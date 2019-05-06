DII women's tennis championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

The 2019 NCAA DII women's tennis bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. via a selection show on NCAA.com.
A maximum of 48 teams will be selected to play in the single-elimination tournament. The teams will play at 16 preliminary-round tournaments before the final 16-team championship field is determined. Twenty-one conferences will receive automatic bids to the tournament, and the remaining 27 teams will be selected at-large by the committee using a series of criteria.
Conferences earning automatic bids:
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Conference Carolinas
East Coast Conference
Great American Conference
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Great Lakes Valley Conference
Great Midwest Athletic Conference
Gulf South Conference
Heartland Conference
Lone Star Conference
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
Mountain East Conference
Northeast-10 Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Pacific West Conference
Peach Belt Conference
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
South Atlantic Conference
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Sunshine State Conference
The Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West regions will each host two preliminary-round tournaments. Seven teams from the Atlantic, South, Southeast and Midwest region will be selected for the regional tournaments, while six teams from the Central and East regions will earn bids. The South Central and West regions will each send four teams. Two teams from each region will advance to the final site.
The championship will run in a dual-match format with three doubles teams followed by six singles teams. The doubles matches will be played as three, six-game pro sets with a seven-point tiebreaker at 6-all. Singles matches will be run as six best-of-three sets matches. Teams that win two of the three doubles matches earn a point. Each singles match earns a team one point. Teams must win four or more points to win a match.
The championship schedule will run as follows:
Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 Women’s Preliminary-Round Tournaments (campus sites).
Wednesday, May 22 - Saturday, May 25 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship.
- First round: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 a.m. and noon ET.
- Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. ET.
- Semifinals: Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. ET.
- Final: Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. ET.
The NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Committee will determine the hosts for the preliminary-round competition. Priority will be given to the two top-seeded teams, assuming these teams meet the site selection criteria. After the preliminary rounds, all of the remaining 16 teams will be seeded by the committee.
Barry won the 2018 NCAA women's DII tennis tournament with a 5-0 sweep of West Florida. The win marked the second consecutive national championship for Barry, and the team is currently ranked second in the South Region behind 2017 runner-up Lynn.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Barry
|5-0
|West Florida
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|Barry
|5-0
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Armstrong*
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Armstrong*
|5-2
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Barry
|5-3
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-1
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-1
|Lynn
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|West Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Lynn
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|West Florida
|2000
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|Lynn
|West Florida
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic
|West Florida
|1998
|Lynn
|5-2
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lynn
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Armstrong Atlantic
|4-0
|Abilene Christian
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Armstrong Atlantic
|4-0
|Grand Canyon
|UC Davis
|1994
|North Florida
|6-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Industry, Calif.
|1993
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Industry, Calif.
|1992
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-0
|Grand Canyon
|West Tex. A&M
|1991
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-3
|UC Davis
|UC Davis
|1990
|UC Davis
|5-3
|Cal Poly Pomona
|UC Davis
|1989
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1988
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal Poly
|Sonoma State
|1987
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Abilene Christian
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal St. Northridge
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|Notre Dame (Cal.)
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|1984
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1983
|Chattanooga
|5-4
|UC Davis
|Pomona, Calif.
|1982
|Cal St. Northridge
|15-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|SIU Edwardsville
* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
