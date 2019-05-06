2019 NCAA Division III women's tennis championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.
The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 10-12, or Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11. Kalamazoo College will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 20-22 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 8.
The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 40 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 8 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:
AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
Franciscan (16-5)
American Rivers
Luther (15-9)
American Southwest Conference
Texas-Dallas (11-1)
Capital Athletic Conference
Mary Washington (19-4)
Centennial Conference
Johns Hopkins (12-3)
City University of New York Athletic Conference
Brooklyn (16-3)
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
Wheaton (Illinois) (16-5)
Colonial States Athletic Conference
Cairn University (9-4)
Commonwealth Coast Conference
Nichols (13-0)
Empire 8
Stevens Institute of Technology (10-1)
Great Northeast Athletic Conference
Colby-Sawyer (12-6)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
Hanover (12-0)
Landmark Conference
Moravian (19-1)
Liberty League
Skidmore (13-6)
Little East Conference
Rhode Island College (17-0)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
Messiah (9-8)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
Wilkes (15-4)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Hope (17-5)
Midwest Conference
Lake Forest (21-3)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Carleton (18-2)
New England Small College Athletic Conference
Wesleyan (Connecticut) (15-2)
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
MIT (16-3)
New Jersey Athletic Conference
The College of New Jersey (16-4)
North Atlantic Conference
Husson University (10-0)
North Coast Athletic Conference
Kenyon (18-3)
North Eastern Athletic Conference
Penn State-Abington (8-6)
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
Edgewood College (20-7)
Northwest Conference
Linfield College (17-2)
Ohio Athletic Conference
John Carroll (15-5)
Old Dominion Athletic Conference
Washington and Lee (15-7)
Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Grove City (12-0)
Skyline Conference
St. Joseph’s (Long Island) (9-3)
Southern Athletic Association
University of the South (21-8)
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (23-1)
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
Trinity (Texas) (13-6)
State University of New York Athletic Conference
SUNY New Paltz (12-0)
University Athletic Association
Emory (17-3)
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
St. Scholastica (17-6)
USA South Athletic Conference
North Carolina Wesleyan (15-4)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-11)
The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:
POOL "B" SELECTION
Principia (9-12)
POOL "C" SELECTION
Amherst (12-5)
Brandeis (12-7)
Bowdoin (14-5)
Carnegie-Mellon (17-7)
Chicago (14-5)
Middlebury (16-2)
Pomona-Pitzer (15-5)
Tufts (8-9)
Claremont-Mudd Scripps is the defending national champion, having defeated Emory, 5-4, to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com/championships.