DII women's tennis championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

The 2019 NCAA DII women's tennis bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. via a selection show on NCAA.com.

A maximum of 48 teams will be selected to play in the single-elimination tournament. The teams will play at 16 preliminary-round tournaments before the final 16-team championship field is determined. Twenty-one conferences will receive automatic bids to the tournament, and the remaining 27 teams will be selected at-large by the committee using a series of criteria.

LATEST RANKINGS: Regional rankings | ITA rankings

Conferences earning automatic bids:

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Conference Carolinas

East Coast Conference

Great American Conference

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Gulf South Conference

Heartland Conference

Lone Star Conference

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association

Mountain East Conference

Northeast-10 Conference

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Pacific West Conference

Peach Belt Conference

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

South Atlantic Conference

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Sunshine State Conference

The Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West regions will each host two preliminary-round tournaments. Seven teams from the Atlantic, South, Southeast and Midwest region will be selected for the regional tournaments, while six teams from the Central and East regions will earn bids. The South Central and West regions will each send four teams. Two teams from each region will advance to the final site.

The championship will run in a dual-match format with three doubles teams followed by six singles teams. The doubles matches will be played as three, six-game pro sets with a seven-point tiebreaker at 6-all. Singles matches will be run as six best-of-three sets matches. Teams that win two of the three doubles matches earn a point. Each singles match earns a team one point. Teams must win four or more points to win a match.

The championship schedule will run as follows:



Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 Women’s Preliminary-Round Tournaments (campus sites).

Wednesday, May 22 - Saturday, May 25 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship.

First round: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 a.m. and noon ET.

Wednesday, May 22 at 8 a.m. and noon ET. Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. ET.

Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. ET. Semifinals: Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. ET.

Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. ET. Final: Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. ET.

The NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Committee will determine the hosts for the preliminary-round competition. Priority will be given to the two top-seeded teams, assuming these teams meet the site selection criteria. After the preliminary rounds, all of the remaining 16 teams will be seeded by the committee.

Barry won the 2018 NCAA women's DII tennis tournament with a 5-0 sweep of West Florida. The win marked the second consecutive national championship for Barry, and the team is currently ranked second in the South Region behind 2017 runner-up Lynn.

