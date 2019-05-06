2019 NCAA Division III women's tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 10-12, or Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11. Kalamazoo College will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 20-22 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 8.

The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 40 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 8 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Franciscan (16-5) American Rivers Luther (15-9) American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas (11-1) Capital Athletic Conference Mary Washington (19-4) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (12-3) City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn (16-3) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Wheaton (Illinois) (16-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn University (9-4) Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols (13-0) Empire 8 Stevens Institute of Technology (10-1) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Colby-Sawyer (12-6) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover (12-0) Landmark Conference Moravian (19-1) Liberty League Skidmore (13-6) Little East Conference Rhode Island College (17-0) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah (9-8) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Wilkes (15-4) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (17-5) Midwest Conference Lake Forest (21-3) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton (18-2) New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (Connecticut) (15-2) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT (16-3) New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey (16-4) North Atlantic Conference Husson University (10-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon (18-3) North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Abington (8-6) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Edgewood College (20-7) Northwest Conference Linfield College (17-2) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (15-5) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (15-7) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (12-0) Skyline Conference St. Joseph’s (Long Island) (9-3) Southern Athletic Association University of the South (21-8) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (23-1) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (13-6) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (12-0) University Athletic Association Emory (17-3) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica (17-6) USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (15-4) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-11)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

POOL "B" SELECTION

Principia (9-12)

POOL "C" SELECTION

Amherst (12-5)

Brandeis (12-7)

Bowdoin (14-5)

Carnegie-Mellon (17-7)

Chicago (14-5)

Middlebury (16-2)

Pomona-Pitzer (15-5)

Tufts (8-9)

Claremont-Mudd Scripps is the defending national champion, having defeated Emory, 5-4, to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com/championships.