. Queens (NY) (13-3)
2. Stonehill (14-5) AQ
3. Goldey-Beacom (14-4)
4. NYIT (17-4)
5. Wilmington (DE) (10-8) AQ
6. Concordia (NY) (15-7)

Midwest Region

1. UIndy (21-0) AQ
2. Wayne St. (MI) (20-5) AQ
3. Grand Valley St. (21-4)
4. Drury (14-4)
5. Northwood (13-4)
6. Hillsdale (15-2) AQ
7. Walsh (16-9)

South Region

1. Barry (20-2)
2. Nova Southeastern (21-4)
3. Lynn (22-0) AQ
4. Saint Leo (19-6)
5. Fla. Southern (15-7)
6. West Florida (20-8) AQ
7. Clark Atlanta (15-3) AQ

Southeast Region

1. Wingate (21-1) AQ
2. Columbus St. (22-4) AQ
3. Tusculum (17-3)
4. North Georgia (19-5)
5. Queens (NC) (14-4)
6. Flagler (16-6)
7. Emmanuel (GA) (14-9)

South Central Region

1. MSU Texas (19-6) AQ
2. Angelo St. (20-4)
3. St. Edward’s (17-5)
4. St. Mary’s (TX) (13-7) AQ

West Region

1. Hawaii Pacific (13-5) AQ
2. UC San Diego (12-7)
3. Azusa Pacific (14-8)
4. Academy of Art (14-5)

NCAA.COM CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.  Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

Atlantic | South | Central | Southeast | East | South Central | MidwestWest

