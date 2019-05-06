CHAMPS:

2019 NCAA Division III women's tennis championships selections

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is the defending national champion and will compete for a second consecutive title in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

NCAA TENNIS: 2019 DIII Women's Tennis Championship Bracket

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 10-12, or Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11. Kalamazoo College will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 20-22 at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 8. 

The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 40 conference champions, which form "Pool A."  One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B).  The remaining 8 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C).  The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference

Franciscan (16-5)

American Rivers

Luther (15-9)

American Southwest Conference 

Texas-Dallas (11-1)

Capital Athletic Conference

Mary Washington (19-4)

Centennial Conference 

Johns Hopkins (12-3)

City University of New York Athletic Conference

Brooklyn (16-3)

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

Wheaton (Illinois) (16-5)

Colonial States Athletic Conference

Cairn University (9-4)

Commonwealth Coast Conference

Nichols (13-0)

Empire 8

Stevens Institute of Technology (10-1)

Great Northeast Athletic Conference

Colby-Sawyer (12-6)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference 

Hanover (12-0)

Landmark Conference

Moravian (19-1)

Liberty League

Skidmore (13-6)

Little East Conference

Rhode Island College (17-0)

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth

Messiah (9-8)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom

Wilkes (15-4)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association 

Hope (17-5)

Midwest Conference 

Lake Forest (21-3)

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 

Carleton (18-2)

New England Small College Athletic Conference 

Wesleyan (Connecticut) (15-2)

New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference 

MIT (16-3)

New Jersey Athletic Conference

The College of New Jersey (16-4)

North Atlantic Conference

Husson University (10-0)

North Coast Athletic Conference 

Kenyon (18-3)

North Eastern Athletic Conference

Penn State-Abington (8-6)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference

Edgewood College (20-7)

Northwest Conference 

Linfield College (17-2)

Ohio Athletic Conference 

John Carroll (15-5)

Old Dominion Athletic Conference 

Washington and Lee (15-7)

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Grove City (12-0)

Skyline Conference

St. Joseph’s (Long Island) (9-3)

Southern Athletic Association

University of the South (21-8)

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (23-1)

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference 

Trinity (Texas) (13-6)

State University of New York Athletic Conference

SUNY New Paltz (12-0)

University Athletic Association 

Emory (17-3)

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

St. Scholastica (17-6)

USA South Athletic Conference 

North Carolina Wesleyan (15-4)

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 

Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-11)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

POOL "B" SELECTION
Principia (9-12)

POOL "C" SELECTION
Amherst (12-5)
Brandeis (12-7)
Bowdoin (14-5)
Carnegie-Mellon (17-7)
Chicago (14-5)
Middlebury (16-2)
Pomona-Pitzer (15-5)
Tufts (8-9)

Claremont-Mudd Scripps is the defending national champion, having defeated Emory, 5-4, to claim the team title. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com/championships.

