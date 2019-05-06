CHAMPS:

DII women's tennis championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

2018 DII Women's Tennis Full Replay: Championship Round

The 2019 NCAA DII women's tennis bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. via a selection show on NCAA.com. 

A maximum of 48 teams will be selected to play in the single-elimination tournament. The teams will play at 16 preliminary-round tournaments before the final 16-team championship field is determined. Twenty-one conferences will receive automatic bids to the tournament, and the remaining 27 teams will be selected at-large by the committee using a series of criteria. 

Conferences earning automatic bids: 

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Conference Carolinas
East Coast Conference
Great American Conference
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Great Lakes Valley Conference
Great Midwest Athletic Conference
Gulf South Conference
Heartland Conference
Lone Star Conference
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
Mountain East Conference
Northeast-10 Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Pacific West Conference
Peach Belt Conference
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
South Atlantic Conference
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Sunshine State Conference

The Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West regions will each host two preliminary-round tournaments. Seven teams from the Atlantic, South, Southeast and Midwest region will be selected for the regional tournaments, while six teams from the Central and East regions will earn bids. The South Central and West regions will each send four teams. Two teams from each region will advance to the final site. 

The championship will run in a dual-match format with three doubles teams followed by six singles teams. The doubles matches will be played as three, six-game pro sets with a seven-point tiebreaker at 6-all. Singles matches will be run as six best-of-three sets matches. Teams that win two of the three doubles matches earn a point. Each singles match earns a team one point.  Teams must win four or more points to win a match. 

The championship schedule will run as follows: 

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 Women’s Preliminary-Round Tournaments (campus sites).
Wednesday, May 22 - Saturday, May 25 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship.

  • First round: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 a.m. and noon ET.
  • Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Semifinals: Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Final: Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. ET.

The NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Committee will determine the hosts for the preliminary-round competition. Priority will be given to the two top-seeded teams, assuming these teams meet the site selection criteria. After the preliminary rounds, all of the remaining 16 teams will be seeded by the committee. 

Barry won the 2018 NCAA women's DII tennis tournament with a 5-0 sweep of West Florida. The win marked the second consecutive national championship for Barry, and the team is currently ranked second in the South Region behind 2017 runner-up Lynn.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz.
2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo.
2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky.
2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas
2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida
2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida
1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida
1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla.
1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis
1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif.
1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif.
1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M
1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis
1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis
1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State
1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge
1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif.
1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn.
1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif.
1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville

* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

